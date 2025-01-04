Yahoo Entertainment
2025 Golden Globes: How to watch all the film and TV nominees

Danica Creahan
·Streaming Editor
·9 min read
Selena Gomez performing.
Selena Gomez has earned two Golden Globe nominations this year for her work in the film "Emilia Pérez" and her starring role in the ongoing comedy series "Only Murders in the Building." (Patrick Harbron / Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection)

The 82nd Golden Globes will kick off the 2025 awards season this weekend, and Emilia Pérez and The Bear (again) are set to be the stars of the evening. Wicked has indeed won the hearts of Hollywood, The Substance earned a nomination as... a comedy. And Selena Gomez is nominated on both the film and TV side, for her work in Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building, respectively.

Speaking of TV, The Bear has once again received five nominations, dominating the TV category. Notable snubs this year include Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor being left behind in the Challengers wave (Zendaya and the film both received nominations), as well as Saoirse Ronan for her work in both Blitz and The Outrun — two awards season contenders.

Did you miss any of the big nominees in theaters, or when the shows first hit streaming? Want to check out the newly recognized movies and shows? Here’s how to watch/stream/rent the best motion picture and TV show nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes (and the complete list of nominees).

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming live on Paramount+ (if you have the SHOWTIME tier!).

The Golden Globes divide Best Picture nominees into four categories: Drama, Comedy or Musical, Animated and Non-English Language. Plus, last year's new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, returns for 2025.

2025 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Drama nominees

2025 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical nominees

2025 Golden Globe Motion Picture – Animated nominees

2025 Golden Globe Motion Picture - Non-English language nominees

(Courtesy of FX)
FX's "The Bear" has once again dominated in nominations at the Golden Globes. (Courtesy of FX)

Succession is the star of TV nominees this year, with nine nominations. The Bear and Only Murders in the Building are tied for second-most nominations at five each.

2025 Golden Globe Best Television Series – Drama nominees

2025 Golden Globe Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy nominees

Replcias of Golden Globe statues appear at the nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

  • THE BRUTALIST (A24)

  • A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (Searchlight Pictures)

  • CONCLAVE (Focus Features)

  • DUNE: PART TWO (Warner Bros. Pictures)

  • NICKEL BOYS (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

  • SEPTEMBER 5 (Paramount Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • ANORA (NEON)

  • CHALLENGERS (Amazon MGM Studios)

  • EMILIA PÉREZ (Netflix)

  • A REAL PAIN (Searchlight Pictures)

  • THE SUBSTANCE (MUBI)

  • WICKED (Universal Pictures)

 

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

  • FLOW (Sideshow / Janus Films)

  • INSIDE OUT 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

  • MEMOIR OF A SNAIL (IFC Films)

  • MOANA 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

  • WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL (Netflix)

  • THE WILD ROBOT (Universal Pictures)

 

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

  • ALIEN: ROMULUS (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

  • BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE (Warner Bros. Pictures)

  • DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

  • GLADIATOR II (Paramount Pictures)

  • INSIDE OUT 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

  • TWISTERS (Universal Pictures)

  • WICKED (Universal Pictures)

  • THE WILD ROBOT (Universal Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

  • ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (Sideshow / Janus Films) – USA / FRANCE / INDIA

  • EMILIA PÉREZ (Netflix) – FRANCE

  • THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE (MUBI) – POLAND / SWEDEN / DENMARK

  • I’M STILL HERE (Sony Pictures Classics) – BRAZIL

  • THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG (NEON) – USA / GERMANY

  • VERMIGLIO (Sideshow / Janus Films) – ITALY

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

  • PAMELA ANDERSON (THE LAST SHOWGIRL)

  • ANGELINA JOLIE (MARIA)

  • NICOLE KIDMAN (BABYGIRL)

  • TILDA SWINTON (THE ROOM NEXT DOOR)

  • FERNANDA TORRES (I’M STILL HERE)

  • KATE WINSLET (LEE)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

  • ADRIEN BRODY (THE BRUTALIST)

  • TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN)

  • DANIEL CRAIG (QUEER)

  • COLMAN DOMINGO (SING SING)

  • RALPH FIENNES (CONCLAVE)

  • SEBASTIAN STAN (THE APPRENTICE)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • AMY ADAMS (NIGHTBITCH)

  • CYNTHIA ERIVO (WICKED)

  • KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN (EMILIA PÉREZ)

  • MIKEY MADISON (ANORA)

  • DEMI MOORE (THE SUBSTANCE)

  • ZENDAYA (CHALLENGERS)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • JESSE EISENBERG (A REAL PAIN)

  • HUGH GRANT (HERETIC)

  • GABRIEL LABELLE (SATURDAY NIGHT)

  • JESSE PLEMONS (KINDS OF KINDNESS)

  • GLEN POWELL (HIT MAN)

  • SEBASTIAN STAN (A DIFFERENT MAN)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

  • SELENA GOMEZ (EMILIA PÉREZ)

  • ARIANA GRANDE (WICKED)

  • FELICITY JONES (THE BRUTALIST)

  • MARGARET QUALLEY (THE SUBSTANCE)

  • ISABELLA ROSSELLINI (CONCLAVE)

  • ZOE SALDAÑA (EMILIA PÉREZ)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

  • YURA BORISOV (ANORA)

  • KIERAN CULKIN (A REAL PAIN)

  • EDWARD NORTON (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN)

  • GUY PEARCE (THE BRUTALIST)

  • JEREMY STRONG (THE APPRENTICE)

  • DENZEL WASHINGTON (GLADIATOR II)

 

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

  • JACQUES AUDIARD (EMILIA PÉREZ)

  • SEAN BAKER (ANORA)

  • EDWARD BERGER (CONCLAVE)

  • BRADY CORBET (THE BRUTALIST)

  • CORALIE FARGEAT (THE SUBSTANCE)

  • PAYAL KAPADIA (ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT)

 

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

  • JACQUES AUDIARD (EMILIA PÉREZ)

  • SEAN BAKER (ANORA)

  • BRADY CORBET, MONA FASTVOLD (THE BRUTALIST)

  • JESSE EISENBERG (A REAL PAIN)

  • CORALIE FARGEAT (THE SUBSTANCE)

  • PETER STRAUGHAN (CONCLAVE)

 

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

  • VOLKER BERTELMANN (CONCLAVE)

  • DANIEL BLUMBERG (THE BRUTALIST)

  • KRIS BOWERS (THE WILD ROBOT)

  • CLÉMENT DUCOL, CAMILLE (EMILIA PÉREZ)

  • TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS (CHALLENGERS)

  • HANS ZIMMER (DUNE: PART TWO)

 

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

  • “BEAUTIFUL THAT WAY” –– THE LAST SHOWGIRL

  • Music & Lyrics by: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

  • “COMPRESS / REPRESS” –– CHALLENGERS

  • Music & Lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

  • “EL MAL” –– EMILIA PÉREZ

  • Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

  • “FORBIDDEN ROAD” –– BETTER MAN

  • Music & Lyrics by: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

  • “KISS THE SKY” –– THE WILD ROBOT

  • Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael

  • Pollack, Ali Tamposi

  • “MI CAMINO” –– EMILIA PÉREZ

  • Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille

 

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • THE DAY OF THE JACKAL (PEACOCK)

  • THE DIPLOMAT (NETFLIX)

  • MR. & MRS. SMITH (PRIME VIDEO)

  • SHŌGUN (FX/HULU)

  • SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)

  • SQUID GAME (NETFLIX)

 

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

  • THE BEAR (FX/HULU)

  • THE GENTLEMEN (NETFLIX)

  • HACKS (HBO | MAX)

  • NOBODY WANTS THIS (NETFLIX)

  • ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (HULU)

 

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • BABY REINDEER (NETFLIX)

  • DISCLAIMER (APPLE TV+)

  • MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY (NETFLIX)

  • THE PENGUIN (HBO | MAX)

  • RIPLEY (NETFLIX)

  • TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (HBO | MAX)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • KATHY BATES (MATLOCK)

  • EMMA D’ARCY (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON)

  • MAYA ERSKINE (MR. & MRS. SMITH)

  • KEIRA KNIGHTLEY (BLACK DOVES)

  • KERI RUSSELL (THE DIPLOMAT)

  • ANNA SAWAI (SHŌGUN)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • DONALD GLOVER (MR. & MRS. SMITH)

  • JAKE GYLLENHAAL (PRESUMED INNOCENT)

  • GARY OLDMAN (SLOW HORSES)

  • EDDIE REDMAYNE (THE DAY OF THE JACKAL)

  • HIROYUKI SANADA (SHŌGUN)

  • BILLY BOB THORNTON (LANDMAN)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • KRISTEN BELL (NOBODY WANTS THIS)

  • QUINTA BRUNSON (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)

  • AYO EDEBIRI (THE BEAR)

  • SELENA GOMEZ (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

  • KATHRYN HAHN (AGATHA ALL ALONG)

  • JEAN SMART (HACKS)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • ADAM BRODY (NOBODY WANTS THIS)

  • TED DANSON (A MAN ON THE INSIDE)

  • STEVE MARTIN (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

  • JASON SEGEL (SHRINKING)

  • MARTIN SHORT (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

  • JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (THE BEAR)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • CATE BLANCHETT (DISCLAIMER)

  • JODIE FOSTER (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)

  • CRISTIN MILIOTI (THE PENGUIN)

  • SOFÍA VERGARA (GRISELDA)

  • NAOMI WATTS (FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS)

  • KATE WINSLET (THE REGIME)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • COLIN FARRELL (THE PENGUIN)

  • RICHARD GADD (BABY REINDEER)

  • KEVIN KLINE (DISCLAIMER)

  • COOPER KOCH (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)

  • EWAN MCGREGOR (A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW)

  • ANDREW SCOTT (RIPLEY)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

  • LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS (THE BEAR)

  • HANNAH EINBINDER (HACKS)

  • DAKOTA FANNING (RIPLEY)

  • JESSICA GUNNING (BABY REINDEER)

  • ALLISON JANNEY (THE DIPLOMAT)

  • KALI REIS (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

  • TADANOBU ASANO (SHŌGUN)

  • JAVIER BARDEM (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)

  • HARRISON FORD (SHRINKING)

  • JACK LOWDEN (SLOW HORSES)

  • DIEGO LUNA (LA MÁQUINA)

  • EBON MOSS-BACHRACH (THE BEAR)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION

  • JAMIE FOXX (JAMIE FOXX: WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS)

  • NIKKI GLASER (NIKKI GLASER: SOMEDAY YOU’LL DIE)

  • SETH MEYERS (SETH MEYERS: DAD MAN WALKING)

  • ADAM SANDLER (ADAM SANDLER: LOVE YOU)

  • ALI WONG (ALI WONG: SINGLE LADY)

  • RAMY YOUSSEF (RAMY YOUSSEF: MORE FEELINGS)

