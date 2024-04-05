Advertisement

2024 solar eclipse: Path of darkness - scroll every mile of totality

The Visual Journalism Team - BBC News
·1 min read
Graphic showing people watching a solar eclipse
[BBC]

Millions of people across Mexico, the US and Canada will see the first total solar eclipse to cross the North America continent in more than 100 years.

The rare phenomenon on Monday will carve a narrow path of darkness eastwards from ocean to ocean across three countries.

But if you are not lucky enough to live along that path, you can still follow the route it will take by scrolling down from here.

We will first orientate you by showing you an inverted map of North America so the eclipse's point of entry is at the top of the page and the exit at the bottom.

The shadow of the eclipse first touches the surface of the Earth in the Pacific Ocean before heading towards Mexico.

A graphic showing how the path of the eclipse will start out in the Pacific Ocean and head towards Mexico.
[BBC]

After arriving in Mexico, the eclipse will take a little under one hour and 40 minutes to reach the eastern tip of Canada.

The width of the path within which people will experience a total eclipse of the sun will be 115 miles (183 km) on average.

The eclipse will pass through several time zones as it crosses the continent. Times below are shown in local time and GMT. Remember to add an hour in the UK for British Summer Time.

Long map showing the path of the eclipse which will reach the coast of Mexico around 11:07 Mountain Standard Time (18:07GMT). The eclipse will last longest in the area of Mexico between Durango and Torreon. The shadow of the eclipse moves across a timezone and reaches Texas at 13:28 Central Daylight Time (18:28GMT) and takes around 19 minutes to cross the state. At 13:58 Central Daylight Time (18:59GMT) the total eclipse should be visible in five different states: Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and a tiny area in Tennessee near the town of Tiptonville. The shadow of the eclipse will pass directly over both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario and will be visible from part of Montreal in Canada. The last town in the US to witness the total eclipse will be Houlton, Maine at 15:35 Eastern Daylight Time (19:35GMT). Finally, the eclipse reaches Newfoundland at 17:10 Newfoundland Daylight Time (19:40GMT) and before heading out over the Atlantic Ocean.
[BBC]

Words: Paul Sargeant. Graphics: Kate Gaynor.

BBC graphic of woman wearing glasses looking at Sun
[BBC]

