2025 Golden Globes: 'Emilia Pérez,' 'The Bear' lead film, TV nominations as Nikki Glaser makes history as 1st woman solo host. What to know about the awards show.

Hollywood's A-list is stepping out for the Golden Globe Awards.

Nikki Glaser is hosting the 2025 Golden Globes on Jan. 5. (Art Streiber/CBS via Getty Images)

The Golden Globes are the kick off to awards season. The ceremony has been the site of career-defining moments for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars since its inaugural year in 1944.

The 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards will be no different. Hosted by actress-comedian Nikki Glaser, who is making history as the first woman to solo emcee the awards show, Hollywood’s biggest names will celebrate an incredible year in film and television at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5.

Andrew Garfield, Catherine O’Hara, Demi Moore, Michael Keaton and Nicolas Cage are among the stars presenting during the telecast.

Emilia Pérez, Netflix’s musical-thriller starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, dominates this year’s film categories with 10 nominations, making it the most nominated movie in the musical or comedy categories in Globes history. Gascón, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, is also the first transgender woman nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Rounding out the top nominated films are The Brutalist, with seven nominations and Conclave, which has six nominations.

Leading the television nominees is FX’s The Bear, with five nominations, including Best Actor for Jeremy Allen White and Best Actress for Ayo Edebiri. Close behind are Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun, with four nominations apiece.

The stars of Shōgun, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, are among the 26 first-time Golden Globe nominees. Also included in this year’s crop of inaugural nominees are Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Glen Powell and Pamela Anderson.

With the 2025 awards show fast approaching, here’s what to know about “Hollywood’s Party of the Year.”

When are the Golden Globes?

The 2025 Golden Globes air live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 5 at p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The show will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to stream the special on Jan. 6.

Who is hosting?

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is hosting the Golden Globes for the first time.

Glaser is also nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for her HBO special, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.

“Hosting the Golden Globes is scary!” Glaser said of the gig. “It’s a well-lit room, which is not conducive to comedy; there are a lot of people I admire, which also is not conducive to comedy. It’s live, so you can’t do retakes. The level of difficulty is through the roof. And that’s thrilling to me.”

Top film nominees

Emilia Pérez nabbed the most nominations with 10, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón and Best Supporting Actress for both Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez.

Denzel Washington scored his 11th nomination this year, making him the most-nominated Black actor in Golden Globes history. Washington is in the running for Best Actor for Gladiator II.

Best Motion Picture — Drama: The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, September 5

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance, Wicked

Best Motion Picture — Animated: Flow, Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Moana 2, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, The Wild Robot

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama: Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl; Angelia Jolie, Maria; Nicole Kidman, Babygirl; Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door; Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here; Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist; Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown; Daniel Craig, Queer; Colman Domingo, Sing Sing; Ralph Fiennes, Conclave; Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: Amy Adams, Nightbitch; Cynthia Erivo Wicked; Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez; Mikey Madison, Anora; Demi Moore, The Substance; Zendaya, Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain; Hugh Grant, Heretic; Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night; Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness; Glen Powell, Hit Man; Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez; Ariana Grande, Wicked; Felicity Jones, The Brutalist; Margaret Qualley, The Substance; Isabella Rossellini, Conclave; Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Yura Borisov, Anora; Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain; Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown; Guy Pearce, The Brutalist; Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice; Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best Director — Motion Picture: Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez; Sean Baker, Anora; Edward Berger, Conclave; Brady Corbet, The Brutalist; Coralie Fargeat, The Substance; Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture: Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez; Sean Baker, Anora; Brady Corbet, Jesse Eisenberg A Real Pain; Coralie Fargeat, The Substance; Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist; Peter Straughan, Conclave

Top TV nominees

The Bear topped leads five nods: Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, Best Actor for Jeremy Allen White, Best Actress for Ayo Edebiri, Best Supporting Actress for Lisa Colón-Zayas and Best Supporting Actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Best Television Series — Drama: The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Shōgun, Slow Horses, Squid Game

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, The Gentlemen, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Baby Reindeer, Disclaimer, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, The Penguin, Ripley, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama: Kathy Bates, Matlock; Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon; Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith; Keira Knightley, Black Doves; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama: Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith; Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal; Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun; Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along; Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This; Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Segel, Shrinking; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer; Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country; Cristin Milioti, The Penguin; Sofía Vergara, Griselda; Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. he Swans; Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Colin Farrell, The Penguin; Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer; Kevin Kline, Disclaimer; Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story; Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow; Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Lisa Colón-Zayas, The Bear; Hannah Einbinder, Hacks; Dakota Fanning, Ripley; Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer; Allison Janney, The Diplomat; Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun; Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story; Harrison Ford, Shrinking; Jack Lowden, Slow Horses; Diego Luna, La Máquina; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Check out a full list of this year’s nominees here.

Who are first-time nominees?

There are 26 first-time nominees at the Golden Globes this year, including: Film: Pamela Anderson, Yura Borisov, Karla Sofía Gascón, Ariana Grande, Gabriel LaBelle, Mikey Madison, Jesse Plemons, Glen Powell, Kali Reis, Zoe Saldaña, Fernanda Torres TV: Tadanobu Asano, Adam Brody, Liza Colón-Zayas, Maya Erskine, Dakota Fanning, Richard Gadd, Nikki Glaser, Jessica Gunning, Kathryn Hahn, Cooper Koch, Jack Lowden, Seth Meyers, Cristin Milioti, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai



Who is the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient?

Viola Davis is the recipient of the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award, which is given to an honoree who’s made outstanding contributions in entertainment.

Davis has been nominated for a total of seven Golden Globes over the course of her career. She won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Fences in 2017.

Previous Cecil B. DeMille Award recipients include Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Audrey Hepburn and Robin Williams.

Who is the 2025 Carol Burnett Award recipient?