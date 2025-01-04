We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
2025 Golden Globes: How to watch all the film and TV nominees
The 82nd Golden Globes will kick off the 2025 awards season this weekend, and Emilia Pérez and The Bear (again) are set to be the stars of the evening. Wicked has indeed won the hearts of Hollywood, The Substance earned a nomination as... a comedy. And Selena Gomez is nominated on both the film and TV side, for her work in Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building, respectively.
Speaking of TV, The Bear has once again received five nominations, dominating the TV category. Notable snubs this year include Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor being left behind in the Challengers wave (Zendaya and the film both received nominations), as well as Saoirse Ronan for her work in both Blitz and The Outrun — two awards season contenders.
Did you miss any of the big nominees in theaters, or when the shows first hit streaming? Want to check out the newly recognized movies and shows? Here’s how to watch/stream/rent the best motion picture and TV show nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes (and the complete list of nominees).
How to watch the 2025 Golden Globes:
The 82nd Annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming live on Paramount+ (if you have the SHOWTIME tier!).
How to watch the 2025 Golden Globe Best Motion Picture nominees
The Golden Globes divide Best Picture nominees into four categories: Drama, Comedy or Musical, Animated and Non-English Language. Plus, last year's new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, returns for 2025.
2025 Golden Globe Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nominees
Alien: Romulus - Stream on Hulu
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Stream on Disney+
Deadpool & Wolverine - Stream on Disney+
Dune: Part Two - Stream on Max
Gladiator II - See it in theaters
Inside Out 2 - Stream on Disney+
Twisters - Stream it on Peacock
Wicked - See it in theaters
2025 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Drama nominees
The Brutalist - See it in theaters (Dec. 20)
A Complete Unknown - See it in theaters (Dec. 25)
Dune: Part Two - Stream on Max
Conclave - Stream on Peacock (Dec. 13)
Nickel Boys - See it in theaters
September 5 - See it in theaters (Dec. 13)
2025 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical nominees
A Real Pain - See it in theaters
Anora - See it in theaters
Challengers - Stream it on Amazon Prime Video
Emilia Pérez - Stream it on Netflix
The Substance - Stream it on Mubi
Wicked - See it in theaters
2025 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Animated nominees
Flow - See it in theaters
Inside Out 2 - Stream on Disney+
Memoir of a Snail - Rent it on Amazon
Moana 2 - See it in theaters
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Coming soon to Netflix
The Wild Robot - Rent on Amazon
2025 Golden Globe Motion Picture - Non-English language nominees
All We Imagine As Light - Currently unavailable to stream
Emilia Pérez - Stream it on Netflix
The Girl With the Needle - Stream it on Mubi
I’m Still Here - Watch on Apple TV+
The Seed of the Sacred Fig - See it in theaters
Vermiglio - Currently unavailable to stream
How to watch the 2025 Golden Globe TV nominees
Succession is the star of TV nominees this year, with nine nominations. The Bear and Only Murders in the Building are tied for second-most nominations at five each.
2025 Golden Globe Best Television Series – Drama nominees
Shōgun - Stream on Hulu
Mr. and Mrs. Smith - Stream on Prime Video or FreeVee
Slow Horses - Stream on Apple TV+
The Day of the Jackal - Stream on Peacock
The Diplomat - Stream on Netflix
Squid Game - Stream on Netflix
2025 Golden Globe Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy nominees
Hacks - Stream on Max
The Bear - Stream on Hulu
Only Murders in the Building - Stream on Hulu
Abbott Elementary - Stream on Hulu
The Gentlemen - Stream on Netflix
Nobody Wants This - Stream on Netflix
2025 Golden Globe Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television nominees
Baby Reindeer - Stream on Netflix
True Detective: Night Country - Stream on Max
Ripley - Stream on Netflix
Disclaimer - Stream on Apple TV+
The Penguin - Stream on Max
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story - Stream on Netflix
2025 Golden Globe nominations full list:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
THE BRUTALIST (A24)
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (Searchlight Pictures)
CONCLAVE (Focus Features)
DUNE: PART TWO (Warner Bros. Pictures)
NICKEL BOYS (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
SEPTEMBER 5 (Paramount Pictures)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ANORA (NEON)
CHALLENGERS (Amazon MGM Studios)
EMILIA PÉREZ (Netflix)
A REAL PAIN (Searchlight Pictures)
THE SUBSTANCE (MUBI)
WICKED (Universal Pictures)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
FLOW (Sideshow / Janus Films)
INSIDE OUT 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
MEMOIR OF A SNAIL (IFC Films)
MOANA 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL (Netflix)
THE WILD ROBOT (Universal Pictures)
CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT
ALIEN: ROMULUS (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE (Warner Bros. Pictures)
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
GLADIATOR II (Paramount Pictures)
INSIDE OUT 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
TWISTERS (Universal Pictures)
WICKED (Universal Pictures)
THE WILD ROBOT (Universal Pictures)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (Sideshow / Janus Films) – USA / FRANCE / INDIA
EMILIA PÉREZ (Netflix) – FRANCE
THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE (MUBI) – POLAND / SWEDEN / DENMARK
I’M STILL HERE (Sony Pictures Classics) – BRAZIL
THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG (NEON) – USA / GERMANY
VERMIGLIO (Sideshow / Janus Films) – ITALY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
PAMELA ANDERSON (THE LAST SHOWGIRL)
ANGELINA JOLIE (MARIA)
NICOLE KIDMAN (BABYGIRL)
TILDA SWINTON (THE ROOM NEXT DOOR)
FERNANDA TORRES (I’M STILL HERE)
KATE WINSLET (LEE)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
ADRIEN BRODY (THE BRUTALIST)
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN)
DANIEL CRAIG (QUEER)
COLMAN DOMINGO (SING SING)
RALPH FIENNES (CONCLAVE)
SEBASTIAN STAN (THE APPRENTICE)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
AMY ADAMS (NIGHTBITCH)
CYNTHIA ERIVO (WICKED)
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN (EMILIA PÉREZ)
MIKEY MADISON (ANORA)
DEMI MOORE (THE SUBSTANCE)
ZENDAYA (CHALLENGERS)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
JESSE EISENBERG (A REAL PAIN)
HUGH GRANT (HERETIC)
GABRIEL LABELLE (SATURDAY NIGHT)
JESSE PLEMONS (KINDS OF KINDNESS)
GLEN POWELL (HIT MAN)
SEBASTIAN STAN (A DIFFERENT MAN)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
SELENA GOMEZ (EMILIA PÉREZ)
ARIANA GRANDE (WICKED)
FELICITY JONES (THE BRUTALIST)
MARGARET QUALLEY (THE SUBSTANCE)
ISABELLA ROSSELLINI (CONCLAVE)
ZOE SALDAÑA (EMILIA PÉREZ)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
YURA BORISOV (ANORA)
KIERAN CULKIN (A REAL PAIN)
EDWARD NORTON (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN)
GUY PEARCE (THE BRUTALIST)
JEREMY STRONG (THE APPRENTICE)
DENZEL WASHINGTON (GLADIATOR II)
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
JACQUES AUDIARD (EMILIA PÉREZ)
SEAN BAKER (ANORA)
EDWARD BERGER (CONCLAVE)
BRADY CORBET (THE BRUTALIST)
CORALIE FARGEAT (THE SUBSTANCE)
PAYAL KAPADIA (ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT)
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
JACQUES AUDIARD (EMILIA PÉREZ)
SEAN BAKER (ANORA)
BRADY CORBET, MONA FASTVOLD (THE BRUTALIST)
JESSE EISENBERG (A REAL PAIN)
CORALIE FARGEAT (THE SUBSTANCE)
PETER STRAUGHAN (CONCLAVE)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
VOLKER BERTELMANN (CONCLAVE)
DANIEL BLUMBERG (THE BRUTALIST)
KRIS BOWERS (THE WILD ROBOT)
CLÉMENT DUCOL, CAMILLE (EMILIA PÉREZ)
TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS (CHALLENGERS)
HANS ZIMMER (DUNE: PART TWO)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“BEAUTIFUL THAT WAY” –– THE LAST SHOWGIRL
Music & Lyrics by: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson
“COMPRESS / REPRESS” –– CHALLENGERS
Music & Lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
“EL MAL” –– EMILIA PÉREZ
Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
“FORBIDDEN ROAD” –– BETTER MAN
Music & Lyrics by: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek
“KISS THE SKY” –– THE WILD ROBOT
Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael
Pollack, Ali Tamposi
“MI CAMINO” –– EMILIA PÉREZ
Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
THE DAY OF THE JACKAL (PEACOCK)
THE DIPLOMAT (NETFLIX)
MR. & MRS. SMITH (PRIME VIDEO)
SHŌGUN (FX/HULU)
SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)
SQUID GAME (NETFLIX)
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)
THE BEAR (FX/HULU)
THE GENTLEMEN (NETFLIX)
HACKS (HBO | MAX)
NOBODY WANTS THIS (NETFLIX)
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (HULU)
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BABY REINDEER (NETFLIX)
DISCLAIMER (APPLE TV+)
MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY (NETFLIX)
THE PENGUIN (HBO | MAX)
RIPLEY (NETFLIX)
TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (HBO | MAX)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
KATHY BATES (MATLOCK)
EMMA D’ARCY (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON)
MAYA ERSKINE (MR. & MRS. SMITH)
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY (BLACK DOVES)
KERI RUSSELL (THE DIPLOMAT)
ANNA SAWAI (SHŌGUN)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
DONALD GLOVER (MR. & MRS. SMITH)
JAKE GYLLENHAAL (PRESUMED INNOCENT)
GARY OLDMAN (SLOW HORSES)
EDDIE REDMAYNE (THE DAY OF THE JACKAL)
HIROYUKI SANADA (SHŌGUN)
BILLY BOB THORNTON (LANDMAN)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
KRISTEN BELL (NOBODY WANTS THIS)
QUINTA BRUNSON (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)
AYO EDEBIRI (THE BEAR)
SELENA GOMEZ (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)
KATHRYN HAHN (AGATHA ALL ALONG)
JEAN SMART (HACKS)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ADAM BRODY (NOBODY WANTS THIS)
TED DANSON (A MAN ON THE INSIDE)
STEVE MARTIN (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)
JASON SEGEL (SHRINKING)
MARTIN SHORT (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (THE BEAR)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
CATE BLANCHETT (DISCLAIMER)
JODIE FOSTER (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)
CRISTIN MILIOTI (THE PENGUIN)
SOFÍA VERGARA (GRISELDA)
NAOMI WATTS (FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS)
KATE WINSLET (THE REGIME)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
COLIN FARRELL (THE PENGUIN)
RICHARD GADD (BABY REINDEER)
KEVIN KLINE (DISCLAIMER)
COOPER KOCH (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)
EWAN MCGREGOR (A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW)
ANDREW SCOTT (RIPLEY)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS (THE BEAR)
HANNAH EINBINDER (HACKS)
DAKOTA FANNING (RIPLEY)
JESSICA GUNNING (BABY REINDEER)
ALLISON JANNEY (THE DIPLOMAT)
KALI REIS (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
TADANOBU ASANO (SHŌGUN)
JAVIER BARDEM (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)
HARRISON FORD (SHRINKING)
JACK LOWDEN (SLOW HORSES)
DIEGO LUNA (LA MÁQUINA)
EBON MOSS-BACHRACH (THE BEAR)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION
JAMIE FOXX (JAMIE FOXX: WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS)
NIKKI GLASER (NIKKI GLASER: SOMEDAY YOU’LL DIE)
SETH MEYERS (SETH MEYERS: DAD MAN WALKING)
ADAM SANDLER (ADAM SANDLER: LOVE YOU)
ALI WONG (ALI WONG: SINGLE LADY)
RAMY YOUSSEF (RAMY YOUSSEF: MORE FEELINGS)