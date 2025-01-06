All of the 2025 Golden Globe-Winning Book Adaptations, From “Shōgun ”to “Wicked”

The 82nd annual Golden Globes aired on Jan. 5. Here are the winning films that were books first, if you want to read along

The 82nd annual Golden Globes, hosted by Nikki Glaser, aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Jan. 5, with an abundance of TV shows, movies and actors taking home the coveted award.



Many of the winning movies and shows this year were books first, including musicals Wicked and Emilia Pérez and the historical drama Shōgun. See below for all of the Golden Globe-winning book adaptations, if you want to read the books that became your favorite shows and movies of the year.

Shōgun

Katie Yu/FX; Blackstone Publishing, Inc Anna Sawai in 'Shōgun' and the cover of the novel by James Clavell

The hit TV series snagged a number of Golden Globes this year. Stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada won awards for their leading performances, and the show won the award for best drama TV series.



Shōgun is an adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 historical novel by the same name, about an English pilot who becomes enmeshed in the political and social landscape of 17th century Japan.

Wicked

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures; William Morrow & Company Ariana Grande (left) and Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked;' cover of Wicked' by Gregory Maguire

The blockbuster movie-musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo won the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The film is based upon the 2003 Broadway musical, which was adapated from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked, about the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West.



In a Dec. 2024 interview with Them, Maguire said that he preferred not to be involved with the musical adaptation of his novel.

“I did not want to be distracted by whatever arguments might arise from collaborative work. I also wanted to honor the ambition and strength and talent and vision of other artists and not interfere with them, in the same way I didn't feel that L. Frank Baum had come out of his grave and interfered with me," Maguire said. "And I thought that was only honorable to say, as long as you have proven to me you know why I wrote this book, then go ahead.”

Wicked itself is also an adaptation of the Baum's 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Conclave

Courtesy of Focus Features; Vintage Ralph Fiennes in 'Conclave' and the cover of the novel by Robert Harris

The film, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini, won the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay. The film was adapted from the 2016 novel of the same name by Robert Harris, about a group of cardinals who travel to Vatican City following the death of the head of the Catholic Church, to vote for a new pope.

Emilia Pérez

Shanna Besson/Pathé Selena Gomez in 'Emilia Pérez'

The movie-musical about a lawyer who helps a Mexican cartel boss transition into living as a woman won four awards, including Best Motion Picture in the musical/comedy genre and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, given to Zoe Saldaña. The film is also loosely based on the 2018 French novel Écoute by Boris Razon, as director Jacque Audiard told W Magazine in Oct. 2024.



“Halfway through [the novel], there is a character who is a drug kingpin who wants to transition to become a woman,” Audiard told the outlet. “The author, who is a friend of mine, did not develop this character. I asked for the right to expand the character myself.”

