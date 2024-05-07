With 2024 presidential contest looming, Georgia governor signs new election changes into law

JEFF AMY
·2 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation Tuesday that makes additional changes to Georgia's election laws ahead of the 2024 presidential contest in the battleground state, including defining probable causes for removing voters from the rolls when their eligibility is challenged.

Republican activists — fueled by debunked theories of a stolen election — have challenged more than 100,000 voters in the state in recent years. The activists say they are rooting out duplicate records and removing voters who have moved out of state.

The bill Kemp signed into law — SB 189 — lists death, evidence of voting or registering in another jurisdiction, a tax exemption indicating a primary residence elsewhere, or a nonresidential address as probable causes for removing voters from the rolls. Most controversially, it says the National Change of Address list can be considered, though not exclusively.

Opponents have said the changes would enable more baseless attacks on voters that would overwhelm election administrators and disenfranchise legitimate voters. For example, people sometimes live at a place of business, which would be considered a nonresidential address. Officials with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office say there are more reliable types of information, such as driver’s license data, to confirm a voter’s eligibility.

The Georgia bill also allows challenges to be accepted and voters removed from the rolls up until 45 days before an election. That provision in part has prompted the threat of lawsuits from liberal groups because federal law says states and counties can’t make systematic changes to voting rolls within 90 days of a federal election.

The measure also says homeless people must use the county voter registration office as their address instead of where they live. Opponents have said that could make it harder for homeless citizens to cast ballots because their registered polling place might be far away.

Additionally, the bill grants access to Georgia’s ballot to any political party that has qualified for the presidential ballot in at least 20 states or territories. The change could bolster independent candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose campaign has spooked Democrats worried it could draw support away from President Joe Biden.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ex-DOJ Official Stunned By Trump Hand Gesture In Court: ‘Can’t Begin To Fathom’

    Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."

  • Donald Trump Is Headlining a GOP Event in Minnesota on the Same Day as Barron's Florida Graduation: Reports

    The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family

  • Trump trial live updates: 'None of it is made up,' Stormy Daniels says of her story

    Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. Former President Trump was conferring with his attorney when Stormy Daniels passed by the defense table on her way out of the courtroom, and she and Trump did not appear to acknowledge each other.

  • Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels Testifies That Donald Trump Told Her She Reminded Him of 'His Daughter'

    Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene backs off threat to oust Johnson as speaker

    Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Tuesday to be backing off her threat to force a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson this week, though she signaled that she'll preserve her threat indefinitely -- keeping Johnson on a tight leash as he navigates a one-vote majority in the chamber. The development comes after Greene and Johnson met on Tuesday afternoon -- their second meeting in as many days. The meetings came after Greene said she would force a vote to remove Johnson from the leadership post this week.

  • Trump: RNC lawyer’s resignation ‘great news’

    Former President Trump called it “great news” that the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) top lawyer was set to depart the role just months after taking the job. “Great news for the Republican Party. RINO lawyer Charlie Spies is out as Chief Counsel of the RNC. I wish him well!” Trump posted late Sunday on Truth…

  • ‘He could see the damage she was doing’: Trump reacts to Stormy Daniels testimony

    Legal analyst Norm Eisen says there was no sleeping in court today, as Daniels’ testimony placed her “at the crux of the underlying crime.”

  • 14-Second Video Is All It Takes To Bust Donald Trump's Trial Complaint

    The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.

  • So you want to be the next US president? These are the requirements needed to qualify.

    To become President of the United States, you must meet three U.S. constitutional requirements.

  • Michael Steele Hits Donald Trump Right Where It Hurts: 'That Is Your Truth'

    The former Republican National Committee chair also exposed the "fallacy" of what the presumptive GOP nominee claims ahead of the 2024 election.

  • Biden leads Trump in polls for first time since last year

    President Biden is leading former President Trump in polls for the first time since October, according to The Hill/ Decision Desk HQ’s (DDHQ) latest average of polls. Biden is ahead of Trump by 0.1 percentage points. The president is polling at 45 percent support to Trump’s 44.9 percent, based on DDHQ’s average of 685 polls pitting…

  • Kristi Noem Blows Up at Fox Anchor Pressing Her on Puppy Murder

    Fox Business NetworkIn what has devolved into the TV equivalent of tweeting through it, Kristi Noem appeared for yet another cable news interview on Tuesday morning. The beleaguered South Dakota governor seems to be on a mission to salvage her exceedingly slim hopes of becoming Donald Trump’s running mate.It did not go well for her.Having already enjoyed friendly sitdowns with other Fox News and Newsmax stars, the MAGA governor joined Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney on Tuesday morning

  • Jen Psaki Recalls Shock At Hope Hicks' 'Major Question' For Her After Trump 2016 Win

    Hicks had “one major question” and her response to Psaki’s comment was in hindsight — amid Trump's trial — “interesting," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Xi Says China Will ‘Never Forget’ the US Bombing of Its Embassy

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping vowed to “never forget” NATO’s deadly bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, hours before arriving in Serbia on a swing through Europe aimed at dividing Brussels’ support for the US.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortHigh-Tech Trading Firms Race to Grab Bond Market TurfRussians Are Coming to Terms With Putin’s War in UkraineApple Revamps iPads With AI-Focused Pro Model, Bigger Air“Twenty-five years ago today,

  • Lara Trump Misses the Point About How Elections Work During Fox News Interview

    Fox NewsThe Republican National Committee’s new co-chair Lara Trump appeared to misunderstand how elections work on Fox News Sunday while defending a lawsuit filed in the state of Nevada last week by the RNC and the Trump campaign.On Friday, the Republican National Committee, Trump Campaign, and Nevada Republican Party announced the suit against the Nevada Secretary of State for allowing mail-in ballots to be counted up to four days after the election. The four-day law was passed by Democrats in

  • Trump looks to cut off oxygen to RFK Jr.

    Former President Trump is taking concrete steps to deprive Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of oxygen as they compete for a portion of the same voters. Trump is going to the Libertarian Party national convention this month and criticized Kennedy, who is running as an independent but who has ties to the party, as “not a…

  • Fact Check: Photos Purportedly Show Trump Supporters Wearing Diapers at Rallies. Here's What We Found

    Images showed people holding signs that said "Real men wear diapers."

  • Georgia Republican backs Biden, blasts those in party who ‘fall in line’ with Trump

    Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) revealed Monday he would be backing President Biden in November’s election and criticized other Republicans who “fall in line” with former President Trump. In an op-ed published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday, Duncan wrote it is “disappointing to watch an increasing number of Republicans fall in line…

  • Singh tells Conservatives to back off as House prepares for first pharmacare vote

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is warning Conservatives to back down from attempts to block pharmacare legislation, as the House of Commons prepares to vote on the bill for the first time. The legislation is a central condition of the NDP's political pact with the governing Liberals, and includes a program to cover select contraceptive and diabetes medications and supplies. Conservative health critic Stephen Ellis tabled an amendment to the bill last month that, if passed, would effectively q

  • Justice Juan Merchan Gives Two Strikes Trump a Final Warning: Jail Is Next

    Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal