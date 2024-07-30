Olympic gymnastics 2024 live updates: Simone Biles and Team USA compete in women’s team final

Day four of the Paris 2024 Olympics is underway as Simone Biles and the US women’s gymnastics team prepare to compete for gold this afternoon.

This year’s competition comes after the team scored all silver at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Biles will compete in the all-around, vault, floor and beam, while team member Suni Lee will vie for gold in the all-around, beam and bars.

The US women’s team will compete after US men’s gymnastics team won their first medal since 2008 on Monday. Their victory came after a stunning pommel horse routine from specialist Stephen Nedoroscik. The 25-year-old only competed in the one event, and his excellent performance sealed the win for the team.

Katie Ledecky also competed in the 1,500-meter freestyle swimming race this afternoon, winning by nearly 18 seconds and advancing to the finals.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is out of the singles competition after she lost to Croatia’s Donna Vekic this morning in the third round. Gauff made history at the opening ceremony last week as the youngest American flag bearer. She was also the first tennis player to hold the honor.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Tuesday’s schedule

Paris Olympics postpone men’s triathlon at last minute due to polluted Seine River

USA places third in men’s rowing

Olympics 2024: Women’s gymnastics final

17:25 , Mike Jones

Team GB’s Ruby Evans is the first gymnast up for this final. She’s on floor and after a very slight stumble, which she recovers well, following her first twirls the Brit gets into the routine.

She finishes with a double straight flourish and scores a 13.100. Very decent start.

17:20 , Mike Jones

The US women’s gymnastics team, led by Simone Biles, drew a who’s-who of famous fans to the 2024 Olympics in Paris on Sunday.

There were some notable faces in the audience including Tom Cruise as fans ran up to him in the arena to take selfies and provide a few hand shakes.

Here’s a look at all the famous faces who’ve come to Paris to support the American gymnast:

Olympics 2024: Women’s gymnastics final

17:18 , Mike Jones

There’s a loud cheer, the loudest of the night, as Team USA make their way onto the floor. Simone Biles has a wide smile on her face and is enjoying the adulation.

Based on the receptions alone the USA would already have the gold.

But, this is a final and anything can happen. All the teammates need to rise to the occasion and the field is a stacked house with the USA, Brazil and China the favourites ahead of this team final getting started.

Olympics 2024: Women’s gymnastics final

17:14 , Mike Jones

Here’s the full schedule for this evening’s final:

Rotation 1: USA/Italy vault, China/Brazil uneven bars, Japan/Canada balance beam, Great Britain/Romania floor.

The USA lineup: Chiles, Carey, Biles. Team GB: Evans, Martin, Kinsella.

Rotation 2: USA/Italy uneven bars, China/Brazil beam, Japan/Canada floor, GB/Romania vault.

Team GB: Fenton, Kinsella, Evans. USA lineup: Chiles, Biles, Lee

Rotation 3: USA/Italy beam, China/Brazil floor, Japan/Canada vault, GB/Romania uneven bars.

Team USA: Chiles, Lee, Biles. For Team GB, this will be the first appearance for Rebecca Downie, who’s last up after Kinsella and Fenton.

Rotation 4: USA/Italy floor, China/Brazil vault, Japan/Canada uneven bars, GB/Romania beam.

Team USA: Lee, Chiles, Biles. Team GB: Fenton, Downie, Kinsella.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis Doubles, Round 1

17:12 , Chris Wilson

It remains a straightforward affair for the British duo so far, as they go 2-0 up after easily holding swerve.

Germany reply with a game of their own though, holding serve to break the Brits’ run of winning games. Just a reminder that Team GB need to keep their concentration there.

Nadal and Alcaraz haven’t found that break yet, with that match currently at 3-3 in the first set.

Olympics 2024: Women’s gymnastics final

17:10 , Mike Jones

It’s almost time for the Women’s gymnastics final which will see USA star Simone Biles star and challenge for another Olympic gold medal.

Team GB are competing too but they’ll have to be perfect to get the better of the 27-year-old and her teammates.

(Getty Images)

Olympics 2024 - Tennis Doubles, Round 1 – BOULTER & WATSON TAKE THE FIRST SET

16:53 , Chris Wilson

The British duo take set one after a fairly straightforward hold of serve from Watson, finishing off with three aces! Not sure many saw the first set as being that comfortable.

The Germans fail to hold serve in the first game of set two as well!

In the other big doubles match, the Spanish duo of Alcaraz and Nadal are seeking an early break point in game three of set one.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis Doubles, Round 1

16:45 , Chris Wilson

BREAK! Another break for Team GB after too many unforced errors from the Germans.

Heather Watson will serve for the first set then.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis Doubles, Round 1

16:41 , Chris Wilson

Going well for the British duo now as they have the break and move to 4-2 up in the first set!

Alacaraz and Nadal are also underway at Roland Garros, losing the first game of their match against the Netherlands.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis Doubles, Round 2

16:34 , Chris Wilson

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson are underway in their doubles match against Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Laura Siegemund.

The first four games have been pretty equal, with both teams keeping serve to take us to 2-2 in the first set.

16:32 , Luke Baker

Olympic days like these were never meant to happen to Lee Morton.

The Glaswegian lost his place as a full-time hockey player on the GB programme in 2019 and was a few clicks on a job portal away from quitting the sport altogether.

Thanks to an olive branch from head coach Paul Revington, a willingness to evolve his game and a whole heap of natural ability, Morton is now the toast of Team GB having struck a stunning brace in the final five minutes to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw with Netherlands.

Tom Harle from Yves-du-Manoir Stadium:

16:26 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin qualifies after finishing her heats in sixth place, with Czechoslovakia’s Gabriela Satkova top of the leaderboard after her outstanding Run 1 time of 99.44 seconds.

Olympics 2024 - Canoe Slalom

16:22 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin improves on her Run 1 time by just over two seconds, despite a rocky start and, at times, struggling to negotiate the choppy white water.

Olympics 2024 - Canoe Slalom

16:12 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin is just moments away from making her second run in the Canoe Slalom Women’s C1 Heats, after achieving a time of 104.72 seconds - finishing in fifth place - in her first run, which took place earlier today.

Mallory Franklin is bidding for more Olympic silverware (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

16:10 , Luke Baker

Jack Draper crashed out of the men’s singles tennis earlier today by losing 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 to Taylor Fritz and the Brit wasn’t happy about the conditions at Roland Garros.

The temperature of the water and having to fill his own bottle were among the complaints in the sweltering Parisian heat.

“It was tough conditions, there’s no doubt about it,” said Draper as he dripped with sweat. “I need to play more in this sort of heat, and obviously, going to America, I’ll get more used to that. It was really hot out there today.

“We were both trying our best to put out some good tennis. Part of it’s physicality but I said to the referee, it’s pretty poor that the players have to drink hot water when we’re playing in those conditions.

“It’s important we have good fridges to keep our water cool. It’s so tough to recover when you’re just not replenishing properly.

“There’s no escape from the heat, even at the change of ends. I haven’t played in much hotter conditions than that. Your body starts to really fight against you.

“We shouldn’t have to fill our water up every change of ends, we need to sit down. It’s not good enough. I just think it’s pretty poor that they put the players through that on court.”

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Olympics 2024 - Shooting: Nathan Hales reacts to glorious gold medal

16:05 , Jack Rathborn

Great Britain’s Nathan Hales has set a new Olympic record after winning gold in the men’s trap final.

“So many emotions; I’m very emotional as you can probably see,” Hales said after hitting 48 targets out of a possible 50. “It’s just an amazing result. There’s going to be a big celebration.

“The final was great and I'm so happy to get an Olympic record as well as winning the Olympics. I just try and keep everything as we always do and treat it exactly the same way I treat finals in training. I just push through and keep focused on what I'm doing, not on what other athletes are doing.

"Absolutely amazing to be on BBC, I'm so happy people at home could experience it. I knew I had a couple of targets buffer so that was a great comfort but I try not to think about that and it didn't result in any misses. It's a fine line and one that's easy to fall over. It was a great support. Had loads of my family here and it was great to have them all here."

Nathan Hales of Great Britain celebrates (EPA)

16:00 , Mike Jones

Lucy Renshall described Judo as a “cruel sport” after suffering defeat to Lubjana Piovesana at the Paris Olympics.

The Team GB athlete was eliminated in the women’s Judo - 63kg event in the second round. Her opponent Piovesana, who was a GB athlete until 2021 but now represents Austria, secured a 1-0 win in golden score.

“Judo is such a cruel sport,” Renshall admitted through tears in an interview with BBC Sport.

“The last 12 weeks have probably been the best 12 weeks of training I’ve ever done... I felt I had more to give.”

15:39 , Alex Pattle

With 91.68, Britain’s Kieran Reilly has the highest score of the men’s heats today.

The world champion will go again now, for his second run in the park freestyle...

Early twist, then a no-hander, followed by a bar spin.

He reverses the bars, adds another bar spin and twists in the process.

Now a tailwhip, then a front flip – he’s the only man to try that today, and he’s pulled it off once in each of his runs!

Double-tailwhip, a further tailwhip, and a bar spin.

Late on, a no-hander while twisting in the air, and that secures him a score of 90.75.

He’s definitely through to the final, and after his final competitor completes their last run... we now know Reilly is going through first!

(Getty Images)

Olympics 2024 - Shooting - GOLD FOR TEAM GB!

15:23 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain wins gold for the third time at Paris 2024 and a first in shooting for this Games! After 50 nervy attempts at the targets, Nathan Hales kept his composure and amassed a total of 48 hits, beating China’s Qi Ying to achieve a new Olympic record.

Hales raised his shotgun in celebration after his incredible performance in the men’s trap final.

(Getty Images)

Olympics 2024: BMX

15:19 , Alex Pattle

Finally, it’s Reilly’s turn for Team GB! Here comes his first run.

The world champion, 23, starts with a 720 and then a bar spin, before another bar spin while drifting on the traverse.

More bar spins and a simultaneous bike spin, then a front flip! Wow.

More bike and bar spins, great height in general, then a double-tailwhip late in the run!

He sets the highest score of the day: 91.68!

Olympics 2024 - Shooting

15:15 , Oscar Pick

Gold is now well within the reach of Great Britain’s Nathan Hales, who enters the last stage of this men’s trap final on a collision course with China’s Qi Ying, leading by three hits.

Jean Pierre Brol, meanwhile, secures a bronze medal after a strong start and solid finish to the final.

(AP)

Olympics 2024: BMX

15:08 , Alex Pattle

Here’s where we’re at so far, with Britain’s Kieran Reilly still yet to go – but his runs getting closer...

Standings from men’s freestyle BMX park heat (olympics.com)

Olympics: Tennis players in line for heat break

15:07 , Karl Matchett

Tennis players at the Olympics will be allowed a 10-minute break between the second and third sets in singles on Tuesday due to extreme heat, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said.

With the Paris temperature expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95Ã‚Â°F) the decision was based on the so-called “Wet Bulb Globe Temperature” which measures potential heat stress in direct sunlight.

During the break, to be granted at the request of either player, players can take a shower, change their outfit, have something to eat or drink or go to the bathroom but they cannot have medical treatment or talk with their coach, under ITF rules.

Doubles matches, which are settled with a match tiebreak at one set all, would not feature the 10-minute break, the ITF said.

If the temperature at Roland Garros continued to rise, a panel including the tournament referee and medical professionals, could decide to suspend play.

The women’s tennis has reached the third round while the men were playing second-round matches on Tuesday.

(Getty Images)

Olympics 2024 - Shooting

15:07 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Nathan Hales continues to cement his reputation as a prolific marksman, with the world record holder cruising in first place after missing just one target in 30 attempts.

USA’s Derrick Mein, however, drops out of the final following a difficult start.

Olympics 2024 - Shooting

15:00 , Oscar Pick

The elimination stage is now upon us, with Great Britain’s Nathan Hales missing the target just once after 25 attempts, maintaining his place at the top of the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Australia’s James Willet drops out of the final after amassing 18 target hits.

Olympics 2024 - Shooting

14:50 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Nathan Hales simply cannot miss the targets, as he now leads after 15 shots, while Sweden’s Rickard Levin-Andersson and Guatemals’s Jean Pierre Brol both miss for the first time in this final.

14:49 , Paul Martin

Carl Hester believes Charlotte Dujardin deserves a second chance from the British public as she battles to save her career.

Hester, 57, gave Dujardin a job at his yard in 2007 and has been her key mentor on a journey which led to six Olympic medals.

Her chances of adding to that tally at Paris 2024 – and becoming Britain’s most decorated female Olympian – were dashed when a video was released of her whipping a horse in training, leading to the 39-year-old’s withdrawal on the eve of the Games.

Hester condemned her actions in the clip, and even signed a letter to that effect, but insists the incident was out of character.

“The video was a huge shock to me, I didn’t know it was there and it’s not from my property,” said the 57-year-old. “That video is fairly obvious and no one will support that. You can’t. But over 17 years of knowing Charlotte, I have not seen that. That is not her.”

More here:

Olympics 2024 - Shooting

14:44 , Oscar Pick

The clay stands no chance against Great Britain’s Nathan Hales, who leads with ten flawless shots alongside Sweden’s Rickard Levin-Andersson and Guatemals’s Jean Pierre Brol.

Olympics 2024: BMX

14:40 , Alex Pattle

We’re still waiting for Kieran Reilly in the freestyle BMX park heats, but there have been two terrific showings from USA athletes so far, and one from Argentina.

Jose Torres Gil was the Argentine star, while Justin Dowell and Marcus Christopher shone for the USA – with Christopher having just taken the lead with a score of 90.10.

Olympics 2024 - Shooting

14:38 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Nathan Hales makes it five from five, storming into joint first position after a strong visit on the targets.

Olympics 2024 - Shooting

14:34 , Oscar Pick

Shotguns at the ready!

The men’s trap final commences now, with Great Britain’s Nathan Hales in action.

Olympics 2024: BMX

14:17 , Alex Pattle

The men’s BMX is under way, with Kieran Reilly representing Team GB.

Let’s see how the 23-year-old, who is already a world champion, gets on here...

(Getty Images)

Olympics 2024: Rugby sevens

13:58 , Luke Baker

China 19-15 Team GB

Dear oh dear! A moment of madness from Isla Norman-Bell has cost Team GB dearly. With the clock in the red and GB leading China 15-14 in a thrilling rugby sevens clash, Norman-Bell throws the ball out of play to try and end the match. But you can’t just throw a ball into touch to bring the final whistle, the ball has to be kicked off or you have to be tackled into touch.

It’s a China penalty and they spread the ball back and forth across the pitch to score in the corner and pinch a 19-15 win! That means China will play off against either France or Ireland (who play shortly) for fifth place, with Team GB facing the loser in a battle for seventh at 5pm. Not the result GB were after in this tournament as they targeted a medal.

(REUTERS)

Olympics 2024: Britwatch

13:55 , Sonia Twigg

Here are the British athletes to be looking out for in the next hour, and we will be bringing you updates from the men’s trap final.

14:11 BMX Freestyle Men’s Park Seeding (Kieran Reilly)

14:30 Men’s trap final

14:45 Sailing Women’s 49er FX Race 7-9 (Freya Black, Saskia Tidey)

15:00 Canoe Slalom Men’s K1 Heats - Run 1 (Joe Clarke)

Olympics 2024: Rugby sevens star Amy Wilson Hardy withdrawn from Olympics

13:39 , Luke Baker

Some news from the British Olympic Association. We reported earlier that the BOA were investigating Team GB rugby sevens star Amy Wilson Hardy for a ‘racist message’ sent on WhatsApp that was leaked on Instagram last night.

That investigation is ongoing but Wilson Hardy has now been “withdrawn on medical grounds from Paris 2024” ahead of the rugby sevens placement matches today.

A BOA spokesperson said: “The British Olympic Association has confirmed that Amy Wilson Hardy has been withdrawn on medical grounds from the Paris 2024 rugby sevens placement matches and will be replaced by Tokyo 2020 Olympian Abi Burton.”

After their quarter-final defeat to USA yesterday, Team GB are merely battling for fifth to eight place today. They’re actually in action as I type, facing China in the first of those matches and are 14-10 behind at half-time.

Team GB player withdraws from Olympics amid investigation into ‘racist message’

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

13:26 , Oscar Pick

USA’s Taylor Fritz emerges victorious in an enthralling battle with Great Britain’s Jack Draper, winning the third set 6-3 to progress onto the third round of the men’s singles.

Paris Olympics the Warmup Photo Gallery (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

13:23 , Oscar Pick

USA’s Taylor Fritz secures two straight games to keep Great Britain’s Jack Draper behind, leading 5-3 in the third set.

The Brit is showing tremendous resolve to get a foot hold back in this match, but the American has made a real statement with the way he is playing.

Olympics 2024: Hockey

13:22 , Luke Baker

FULL-TIME! Netherlands 2-2 Team GB

Team GB find a way! They throw caution to the wind, sub off goalkeeper Ollie Payne to have an extra outfield player in pursuit of an equaliser and Lee Morton hammers the ball home late on to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Remember, GB were 2-0 down with five minutes left before Morton’s double grabbed a point in this pool-stage match. An awesome display of hockey from both sides, four great goals and could they meet again later in this Olympics with a medal on the line...?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Olympics 2024: Hockey

13:17 , Luke Baker

Netherlands 2-1 Team GB

A tight game over at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in the men’s hockey. Netherlands surged into a 2-0 lead over Team GB as Floris Wortelboer opened the scoring just before the end of the third quarter and Thijs van Dam added a second with eight minutes left.

But Lee Morton pulled one back for GB with five minutes left and they’ve just seen a couple of penalty corners saved as they hunt an equaliser in the closing stages.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(EPA)

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

13:16 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Jack Draper closes the gap with a solid end to the fifth game, getting the better of USA’s Taylor Fritz in the short-range echanges to make it 3-2 in favour of the American.

The Brit, however, looks set to take Fritz all the way in this absorbing third set.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

13:09 , Oscar Pick

A strong serve to close the second game and a fierce battle in the third sees USA’s Taylor Fritz eke out infront after Great Britain’s Jack Draper opened the third set with a dominant spell.

The American now leads 2-1, while Draper remins on the backfoot.

13:03 , Luke Baker

It is dubbed ‘horse ballet’, the most delicate of Olympic sports.

But, as dressage qualifying gets underway today after Charlotte Dujardin was banned from competing for excessively whipping a horse, Zoe Beaty takes a closer look at the training methods and those calling for change.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

13:00 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Jack Draper raised his game to meet Taylor Fritz’s impressive surge in the second set, pinching the eighth game, but the American orchastrated a dominant finish to win 6-3.

The pair are now level heading into the third set, with Draper hoping to restore the accuracy that led to his early success.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

12:51 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Jack Draper fails to recover from a terrific onslaught by Taylor Fritz, who now leads 5-2 after Draper’s shot was denied by the net in the sixth game.

The American has looked strong throughout this second set, but there is still time for Draper to claw back infront.

Olympics 2024: Royalty at the hockey

12:45 , Luke Baker

Team GB’s men’s hockey team are taking on one of the favourites for gold, Netherlands, in the group stage. A tense encounter is currently 0-0 early in the second half.

The match clearly has royal approval as Anne, Princess Royal (who was presenting medals at the swimming a couple of days ago) is in attendance to cheer on Team GB.

👀 Sat a couple of rows behind Princess Anne at the #Hockey



HRH arrives just in time to sing the national anthem and watch @GBHockey face Netherlands in Pool A of the men’s competition.



Must have heard Tom Sorsby has been drafted into the squad as a late injury replacement! pic.twitter.com/Rjtpb8LS90 — Tom Harle at Paris 2024 (@TomHarleSB) July 30, 2024

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

12:44 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Jack Draper responded with a comprehensive visit to the fourth game to level the score at 2-2, before USA’s Taylor Fritz restored his lead by stamping his authority on the fifth game in similar fashion.

The two players have, once again, opted to go toe-to-toe in another thrilling set.

Olympics 2024: Hockey

12:44 , Alex Pattle

In the men’s hockey, Team GB are locked in a tense game with Netherlands. It’s still 0-0 in the third quarter of their Pool A tie...

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

12:38 , Oscar Pick

USA’s Taylor Fritz extends his lead, making it 2-1 after a strong finish to his third game against Great Britain’s Jack Draper.

The Brit fought his way past several deuces to return Fritz’s ferocious serves with power and precision, but the American ultimately came out on top of a compelling exchange.

This encounter is really beginning to catch fire, with both players showing no signs of slowing down.

12:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

“We know that there’s going to be some E coli exposure, so I just try to increase my E coli threshold by exposing myself to a bit of E coli in day-to-day life,” American triathlete Seth Rider said this week, in an actual quote from an actual Olympian. “And it’s backed by science. Proven methods. Just little things throughout your day, like not washing your hands after you go to the bathroom.”

In what has become one of the more bizarre stories of these Olympic Games, professional athletes are upping their intake of faecal bacteria for marginal gain. Rider’s meticulous preparation may yet be of no use: on Tuesday morning he would have woken at around 4am ready for the Olympic triathlon event only to discover that it had been postponed by 26 hours because the Seine failed to meet hygiene levels required for swimming.

It is a mess that has long been on the horizon. Scientists have been running daily checks for months and have found the Seine too polluted for competitive racing for most of the year, as rainwater constantly washed wastewater into the river.

Comment:

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

12:24 , Oscar Pick

USA’s Taylor Fritz opens the second set with a strong start to the first game, leading 1-0 following a deuce with Great Britain’s Jack Draper.

A series of sneaky drop shots awarded the American his points, after coming off a fiercely contested first set .

The match, still being played at a frantic pace, has certainly delivered.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

12:15 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Jack Draper walks through fire to beat USA’s Taylor Fritz 7-6 in today’s first set.

The pair took each other to a tie-break, where Draper maintained his composure and ultimately came out on top.

The American represents a stern test for the Brit, and will no doubt look to continue his impressive performance heading into the second set.

Olympics 2024: Boxing

12:10 , Alex Pattle

In the women’s boxing, Ireland’s Jennifer Lehane is up against China’s Yuan Chang.

The Irishwoman, 25, is trailing by two rounds heading into the final frame; she needs a big effort here!

A scrappy round ensues, and Lehane cannot produce the goods unfortunately.

Chang moves into the quarter-finals with a unanimous-decision victory!

Jennifer Lehane (right) in her defeat by Yuan Chang (Getty Images)

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

12:07 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Jack Draper responds with a prolific spell to make it 6-5 in the first set against USA’s Taylor Fritz, but the American levels the score to earn himself a tie-break.

Draper hit the net and sent the ball skyward to lose the tenth game, but now looks to inject some intensity into his performance.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

11:52 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Jack Draper gets his nose back in front after launching a thundering serve to cannon the ball past USA’s Taylor Fritz.

The score is now 5-4, with Draper looking for an emphatic finish before entering the second set.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

11:48 , Oscar Pick

A tight second round to the men’s singles in Paris sees USA’s Taylor Fritz recover a 2-1 decicit to even the score against Great Britain’s Jack Draper.

The pair are now level at 4-4 in today’s first set, with Draper allowing his opponent back into the game.

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

11:40 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Jack Draper is appalled by the umpire’s decision to award USA’s Taylor Fritz with the sixth game.

The Brit protested immediately after Fritz’s shot was ruled to be inside the line, but is now level with his opponent 3-3 .

Olympics 2024: Judo

11:37 , Alex Pattle

Britain’s Lucy Renshall came up short in her round-of-16 match in the Judo, losing to Austria’s Lubjana Piovesana 1-0.

It was a closely-fought tie at -63kg, with Renshall losing in the Golden Score period.

A very tearful Renshall told the BBC: “Judo’s such a cruel sport, the last 12 weeks gave probably been the best weeks of training I’ve ever done before. I felt like I had more to give.

“I wasn’t that exhausted, I felt good, I’ve been training for a fight like that. I think that was our eighth time [fighting], so I thought it would go like that – a bit of a rubbish fight.

“She was the better player on the day [...] I came here for a medal, so...”

Lucy Renshall (right) in her -63kg match-up with Lubjana Piovesana (Getty Images)

Olympics 2024 - Tennis

11:21 , Oscar Pick

Great Britain’s Jack Draper leads Taylor Fritz of the USA 2-1 in the first set.

(Getty Images)

Olympics 2024: Swimming

10:59 , Alex Pattle

In the men’s 100m freestyle, British 19-year-old Jacob Henry Whittle finishes fifth in his heat.

David Popovici of Romania finishes first, ahead of Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth and Chris Guiliano of the USA.

Whittle’s time isn’t enough for a place in the semi-finals, but compatriot Matthew Richards progresses elsewhere!

Richards took home silver for Team GB in the 200m freestyle yesterday.

Olympics 2024: Swimming

10:52 , Alex Pattle

French star Leon Marchand finishes second in his heat in the men’s 200m butterfly.

He’s just behind Italy’s Alberto Razzetti and ahead of Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski.

Leon Marchand in action at Paris 2024 (Getty Images)

Olympics 2024: Basketball

10:41 , Alex Pattle

Over in the men’s basketball, in Group A, Spain lead Greece 46-35 in the second quarter.

Greece stayed around five points ahead for most of the first period, but Spain finished strong to narrow the gap – and have since taken over.

(Getty Images)

Olympics 2024: Rowing

10:28 , Alex Pattle

More men’s rowing, another semi-final here.

Olympic champions France, the hosts, are going steady. But it’s Germany who lead at the midway mark.

Ireland and the USA are Germany’s closest competitors at the moment.

With 1000m to go, can France kick into gear now? They’re falling back, along with Norway!

Germany still lead but look to be struggling... Did they go too hard too early? Ireland are neck and neck with them. New Zealand are applying pressure, too.

Ireland cross the line first, barely ahead of New Zealand, and USA make up third place!

Germany are fourth, after all that... while France, the Olympic champions, are further back in fifth. Norway finish last.

Olympics 2024: Rowing

10:19 , Alex Pattle

Onto the men’s rowing.

World champions Netherlands win their semi-final, narrowly ahead of Spain, while Romania also qualify in third place.

A Serbian injury, in the final seconds, costs them their spot! Their stroke simply stopped rowing right at the end, seemingly having sustained a hand issue.

Olympics 2024: Rowing

10:09 , Sonia Twigg

Britain’s lead has been eaten up, there are four boats in the hunt for these three places.

Romania’s boat, with the Olympic champions, come through to come in top and Britain take second!

They only joined together for this season and now they will be in the Olympic final.

Norway came through in third to knock out the Australians.

Olympics 2024: Rowing

10:04 , Sonia Twigg

Back on the lake, and the British pair of Mathilda Hodgkins-Bryne and Rebecca Wilde are underway in the women’s double sculls semi-finals.

After 500m, they were half a length up on Romania and Australia, and still hold the lead at the half way point.

Olympics 2024: Judo

09:59 , Sonia Twigg

Lucy Renshall is through to the round of 16, neither managed to find the decisive winner, but the Australian picked up three penalties, disqualifying her for the contest.

It was so tight and closely-fought between the pair.

Olympics 2024: Judo

09:53 , Sonia Twigg

Renshall has received a penalty, but flips her opponent and is back on level terms.

The time has run out, it’s 1-1 and it goes to a golden point period, the first player to score a point of any kind will win the contest.

Olympics 2024: Judo

09:49 , Sonia Twigg

Britain are in action in the Judo, Lucy Renshall is competing in the women’s 63kg last 32 against an Australian opponent.

But it’s the Australian who has the first point, and has Renshall in a hold on her back.

Olympics 2024: Surfing

09:35 , Sonia Twigg

The surfing in Tahiti has been postponed because of the weather conditions, they had been due to get underway yesterday evening BST, but that has now been rescheduled for a later date.

Olympics 2024: Trap shooting qualification

09:17 , Sonia Twigg

The first of five trap shooting qualification rounds has just finished, and British shooter Lucy Hall shot a perfect 25 points from 25.

She was just one of five athletes to achieve the perfect score, and after the five rounds, six athletes will qualify for the final, which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Olympics 2024: Rowing

09:00 , Sonia Twigg

As we wait for a British boat, here are some photos from the lake this morning:

(EPA)

(REUTERS)

Olympics 2024: Rowing

08:43 , Sonia Twigg

Still a bit of time to go before any British rowers are in action and first up is the single sculls quarter-finals.

It looks absolutely beautiful out on the lake there are none of the rain or difficult conditions from the first few days, the water is still and almost like a mirror reflection. It is stunning.

Olympics 2024: Rowing

08:27 , Sonia Twigg

The day four rowing schedule is about to get under way with these races: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: quarter-finals; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls: semi-finals; women’s four, men’s four: repechage

The main British interest is after 9am, when Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne and Rebecca Wilde will be competing in the women’s double sculls semi-final.

Olympics 2024: Day four

08:10 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some of the biggest highlights to look forward to on the Olympics day four:

Artistic gymnastics

5.15pm-7.30pm: Women’s team final

Judo

3pm-6pm: Women’s -63kg, Men’s -81 kg: medal rounds

Rugby sevens

1.30pm-7.45pm: Women’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches

Shooting

8.30am-9.50am: Mixed team 10m air pistol: finals

8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 1; men’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals

Surfing

6pm-3.50am: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals

Swimming

7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m free, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 100m back: final, men’s 800m free: final, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 4x200m free relay: final

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Much of Versaille’s gilded grandeur was made during the 1789 French Revolution but it was Great Britain who snatched the gold from under French noses at their Olympics.

Laura Collett praised her prince of a horse as he delivered another Olympic team title - and individual bronze - in the garden of France’s famous Sun King at Paris 2024.

07:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Kirsty Gilmour is proud as punch to be the only out LGBTQ badminton player at the Olympics.

There are 191 out LGBTQ athletes in Paris and 11 who are part of Team GB, but Gilmour is the only shuttler among that number.

Olympics 2024: Team GB watch

07:38 , Sonia Twigg

We will be bringing you all the action from the biggest events, the Badminton men’s singles is already underway.

The first is the shooting men’s and women’s trap qualifications which starts at 8am BST.

Then Judo and at 9.30 and the women’s double sculls rowing semi-final at 9.50.

07:30 , Jack Rathborn in Paris

Tom Daley gazed up after completing the set of Olympic medals with a fabulous silver alongside Noah Williams in the men’s synchronised 10m platform. But then came a surprise; a juice cup launched from above in his direction. It was his adorable son Phoenix, revelling in his father’s latest glorious Olympic moment, tossing down his cup in pure excitement as reporters scattered.

07:15 , Lawrence Ostlere in Paris

Three hundred and twenty-eight other gold medals will be handed out at these Paris Games, but surely none will be won as dramatically as this. Tom Pidcock lost the race to a puncture, won it back, then lost it again to the determined Frenchman Victor Koretzky before pulling off a do-or-die overtake around a tree to defend his Olympic title.

07:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Hollie Pearne-Webb insists Team GB’s women’s hockey stars will use their turbulent Tokyo experience to help them bounce back and ‘create history’ after a slow start at the Olympics.

Captain Pearne-Webb’s side followed up their narrow 2-1 defeat against Spain with a 4-0 thrashing against Australia to leave them with an uphill battle to advance from Pool B in Paris.

06:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Adam Peaty’s hopes of adding more medals to his individual breaststroke silver at Paris 2024 have been thrown into doubt after the Team GB swimmer tested positive for Covid-19.

Peaty narrowly missed out on an historic gold in the 100 metres breaststroke, denied a treble by just two hundredths of a second as Nicolo Martinenghi got the touch to take victory.

Speaking afterwards, the 29-year-old suggested that he had woken up with a slightly scratchy throat, and his symptoms worsened in the hours after winning silver.

06:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Also back in action today are Andy Murray and Dan Evans. After the most remarkable first round win over Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori, will Murray’s long goodbye be further extended?

06:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Delicious Orie’s Olympic dreams went up in smoke as Britain’s great super-heavyweight hope became the latest to suffer a controversial exit at the North Paris Arena.

The 27-year-old dubbed ‘the next Anthony Joshua’ was seeded second in his weight division and appeared to be Team GB’s best chance of a boxing medal.

But the verdict of the judges in the last-16 bout against Davit Chaloyan went against him as he became the fourth British boxer to fall at the first hurdle.

06:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Fearless Adam Burgess turned Olympic agony to ecstasy with a stunning canoe slalom silver.

The 32-year-old missed out on the podium by 0.16 seconds in Tokyo but banished those demons as he mastered the brutal course at Stade Nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne.

05:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Max Whitlock delivered a timely reminder that he is ready to end his glittering gymnastics career on a golden high despite the agony of a fourth-place finish in the Olympic men’s team final in Paris.

05:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Summer McIntosh ripped off her hat and began celebrating, punching the air, pointing to her family and breaking into the smile that is going to become forever entwined with the Olympic Games over the next decade. As she did so, soaking up the moment, she barely seemed to notice that some of her rivals in the 400m medley final were still finishing the race.

It is not hard to image the 17-year-old as the next phenomenon of Olympic sport, a figure to rival Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps in popularity. She is already the present and future of swimming, and this dominant performance, winning her first Olympic gold medal, was just the start with three more individual events to come.

05:15 , Jamie Braidwood

As Daiki Hashimoto crossed his hands on the pommel horse, in a routine he had practiced countless times to the point of perfection, the defending Olympic champion in the individual all-around felt his grip loosen. From a golden Olympics in Tokyo three years ago, where he was the face of the Covid games, Hashimoto’s return to Paris was quickly turning into a nightmare.

Having crashed out in qualifying for the horizontal bar final on Saturday, surrendering the defence of one of his individual titles, another slip looked to have cost Japan in their bid for all-around team gold. By the halfway stage, the eight-time champions were fifth, lagging behind China.

05:00 , Jamie Braidwood

It was a breathtaking silver medal for Matt Richards, but Team GB suffered a cruel twist once again in what has been agonising 24 hours in the pool.

Richards, the world champion from Fukuoka last year, was bullish entering the Olympics, but stumbled into the final.

David Popovici, hailed as ‘The Chlorine Daddy’ by his fans, provided a menacing pose on the block as a hushed silence descended on La Defense Arena ahead of the men’s 200m freestyle final.

04:45 , Jamie Braidwood

The 2024 Olympic Games is underway in Paris, where the United States are once again favourites to top the medal table at the end of the 17-day festival of sport. Here’s how the current standings look:

04:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Tuesday’s highlights and stars to watch

Simone Biles will bid for her first medal of the Games as she and the rest of Team USA’s gymnasts go for gold in the women’s team final. Led by a spectacular showing from Biles, the Americans topped the standings in qualifying and are firm favourites, while Team GB will hope to be in the medal mix with an improved outing.

After the men’s triathlon was postponed, there will be no problems with the quality of the water at La Defense Arena as a packed programme of swimming continues. Team GB’s fab four (Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean) defend their men’s 4x200m freestyle relay crown at 9.01pm BST, with Richards and Scott looking to get over disappointment in the individual event with another group gold. Daniel Wiffen, meanwhile, is a good contender to continue Ireland’s success in the pool after Mona McSharry’s bronze last night — he swims in the 800m freestyle.

And over at the Stade de France, the rugby sevens concludes with the women’s medal matches. An impressive Australia have lived up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites, but New Zealand could well stand in their way in the final. Canada and the USA are their respective semi-final opponents.

04:25 , Jamie Braidwood

“Following a meeting on water quality held on 30 July at 3.30am attended by Paris 2024, representatives of World Triathlon and their Technical and Medical Delegates, the International Olympic Committee, Météo France, the City of Paris and the Prefecture of the ile-de-France Region involved in carrying out water quality tests, a decision has been made to postpone the men's triathlon event which was due to be held on 30 July at 8am.

“Considering the latest weather information, it has been decided to schedule the men's triathlon event on 31 July at 10h45. The women's triathlon is due to take place the same day at 8am. Both triathlons are subject to the forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming. The original contingency day also remains in place for August 2, for further considerations.

“Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes. The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held.

“Unfortunately, meteorological events beyond our control, such as the rain which fell over Paris on 26 and 27 July, can alter water quality and compel us to reschedule the event for health reasons. Despite the improvement on the water quality levels in the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits.

“We will provide the athletes who are due to take part in the men's triathlon event with all information on its postponement, as well as real-time updates on the situation. Information regarding tickets and broadcast of the events on Wednesday July 31 will be shared in the next hours. There will be a meeting at 8am between World Triathlon and the coaches to provide further information and the updated schedule for July 31.”

Breaking: Paris Olympics postpone men’s triathlon at last minute due to polluted Seine River

04:20 , Jamie Braidwood

The men’s triathlon at the Olympics has been postponed due to polluted water in the Seine River, with last-minute tests revealing water quality levels that were “still above the acceptable limits” for Tuesday’s race to go ahead on time and leaving athletes facing uncertainty.

Heavy rain led to increased levels of the harmful bacteria E.coli in the Seine, despite more than €1bn spent in an ambitious plan to clean up the river and host open-water swimming events in the Seine. Organisers had previously said they were confident the race would go ahead on time.

Swimming training event for the triathlon had been cancelled for two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday because of concerns over water quality and organisers now plan to stage both men’s and women’s races on Wednesday morning, but that remains contingent on water levels improving.

Paris Olympics postpone men’s triathlon at last minute due to polluted Seine River