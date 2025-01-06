2024 sees biggest exodus from London stock market since global financial crisis

Anna Wise, PA Business Reporter
·3 min read

Last year was one of the quietest on record for the London Stock Exchange, which saw the largest outflow of companies since the global financial crisis, stark new analysis shows.

Takeaway giant Just Eat, Paddy Power owner Flutter, travel group Tui, and equipment rental firm Ashtead were among those to announce plans to ditch their main UK listing.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) saw 88 companies delist or transfer their primary listing from the main market – the most since 2009, according to data from auditing giant EY.

A number of these firms said declining liquidity and lower valuations were key reasons for moving away from London, particularly to the US which offers more capital and trading activity, EY said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betting giant Flutter Entertainment switched its primary listing to New York, where it said it could access the “world’s deepest and most liquid capital markets”.

Just Eat Takeaway abandoned its listing on the LSE altogether, citing the “administrative burden, complexity and costs” associated with keeping its shares in London as one of the reasons to quit.

Other companies such as Watches of Switzerland faced pressure from activist investors to swap their main stock market listing to the US.

A flurry of companies exiting or moving their primary listing to foreign markets was compounded by a shortage of companies launching their shares in 2024.

There were a total of 18 new listings, known as initial public offerings (IPOs), in London last year, EY found.

This was the lowest volume of listings since EY started recording the data in 2010, and five times less than the number that delisted or transferred elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch of French TV and production giant Canal+ in December nevertheless gave London’s stock market a major boost as the year drew to a close, raising £2.6 billion on its market debut.

A microphone with the Canal+ branding
Canal+ had the largest IPO since 2022 for the London Stock Exchange (Martin Bertrand/Alamy/PA)

This was the largest listing since 2022 and brought the total value of proceeds raised over the year to £3.4 billion – triple the amount raised from 23 companies in 2023.

Scott McCubbin, EY’s IPO lead for the UK and Ireland, said it had been a “quiet year” for the LSE, adding: “Ongoing geopolitical instability, slow economic growth and a diminished appetite for domestic equities among pension funds have impacted valuations and liquidity.

“We also saw the largest outflow of companies from the main market since the global financial crisis as companies sought access to a deeper pool of investors and the prospect of improved liquidity on other exchanges.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But as we enter 2025, there are reasons for cautious optimism,” Mr McCubbin went on.

“A stabilised domestic policy environment post-election, robust pipeline of deals, and listings reform are creating opportunities to restore London’s competitiveness, which could drive a rebound in activity in the first half of 2025.

“Businesses eyeing IPOs will be closely watching the market to time their public offerings effectively.”

Across global markets, there were 1,215 deals in 2024, raising 121.2 billion US dollars (£97.8 billion), slightly lower in terms of both volume and value than in 2023.

For the first time, India rose to the top position globally with the largest number of IPOs, while the US raised the most in proceeds for another year, EY’s data found.

A spokesman for the Treasury said: “Economic growth and driving more investment in the UK is our number one mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recent IPOs and listing announcements by high-growth companies like Raspberry Pi and Canal+ demonstrate confidence in our capital markets.

“We want to continue attracting exciting businesses to the UK.

“That’s why we are creating pension megafunds to unlock billions of pounds of potential investment for businesses, as well as backing the largest overhaul of UK listings rules in decades.”

Reforms last year included scrapping rules that forced a shareholder vote on transactions between UK-listed companies and related parties.

This hurdle was partly blamed for Cambridge-based chip firm Arm’s decision to list in the US over London in 2023 by backer SoftBank.

Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett dumped stocks, built a $300 billion cash pile, and updated his death plan in 2024. Here are his 6 highlights.

    Warren Buffett paid tribute to the late Charlie Munger, gifted more than $6 billion to good causes, and sold $133 billion of stocks in nine months.

  • Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2025

    These TSX stocks have strong fundamentals, are profitable, and have solid potential to deliver above-average return in 2025. The post Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2025 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Institutions profited after BCE Inc.'s (TSE:BCE) market cap rose CA$1.6b last week but individual investors profited the most

    Key Insights Significant control over BCE by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to...

  • Why NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Skyrocketed on Friday

    We recently published a list of 11 Firms Under Tech, Energy, Aviation Lead Friday Rally. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other firms under tech, energy, and aviation, which led Friday’s rally. Wall Street’s main indices finished in the green territory on Friday amid […]

  • New TFSA Contribution Room in 2025: Where to Invest the $7,000 Limit

    If you wish to play it safe and utilize your 2025 TFSA contribution room with a stock you can safely hold for decades, one utility company should be on your radar. The post New TFSA Contribution Room in 2025: Where to Invest the $7,000 Limit appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canadian Natural Resources' (TSE:CNQ) five-year earnings growth trails the solid shareholder returns

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Mark Cuban Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do To Build Wealth

    Mark Cuban is an American businessman known for his work as a shark on "Shark Tank" and for his ever-growing portfolio of businesses. He is the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and the founder of...

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 9.1%

    As global markets navigate mixed signals with U.S. stocks closing a strong year despite recent volatility and European indices showing varied performance, investors are increasingly seeking stability amid economic uncertainties. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream, making them an attractive option for those looking to balance growth and income in their portfolios.

  • 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2025

    CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another dividend growth gem could surge in the new year and beyond! The post 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2025 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Warren Buffett: 6 Ways To Invest Tiny Sums of Money

    If you're looking for inspiration when it comes to investing principles, you would be hard-pressed to find a better blueprint than Warren Buffett's strategy. The "Oracle of Omaha" has sage advice for...

  • 5 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

    Five Canadians stocks are ideal holdings in the next decade for long-term investors. The post 5 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Wall Street’s Top Banks Just Quit a Once Popular Alliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Within the span of a month, Wall Street’s biggest banks have quit what had been one of the most popular clubs inside global finance.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYC Congestion Pricing Takes Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueNYC Congestion Pricing Cleared by Judge for Sunday LaunchThe Net-Zero Banking Alliance — a group ded

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 6.7%

    As global markets navigate mixed performances and economic uncertainties, investors are increasingly turning their attention to reliable income sources such as dividend stocks. In this climate, a good dividend stock is characterized by its ability to provide consistent payouts and stability, making it an attractive option for those seeking steady returns amidst market fluctuations.

  • The New Retirement Problem Boomers Are Facing

    Baby boomer homeowners are sitting on a ton of equity right now. According to the Federal Reserve, they hold $17.3 trillion in home equity, roughly 50% of the country's total equity. This is in large...

  • Aussie bears see drop to 60 cents as Trump readies China tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar slid the most in six years in 2024 but its decline looks far from over — there’s every prospect it will fall below 60 US cents in coming months.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYC Congestion Pricing Takes Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueNYC Congestion Pricing Cleared by Judge for Sunday LaunchThe Aussi

  • Costco Keeps Growing Its Business — Is It Time To Buy the Stock?

    Costco didn't become the nation's biggest warehouse club by thinking small or playing it safe, and the chain has no plans to start now. Rather than sit on its lead against chief rivals Sam's Club and...

  • Why Rigetti’s (RGTI) Shares Are Falling

    We recently published a list of 10 Firms Buck Broader Market Optimism. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) stands against other firms buck broader market optimism. Wall Street’s main indices finished in the green territory on Friday amid a series of catalysts buoying investor appetite. […]

  • Bullish First National Insiders Loaded Up On US$603.6k Of Stock

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • Is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) the Hottest Large-Cap Stock Right Now?

    We recently compiled a list of the 10 Hottest Large-Cap Stocks Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands against the other large-cap stocks. This article will analyze several prominent large-cap stocks that are currently exerting significant influence on market dynamics. These stocks are currently considered […]

  • Welcome to the New World Order of automakers. Soon, only the big survive

    Automakers Honda and Nissan are the latest automakers to be talking about merging. They probably won’t be the last.