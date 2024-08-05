2024 Olympics Day 10 Recap: Canada pulls off major upset in women's beach volleyball, as women's 3x3 basketball team will play for bronze

Canada continues to flex its strength at the Summer Games as two women's teams keep their medal journeys alive

Canada's Brandie Wilkerson, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes give a celebratory pose after defeating the United States in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

While the watching experience and timing for the 2024 Paris Olympics isn't quite as challenging for Canadian viewers as it was for Tokyo 2020 or Beijing 2022, a good chunk of action during these Games happens when plenty of Canadians are fast asleep.

Whether you were crushing some zzz's, busy at work, had family activities to partake in or just didn't have a chance to tune in, we have you covered throughout these Olympics from start to finish, with Team Canada currently sitting at 17 medals.

What to watch from Team Canada today:

Men’s table tennis team of Jeremy Hazin, Edward Ly and Eugene Wang will play Germany in the round of 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Canada's 3-on-3 women's basketball team faces Team USA for bronze at 3:00 p.m. ET

Here's what you may have missed on Day 10, including a massive upset in beach volleyball, and a shot at bronze in women's 3x3 basketball.

Canada pulls of straight-sets upset of USA to advance in women's beach volleyball

Canada's Brandie Wilkerson celebrates during a victory over the United States in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Canada pulled off a big-time upset to advance to the quarterfinals in women’s beach volleyball, defeating the World No. 2 American squad on Monday.

The Canadian duo, featuring Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes, is the final team to qualify for the round of 16 after toppling the American team of Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss. The Canadian pair was ranked fourth heading in the Paris Olympics, while Kloth and Nuss entered the Games as the second-ranked team and arguably the gold-medal favourite.

As expected, it was quite the battle for the Canadian side, which overcame an early five-point deficit before eventually taking a nail-biter of a first set 21-19. The second frame was also a tight one, with Canada grabbing an early lead before the American duo came storming back. Wilkerson and Humana-Parades were able to hold on and take the second set 21-18 to seal a Canadian victory.

Canada advances to the knockout stage in women’s beach volleyball for the second straight Olympic Games. Wilkerson and Humana-Parades will face Tania Moreno Matveeva and Daniela Alvarez Mendoza of Spain in Wednesday's quarterfinal.

Canada falls to top-seeded Germany, will play for bronze medal in women's 3x3 basketball

Canada's players celebrate winning the women's pool round 3x3 basketball game between Azerbaijan and Canada during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany pulled off a thrilling 16-15 win over Canada in the women's 3x3 basketball semifinal on Monday, with Sonja Greinacher dropping the game-winning bucket on a drive with just one second remaining.

Canadian star Michelle Plouffe tied the contest at 15-15 with less than 15 seconds left, before the top-ranked German side secured the dramatic victory.

Canada took down Australia in a play-in game to reach the semifinals, while Germany got a bye to the semis after finishing first in the preliminary round. Canada will face Team USA for the bronze medal at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

