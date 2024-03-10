Here’s the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule

The bracket is set for the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Tennessee is the outright SEC regular-season champion thanks to a 14-4 conference record. The Vols clinched the title and No. 1 seed with a 66-59 win at South Carolina on Tuesday before losing to visiting Kentucky 85-81 on Saturday.

Kentucky finished the season with a 13-5 SEC record after the four-point win over the fourth-ranked Vols in Knoxville. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the conference tourney and will play Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Alabama pulled out a 92-88 overtime win over Arkansas to finish with a 13-5 league mark and the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

Auburn defeated Georgia 92-78 to finish in the four-way tie for second place at 13-5. The Tigers are the No. 4 seed in the tourney.

South Carolina needed an overtime to beat Mississippi State 93-89 in Starkville. Picked to finish last in the league, the Gamecocks wound up 13-5 but did not earn the double-bye. As the No. 5 seed, South Carolina will play on Thursday.