What are the 2025 Grammy Award categories? Full list ahead of music's biggest night

Music fans rejoice – the industry's biggest night is nearly here. Whether you're into pop, rock, gospel or opera, the Grammy Awards are the annual celebration of music's finest, from its singers and producers to writers and sound engineers.

The 67th Grammy Awards is set for Feb. 2 with 94 distinct awards, spanning hundreds of artists across several genres. At this year's ceremony, recordings were to have been released between Sept. 16, 2023 and Aug. 30, 2024 in order to be nominated.

Ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards, here are all the categories, as listed on the official Grammys website:

General field Grammy Award categories

Record of the year

Album of the year

Song of the year

Best new artist

Producer of the year, non-classical

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Pop and Dance/Electronic Grammy Award categories

Best pop solo performance

Best pop duo/group performance

Best pop vocal album

Best dance/electronic recording

Best dance pop recording

Best dance/electronic album

Best remixed recording

Rock, Metal and Alternative Grammy Award categories

Best rock performance

Best metal performance

Best rock song

Bets rock album

Best alternative music performance

Best alternative music album

R&B, Rap and Spoken Word Poetry Grammy Award categories

Best R&B performance

Best traditional R&B performance

Best R&B song

Best progressive R&B album

Best R&B album

Best rap performance

Best melodic rap performance

Best rap song

Best rap album

Best spoken word poetry album

Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental and Musical Theater Grammy Award categories

Best jazz performance

Best jazz vocal album

Best jazz instrumental album

Best large jazz ensemble album

Best Latin jazz album

Best alternative jazz album

Best traditional pop vocal album

Best contemporary instrumental album

Best musical theater album

Country and American Roots Grammy Award categories

Best country solo performance

Best country duo/group performance

Best country song

Best country album

Best American roots performance

Best Americana performance

Best American roots song

Best Americana album

Best Bluegrass album

Best traditional blues album

Best contemporary blue album

Best folk album

Best regional roots music album

Gospel and Contemporary Christian Grammy Award categories

Best gospel performance/song

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

Best gospel album

Best contemporary Christian music album

Best roots gospel album

Latin, Global, African, Reggae and New Age, Ambient or Chant Grammy Award categories

Best Latin pop album

Best música urbana album

Best Latin rock or alternative album

Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

Best tropical Latin album

Best global music performance

Best African music performance

Best global music album

Best reggae album

Best New Age, ambient or chant album

Children's, Comedy, Audio Book Narration and Storytelling, Visual Media and Music Video/Film Grammy Award categories

Best children's music album

Best comedy album

Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

Best song written for visual media

Best music video

Best music film

Package, Notes and Historical Grammy Award categories

Best recording package

Best boxed or special limited edition package

Best album notes

Best historical album

Best engineered album, non-classical

Best engineered album, classical

Producer of the year, classical

Production, Engineering, Composition and Arrangement Grammy Award categories

Best immersive audio album

Best instrumental composition

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

Classical Grammy Award categories

Best orchestral performance

Best opera recording

Best choral performance

Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

Best classical instrumental solo

Best classical solo vocal album

Best classical compendium

Best contemporary classical composition

