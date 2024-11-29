2024's funniest and most WTF moments
In a year of very serious political shifts, there were still a load of very unserious WTF moments to gawk at.
In a year of very serious political shifts, there were still a load of very unserious WTF moments to gawk at.
The two previously some drama back in the day.
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.
Elin Nordegren shares three children with retired tight end Jordan Cameron
Christmas needle Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are set to ditch their parents, Prince Andrew and Fergie, with “Bea” blithely joining the official royal Christmas in Sandringham, to which the shamed prince and his ex-wife have been uninvited. This development, reported by the Daily Mail, has thrown the royal Christmas message of family unity into an extraordinary state of confusion.
Prince Louis shared a sweet tender moment with his father Prince William at the Christmas carol service this month. Take a look here...
President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…
The president-elect still rules the GOP, just maybe not with an iron fist.
The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.
"I found one from the 1980s in a discount store. I don't need WiFi, and it works great."
The comedian, 53, was briefly married to actress Drew Barrymore in the early aughts
Blake Lively said her "It Ends with Us" costar Justin Baldoni tried to damage her reputation in a new legal complaint, which named other celebrities.
Gary is in love at age 89
If you drain a hole in one on the PGA Tour, drinks are on you when you get back to the clubhouse. Even if you're 15 years old. That's what Charlie Woods was left to learn Sunday after his first-ever ace -- a beautiful par three iron that left dad
Kim Kardashian is getting in the holiday spirit, recreating her iconic 2014 magazine cover at a holiday party.
"It has been a game-changer for saving money."
Emma and Bruce share two daughters, while the retired actor is also dad to three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore
Whoever said you needed a driveway to your second-story garage was definitely lying.