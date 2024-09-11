2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks

Celebrities showed out on the red carpet of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night.

Stars rocked their best looks ahead of the big event, which will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion at the UBS Arena in New York City.

The show is expected to feature performances by several artists, such as Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, GloRilla and Lenny Kravitz.

Taylor Swift leads nominations this year with 10 nods.

The MTV VMAs are known to bring out fun celebrity looks — and this year is no different.

Lenny Kravitz, known to rock leather looks, wore black leather pants, a leather jacket and a black tie — but the rock star opted out of a shirt.

Singer Coco Jones stunned in a silvery ensemble that featured a train.

Check out all the exciting looks below:

Lenny Kravitz

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Karol G

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Karol G

LISA of BLACKPINK

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

LISA of BLACKPINK

Coco Jones

Noam Galai via Getty Images

Coco Jones

Fat Joe

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Fat Joe