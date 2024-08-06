2024 Olympics Day 11 Recap: Canadian men's basketball team ousted by France, as De Grasse's coach comes under fire over alleged abuse

Team Canada had a tough day in Paris, one filled with crushing loses and yet another scandal involving a coach

Rada Reider, who coaches Canada's Andre De Grasse, had his Olympic accreditation revoked by the Canadian Olympic Committee after new information on Reider's alleged sexual and emotional abuse came to light. (Photo credit: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

While the watching experience and timing for the 2024 Paris Olympics isn't quite as challenging for Canadian viewers as it was for Tokyo 2020 or Beijing 2022, a good chunk of action during these Games happens when plenty of Canadians are fast asleep.

Whether you were crushing some zzz's, busy at work, had family activities to partake in or just didn't have a chance to tune in, we have you covered throughout these Olympics from start to finish, with Team Canada currently sitting at 17 medals.

Here's what you may have missed on Day 11, including the Canadian men's basketball team's tournament coming to an end, an alleged sexual-abuse scandal that got Andre De Grasse's coach kicked out of the Olympics.

Canadian's men's basketball team fizzles out of Paris Games with quarterfinal loss to France

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada reacts during the Men's Basketball Quarterfinal match between France and Canada on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

When France's Evan Fournier hit a dagger from just inside half court with less than a minute remaining to put France up by 10, Canada's hopes of medalling in men's basketball were effectively dashed.

The Canadian men's basketball team suffered a crushing defeat on Tuesday afternoon, dropping its quarterfinal match against France 82-73.

France, which struggled in group play, put up its best effort of the tournament while Canada, after cruising through the group stage with three wins, had easily its worst outing of the Paris Games.

EVAN FOURNIER FROM HALF COURT



OMG

Despite an unusual amount of missed free throws from the NBA star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Canada with 27 points, while Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett put up 16 in the loss. No other Canadian player had double-digit points as the supporting cast struggled mightily in front of a raucous French crowd.

Star point guard Jamal Murray also had another tough night for Canada.

Jamal Murray in the Olympics:



6 Points Per Game

41.2% From 2 (7-of-17)

14.3% From 3 (2-of-14)



A total negative for Canada. Just like he was for stretches of this past season for the Denver Nuggets. Doesn't look at all like the same player he was before.

Guerschon Yabusel and Isaïa Cordinier led a balanced France attack with 22 and 20 points, respectively, while Evan Fournier went 3-of-6 from downtown en route to 15 points — many of them timely as Canada failed to get within five points despite a late-game push.

Canada secured the top spot in a tough Group A after defeating Spain last week to go a perfect 3-0 in group play, which also included wins over Greece and Australia. The team looked to be rolling heading into the knockout round, making Tuesday's loss all the more heartbreaking.

Disappointing tournament for Canada basketball. They sent three teams to France and come back with no medals.



It's especially disappointing for the Men's squad that seemingly turned a corner and was the second-most talented team.



They had a hard path. But it ended too early.

Utter disaster. France barely survived in the group phase. They are unequivocally not a good team. This should be considered an all time Canada basketball failure. Even by our standards this is an embarrassment

I think Canada just played the worst quarter of professional basketball I've seen in my entire life.

Sure Canada hasn't played like the Canada we know, but Iike come on… this officiating has been a JOKE. So blatantly one-sided. Such clear home-court favouritism. We never had a chance playing 5 on 8

Canadian Olympic Committee pulls accreditation from De Grasse coach Rana Reider

FILE - Coach Rana Reider gestures during a training session in the Stadio dei Marmi ahead of an athletics meeting in Rome, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

The Canadian Olympic Committee says it has revoked the accreditation of sprinter Andre De Grasse's coach, Rana Reider, after "new information" on the latter's alleged sexual and emotional assault came to light.

The COC did not specify the nature of said information, but added that Reider was on "probation" with the U.S. Center for SafeSport until May of 2024, and the COC's decision to accredit Reider for the Paris Olympics was done with the understanding he had no other sanctions against him.

According to the Canadian Press, Reider's accreditation has been taken away over concerns about the "safeguarding" of athletes along with allegations of abuse — both sexual and emotional. Court documents filed in Florida reportedly indicate multiple women filed suit against the coach over those allegations.

"On Sunday Aug. 4 we learned of new information about the appropriateness of Mr. Reider remaining accredited by Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Games," the COC wrote in a statement. "In discussion with Athletics Canada, it was agreed that Mr. Reider’s accreditation be revoked.”

BREAKING



The Canadian Olympic Committee has revoked the accreditation of Rana Reider. He is Andre De Grasse's personal coach, as well as other athletes here.



This comes after reports of allegations Reider sexually and emotionally abused three athletes.



COC statement.

Reider's lawyer, meanwhile, is claiming his client had his accreditations revoked and was denied the ability to continue coaching athletes at the Paris Games without due process, calling the allegations "years-old claims in a lawsuit by former athletes seeking financial gain."

Reider — who has also coached Tokyo Olympics 100-metre champion Marcell Jacobs, among others — has denied the allegations contained in the first of three lawsuits, according to the Canadian Press, and has filed a counterclaim alleging defamation. The two other claims were filed in June and a response has yet to be filed.

More news from Team Canada on Day 11