2024 Olympics: Canadian long-distance legend Mohammed Ahmed can't hold in the f-bombs in epic interview after thrilling 10K final

The men's Olympic 10K final was an absolute thriller, and Canada's Mo Ahmed wasn't afraid to let fans know exactly how he felt about his race

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 02: Mohammed Ahmed of Team Canada competes during the Men's 10000 Metres final on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Canadian long-distance legend Mohammed Ahmed ran the race of his life on Friday, and he wasn't afraid to let everyone know just how he felt about his performance.

Despite missing out on the podium by a literal inch, The country's most decorated distance runner put on a show during the uber-competitive men's 10,000-metre event on Friday. The 33-year-old, who sat in second place with less than 200 metres to go, slid to fourth place in an absolutely wild finish on the opening night of the athletics competition in Paris.

Ahmed finished in 26 minutes, 43.79 seconds, a mere 0.33 seconds behind bronze medallist Grant Fisher of Team USA, 0.35 seconds back of a silver medal and just .84s out of first place. Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei took home gold with an Olympic record time of 26:43.14, just ahead of Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi (26:43.44) who finished second.

Despite just barely missing out on a medal, Ahmed was thrilled with his performance, and followed up his legendary run with an epic post-race interview.

“I think I ran that really, really f--king well”



Moh Ahmed had a memorable post-race interview with @devin_heroux after his fourth place finish in the 10,000m at #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/YgyoFvXfDw — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 2, 2024

"Honestly I have no regrets. I think I ran that really, really f**king well," he told CBC Sports after the race.

"I was in position with 50 [metres remaining], you know what I'm saying? And I just — I don't know — I mean my legs are really, really dead. So, I did everything I could. The cues, I wasn't really worried about it, four person [sic] blew past me, I was like 'go through your gears, go through your gears' you know?" Ahmed added, before elaborating on just how tough this field of elite runners was compared to events of the past.

"I ran an incredible race, so I can't really be disappointed. This was definitely — these are the hardest Olympics, in the history of the Olympics, you know? Like of the all-time list, you know, like top 14, there must have been like eight dudes, you know what I'm saying.

"So, hey, I gave it everything I had and, you know, yes I'm disappointed, but I gave it everything I had."

Ahmed wasn't the only Olympian proud of his performance, as Canadian race-walker Evan Dunfee took to social media and gave some words of support for his teammate, including an f-bomb of his own.

16 years later and still inspired by @Moh_Speed on the regular and honoured to be his teammate. An easy choice for team Captain.

What a great f*cken race. pic.twitter.com/42cceQX0UG — Evan Dunfee (@EvanDunfee) August 2, 2024

Ahmed is Canada's most decorated distance runner ever. During his illustrious career spanning over a decade, Ahmed has claimed a silver medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021 in the men's 5000m, and a bronze at the 2019 World Championships. He's a three-time Olympic finalist, 10-time World Championship finalist and an eight-time Canadian National Champion.

Ahmed will have another chance to medal in Paris in the men's 5,000-metre — his best distance — in what could be his final Olympic race.