What Are 2024's Buzziest Halloween Costumes? PEOPLE Staffers Guess the Top Looks — from Sabrina Carpenter to “The Substance”
Halloween is coming up quickly, and we can't help but wonder what the most popular costumes will be this year. There will certainly be lots of Sabrina Carpenter impersonators strutting on platform heels, while partygoers will undoubtedly embrace "brat fall."
On the other hand, conversation-starting costumes like MomTok and Raygun are sure to get a reaction.
And we can't forget about the moments that left us speechless this year, like that one French pole vaulter and those scenes in Challengers.
Pop stars, quotable movies and shows, Olympic memes and one pygmy hippo dominated pop culture this year. Here are the buzziest 2024 Halloween costumes (and how to style them!), according to PEOPLE staffers.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
The pop star and Chiefs tight end dominated the stage and the football field this year. A sparkly pop star getup and a football jersey are key to dressing as America’s sweethearts. This costume idea is "So High School" — in the best way.
Sabrina Carpenter
Here’s one way to leave “quite an impression!” The “Please Please Please” singer is everywhere — mimic her feminine style with a short n'sweet nightgown and platform boots.
Optional add-ons include lipstick marks, a mug for your "Espresso" and a dry sense of humor. The biggest hurdle might be achieving her larger-than-life hair that has vexed fans and media alike.
For significant others with a partner wearing a Carpenter-inspired costume, perhaps try a “white jacket and [a] thick accent”?
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
We don’t know if MomTok is going to survive without people dressing as the iconic friend group for Halloween. The hugely popular Hulu reality show about mormon wives in Utah has already been picked up for a second season.
Celebrate by wearing a black top, jeans and wavy extensions while carrying a 44-ounce soda. A long, blue peacoat would be the cherry on top.
Moo Deng and Pesto
The internet’s favorite animals this year are cute, quirky and distinctive — from Thai pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng's penchant for biting to Australian penguin Pesto's sheer size. PEOPLE told you how to dress your pet as Moo Deng, but how does a human dress as one of these animals?
For Moo Deng, the key is personality — whatever you wear, make sure you pair it with disdainful, yet adorable, sass.
As for Pesto, something gray and fuzzy paired with extremely tall shoes will ensure you stand out in a crowd, just like the baby penguin.
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan exploded in popularity this year. Your “favorite artist’s favorite artist” has a trove of memorable outfits to be recreated.
Costumes inspired by her neon Lollapalooza boxer ensemble, her medieval MTV VMAs look or her Austin City Limits cowboy-inspired garb just might start a “femininomenon.”
Brat by Charli XCX
Brat and it’s completely different because it’s people dressing as Charli XCX for Halloween, but also still brat because they’re wearing "brat" green and the clubbiest clothes they own.
"Brat summer" has passed, but with the recently-finished Sweat Tour and the release of a reimagined brat album, one could certainly get away with dressing as the pop star herself, her Sweat tour companion Troye Sivan or “Guess” collaborator Billie Eilish.
Don’t forget to complete the look by “working it out on the remix” and matching costumes with your frenemy.
Wicked
With an adaptation of the hit musical coming to the big screen on Nov. 22, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, we’re sure musical theater devotees and Arianators alike will hit the town in flouncing pink skirts and tiaras or dramatic black gowns and witch hats.
Olivia Rodrigo
With Olivia Rodrigo’s continued dominance (and viral moments) on her sold-out, 57-date Guts world tour, along with the Oct. 29 release of her concert film, pop fans would be “logical” to want to dress like the singer.
Channel the modern-day rock star with sparkly shorts, fishnet tights and anything purple.
Challengers
Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor stunned viewers in Challengers with intermingling passionate connections.
The costume is perfect for a group of three, especially one with undefined relationships to one another. Elevate your typical tennis player costume with palpable tension, sustained eye contact and lots left unsaid.
Raygun
The Australian breakdancer certainly left an impression at the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite scoring 0 points. The internet had quite a few things to say about the Raygun, and so may your friends if you show up to the Halloween function in green and yellow athletic wear with your own creative breakdance moves.
The French Pole Vaulter
French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral for seemingly knocking over the crossbar with his “package.” (In reality, he first hit the bar with his shins and his knees).
Choose your own adventure with this one.
Sue from The Substance
It's time to pump it up!
While you may want to get crazy with prosthetics to emulate Elizabeth and Sue's final form from The Substance, we anticipate seeing a lot of spandex-clad, ponytailed girls out for Halloween this year.
Channel Margaret Qualley's character from the hit horror film with some fun, sparkly eye makeup, and bright, '80s-esque athleisure.
