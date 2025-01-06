2025 Golden Globes live updates: Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington hit the red carpet

If the movie musical "Wicked," stripper dramedy "Anora" or acclaimed period epic "The Brutalist" have a best picture run in them, it'll start Sunday at the 82nd Golden Globes.

The first major event of awards season begins the road to the 97th Oscars on March 2. So far, no movies have broken out as front-runners and there are plenty of very different contenders in play. The Spanish-language musical crime thriller "Emilia Pérez" leads the film field with 10 nominations and will compete for best comedy or musical against "Wicked," "Anora," dramedies "Challengers" and "A Real Pain," and meme-worthy horror movie "The Substance."

Post-World War II epic “The Brutalist” scored seven nods and papal thriller “Conclave” received six. Both are up for best drama with Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," sci-fi sequel “Dune: Part Two," coming-of-age film “Nickel Boys” and true-life journalism thriller “September 5."

Stay tuned for all the live winners and updates from the Globes, starting first with the red carpet (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT) and then the main ceremony (8 ET/5 PT).

Glen Powell, Timothée Chalamet lookalikes hit the Golden Globes red carpet

This year’s Globes guest list included two Glen Powells — one who’s nominated for “Hit Man” and another one who actually goes by Maxwell in his day-to-day life. Max Braunstein won Austin’s Glen Powell lookalike contest and arrived midway through the red carpet with Miles Mitchell, aka the New York City Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest winner. Both men brandished signs that read “I won a lookalike contest and now I’m at the Golden Globes.” Their handler said the contest winners’ attendance was courtesy of CBS, the network broadcasting the award show.

'Wicked' star Ariana Grande rocks a new hair look at Golden Globes

The biggest blockbuster crashing this Oscar season is "Wicked," which has amassed a $443.8 million domestic haul so far since November – good enough to be the No. 3 movie of 2024. We'll have to wait and see if an Oscar best picture nomination in store, but "Wicked" has a good chance of beating out "Anora" for best comedy/musical while Ariana Grande is a best bet for supporting actress. See more of our predictions here.

Grande hit the Globes red carpet with a new hair color, a light brown dye job compared to her blonde Glinda locks, and was spotted hugging Miley Cyrus while in conversation with Sarah Paulson.

'Emilia Pérez' could make Golden Globes history on Sunday

Netflix's "Emilia Pérez" is up for 10 Globes but the most significant is in best actress in a comedy/musical. Karla Sofía Gascón has already made history as the first trans actor to be nominated in a film category and would mark another milestone if she were to win. (Fun fact: In 2022, "Pose" star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first trans woman to win a Globe.)

Gascón is also predicted to be the first trans woman to earn a best actress Oscar nomination, a possibility she talked with USA TODAY about in November: “It would be absolutely wonderful and a real source of pride."

When are the 2025 Oscars?

OK, so Globe trophies are handed out tonight. But it's just the beginning for both winners and losers on the road to the Academy Awards. The next stop? Wednesday morning, when nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced. Here are the rest of the important upcoming events and dates for awards watchers:

Jan. 12: Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 15: British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations announced

Jan. 17: Academy Awards nominations

Feb. 2: Grammy Awards

Feb. 16: BAFTA Film Awards

Feb. 23: SAG Awards

March 2: 97th Academy Awards

Could Timothée Chalamet win his first Golden Globe for playing Bob Dylan?

Sunday's a big night for four-time Globe nominee Timothée Chalamet: He's in two contenders for best drama – the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" and sci-fi sequel "Dune: Part Two" – and is also up for a best actor Globe for playing Dylan. However, he'll likely get bested by "The Brutalist" standout Adrien Brody in a stacked category.

Who are the presenters at this year's Golden Globes?

It's not the Avengers but the Globes put together a superhero team to hand out trophies Sunday night, including Batman, Spider-Man, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Ghost Rider, Catwoman and the Penguin – or, as they're known off-screen, Michael Keaton, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Gal Gadot, Nicolas Cage, Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell. "The Substance" co-stars Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley and "Moana 2" pair Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho will also be on hand to present honors alongside fellow luminaries like Colman Domingo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Elton John, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Jeff Goldblum, Melissa McCarthy, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel and Viola Davis.

How do I watch the Golden Globes red carpet?

The E! network's "Live From E!: Golden Globes" special starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 PT, and "Access Hollywood" personality Zuri Hall and comedian Heather McMahan are taking over as hosts from the departing Laverne Cox. "Entertainment Tonight" and Variety are also co-hosting a digital pre-show (6:30 ET/3:30 PT) that will stream on Penske Media platforms. For fashionistas who need to prep for the first major event of 2025, check out our Globes galleries of the best gowns ever as well as the wildest looks through the years.

Meet Nikki Glaser, the host of the 2025 Golden Globes

If you loved that Netflix roast of Tom Brady, then you might already be a fan of comedian Nikki Glaser, the host of this Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony. She's also skewered Alec Baldwin and Rob Lowe, but Glaser found a new level of viral fame for brutally mocking Brady, an NFL legend, for his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy," Glaser said in a statement.

She couldn't be any worse than last year's host Jo Koy, who notoriously bombed his Globes opening monologue. Glaser joins a long list of Golden emcees including Ricky Gervais, Jerrod Carmichael, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and the dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

What time to the 2025 Golden Globes start?

The show will air live on CBS (8 p.m. ET/5 PT) as well as on the CBS app and Paramount+. There is a catch, however: Those with a Paramount+ subscription that includes Showtime can watch the Globes live, while subscribers with the cheaper Paramount+ Essential plan will have to wait until Monday. (It's worth springing for that extra five bucks a month: You get live Globes – woo-hoo! – plus no ads and Showtime series like "The Agency," "Yellowjackets" and "Dexter: Original Sin," a nifty 1990s-set prequel to the original "Dexter.")

