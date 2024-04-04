How the 2024 solar eclipse could impact the end of Ramadan and start of Eid

For Muslims across America, the end of Ramadan is a time to rejoice and celebrate, but it can also be a tricky time. However, this year, the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid coincides with the solar eclipse, which could make things a little less confusing.

Like the start of the Holy month, Eid Al-Fitr, the holiday commemorating its end is also based on the sighting of the crescent moon. For Muslims, living in the U.S. and other non-Muslim countries, this means, requesting the day off to celebrate is a challenging situation.

Imagine telling your boss you need a day off but you're not sure if it's going to be Tuesday or Wednesday. You also won't know for sure until the night before because you must wait to see if the crescent moon is actually spotted.

The two holidays follow the Islamic Hijri calendar, a lunar cycle. Each year, the holidays fall about 11 days before they do the year before determining their start always comes down to when the crescent moon is seen in the sky.

For most people in the world, and particularly in the U.S., Ramadan this year began on the evening of Sunday, March 10, with fasting beginning the next morning. Fasting typically lasts 29 or 30 days, making Eid celebrations either Tuesday, April 9, or Wednesday, April 10.

Total solar eclipse and the crescent moon

On Monday, April 8, millions across North America will be looking up to see the first total eclipse in North America in seven years. The moon's orbit will cause it to completely blot out the sun's disk. A large swath of North America, including the United States will experience the uncharacteristic daytime darkness This total eclipse won't happen again in the US for another 20 years.

The solar eclipse means a new moon and experts say it's very unlikely to spot the crescent within hours of a new moon. According to the United States Naval Observatory, sighting a lunar crescent within a day of a new moon is "usually difficult."

Eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler told USA TODAY since the eclipse will happen in the early afternoon on Monday, the moon phase will be no more than 5 to 6 hours old at sunset, so it "will not be possible to see the crescent Moon that evening."

"The crescent Moon should be visible the following day at sunset, but not on Monday," Zeiler said.

That means Eid most likely won't fall on Tuesday.

The Naval Observatory reported that naked-eye sightings of the crescent have been reliably reported as early as 15.5 hours after a New Moon while observers with telescopes have made reliable reports as early as 12.1 hours after New Moon.

"Because these observations are exceptional, crescent sightings this early in the lunar month should not be expected as the norm," the observatory wrote on its website.

While Muslims across the world will still have to wait till Monday night, to know for certain, the total solar eclipse and New Moon suggest requesting Wednesday off for Eid if a fair bet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is Eid 2024? Solar eclipse in North America may impact start