What Are 2024's Buzziest Halloween Costumes? PEOPLE Staffers Guess the Top Looks — from Sabrina Carpenter to “The Substance”

Get ready to see viral costumes everywhere this Halloween — here are PEOPLE's best guesses

TheStewartofNY/GC Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce; Sabrina Carpenter

Halloween is coming up quickly, and we can't help but wonder what the most popular costumes will be this year. There will certainly be lots of Sabrina Carpenter impersonators strutting on platform heels, while partygoers will undoubtedly embrace "brat fall."

On the other hand, conversation-starting costumes like MomTok and Raygun are sure to get a reaction.

And we can't forget about the moments that left us speechless this year, like that one French pole vaulter and those scenes in Challengers.

Pop stars, quotable movies and shows, Olympic memes and one pygmy hippo dominated pop culture this year. Here are the buzziest 2024 Halloween costumes (and how to style them!), according to PEOPLE staffers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Kate Green/Getty; David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift; Travis Kelce

The pop star and Chiefs tight end dominated the stage and the football field this year. A sparkly pop star getup and a football jersey are key to dressing as America’s sweethearts. This costume idea is "So High School" — in the best way.

Sabrina Carpenter

Kevin Mazur/Getty Sabrina Carpenter

Here’s one way to leave “quite an impression!” The “Please Please Please” singer is everywhere — mimic her feminine style with a short n'sweet nightgown and platform boots.

Optional add-ons include lipstick marks, a mug for your "Espresso" and a dry sense of humor. The biggest hurdle might be achieving her larger-than-life hair that has vexed fans and media alike.

For significant others with a partner wearing a Carpenter-inspired costume, perhaps try a “white jacket and [a] thick accent”?

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Mayci Neeley/TikTok The cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

We don’t know if MomTok is going to survive without people dressing as the iconic friend group for Halloween. The hugely popular Hulu reality show about mormon wives in Utah has already been picked up for a second season.

Celebrate by wearing a black top, jeans and wavy extensions while carrying a 44-ounce soda. A long, blue peacoat would be the cherry on top.

Moo Deng and Pesto

Carola Frentzen/picture alliance via Getty; Sea Life Melbourne/AFP via Getty Moo Deng; Pesto

The internet’s favorite animals this year are cute, quirky and distinctive — from Thai pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng's penchant for biting to Australian penguin Pesto's sheer size. PEOPLE told you how to dress your pet as Moo Deng, but how does a human dress as one of these animals?

For Moo Deng, the key is personality — whatever you wear, make sure you pair it with disdainful, yet adorable, sass.

As for Pesto, something gray and fuzzy paired with extremely tall shoes will ensure you stand out in a crowd, just like the baby penguin.

Chappell Roan

Erika Goldring/WireImage; Barry Brecheisen/WireImage Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan exploded in popularity this year. Your “favorite artist’s favorite artist” has a trove of memorable outfits to be recreated.

Costumes inspired by her neon Lollapalooza boxer ensemble, her medieval MTV VMAs look or her Austin City Limits cowboy-inspired garb just might start a “femininomenon.”

Brat by Charli XCX

Katja Ogrin/Redferns Troye Sivan and Charli XCX

Brat and it’s completely different because it’s people dressing as Charli XCX for Halloween, but also still brat because they’re wearing "brat" green and the clubbiest clothes they own.

"Brat summer" has passed, but with the recently-finished Sweat Tour and the release of a reimagined brat album, one could certainly get away with dressing as the pop star herself, her Sweat tour companion Troye Sivan or “Guess” collaborator Billie Eilish.

Don’t forget to complete the look by “working it out on the remix” and matching costumes with your frenemy.

Wicked

Universal Pictures Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

With an adaptation of the hit musical coming to the big screen on Nov. 22, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, we’re sure musical theater devotees and Arianators alike will hit the town in flouncing pink skirts and tiaras or dramatic black gowns and witch hats.

Olivia Rodrigo

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

With Olivia Rodrigo’s continued dominance (and viral moments) on her sold-out, 57-date Guts world tour, along with the Oct. 29 release of her concert film, pop fans would be “logical” to want to dress like the singer.

Channel the modern-day rock star with sparkly shorts, fishnet tights and anything purple.

Challengers

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor

Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor stunned viewers in Challengers with intermingling passionate connections.

The costume is perfect for a group of three, especially one with undefined relationships to one another. Elevate your typical tennis player costume with palpable tension, sustained eye contact and lots left unsaid.

Raygun

Elsa/Getty Raygun

The Australian breakdancer certainly left an impression at the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite scoring 0 points. The internet had quite a few things to say about the Raygun, and so may your friends if you show up to the Halloween function in green and yellow athletic wear with your own creative breakdance moves.

The French Pole Vaulter

Kevin Voigt/Getty

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral for seemingly knocking over the crossbar with his “package.” (In reality, he first hit the bar with his shins and his knees).

Choose your own adventure with this one.

Sue from The Substance

Alamy Margaret Qualley in The Substance

It's time to pump it up!

While you may want to get crazy with prosthetics to emulate Elizabeth and Sue's final form from The Substance, we anticipate seeing a lot of spandex-clad, ponytailed girls out for Halloween this year.

Channel Margaret Qualley's character from the hit horror film with some fun, sparkly eye makeup, and bright, '80s-esque athleisure.

