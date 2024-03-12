2024 US presidential primaries: live results from Georgia, Mississippi, Hawaii and Washington

Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington will choose their presidential candidate on Tuesday in contests that come as both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are already their parties’ presumptive nominees.

Hawaii will also hold its Republican caucuses on Tuesday and Democrats abroad and in the Northern Mariana territory will vote as well.

Barring extraordinary events, Biden will formally gain enough delegates to secure the nomination on 19 March. Meanwhile, Trump must win 140 delegates of 161 up for grabs on Tuesday to officially win the Republican party’s nomination.

Trump no longer faces active opposition after former ambassador Nikki Haley’s withdrawal from the race after Super Tuesday. Biden only faces opposition from author Marianne Williamson, who has won no delegates.

