2024 Special Olympics Plan Pull 5PM News Mention

Biles continues to keep it real with her fans on Instagram
Pro wrestler Sid Vicious, a star at the height of the WrestleMania era of the early 1990s whose career ended with a horrific (and televised) leg injury, has died after battling cancer for several years. He was 63. His death was announced on social media by son Gunnar Eudy. “He was a man of strength, …
Matt Rempe fought three times in his first five NHL games, which caught the attention of one top-notch enforcer.
You've never seen a Little League World Series end like this! On Sunday, Florida won its first ever Little League World Series after Lake Mary Little League bested Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra time thanks to ... a walk-off bunt. Yes, really! With the runner on second…
It was a wild two-shot sequence for Rory McIlroy on Sunday. One you'll have to see to believe. The World No. 3 hit a wayward tee shot on the par-4 ninth during the final round of the 2024 BMW Championship, and his ball came to rest on the bank just above a…
There is a new rumor surrounding Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.
More money was given out on the PGA Tour in 2024 than ever before. It's
Leaving marks on the green and breaking dress codes are some of the things employees and golf pros wish people would stop doing at their courses.
The 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs come to a close this week at the Tour Championship, where the winner will take home $25 million in bonus money. That's an increase of $7 million from a year ago. In 2019, the first year of the current format, the top…
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The race to East Lake for the 2024 Tour Champio
Kyler Murray and Joe Mixon are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 14 players to target in drafts if you want your 2024 fantasy football campaign to get off to a great start.
Bronny James and Parker Whitfield were first linked in the summer of 2024
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark pulled off an absolutely astounding behind-the-back move on Atlanta Dream guard Maya Caldwell on Monday night. As she was driving to the basket at Atla
I don't think it's a stretch to say that if you want to offend Magic Johnson, you really have to go out of your way. Beyond his jovial charm whenever he appears in public, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is f
NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat.
ATLANTA (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 29 points, including the clinching free throws with 5 seconds left, Caitlin Clark added 19 points and the Indiana Fever disappointed a record Atlanta crowd by holding off the Dream 84-79 on Monday night.
Draper beat Felix Auger-Aliassime after a contentious decision on match point.
Thanks in large part to owner Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys are routinely one of the NFL's biggest marquee attractions. Also thanks to Jerry Jones, the Cowboys are routinely the NFL's answer to a dumpster fire rolling down a random
Irving Grundman made some questionable trades in his time as the Montreal Canadiens GM, including trading away a blueliner that was captain material.
BOSTON (AP) — George Springer hit a three-run home run — his second homer of the day — to key a five-run fifth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays took two games from fading Boston by posting a 7-3 victory on Monday night to send the Red Sox to their fifth straight loss.