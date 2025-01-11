What are the 2025 Grammy Award categories? Full list ahead of music's biggest night
Music fans rejoice – the industry's biggest night is nearly here. Whether you're into pop, rock, gospel or opera, the Grammy Awards are the annual celebration of music's finest, from its singers and producers to writers and sound engineers.
The 67th Grammy Awards is set for Feb. 2 with 94 distinct awards, spanning hundreds of artists across several genres. At this year's ceremony, recordings were to have been released between Sept. 16, 2023 and Aug. 30, 2024 in order to be nominated.
Ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards, here are all the categories, as listed on the official Grammys website:
General field Grammy Award categories
Record of the year
Album of the year
Song of the year
Best new artist
Producer of the year, non-classical
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Pop and Dance/Electronic Grammy Award categories
Best pop solo performance
Best pop duo/group performance
Best pop vocal album
Best dance/electronic recording
Best dance pop recording
Best dance/electronic album
Best remixed recording
Rock, Metal and Alternative Grammy Award categories
Best rock performance
Best metal performance
Best rock song
Bets rock album
Best alternative music performance
Best alternative music album
R&B, Rap and Spoken Word Poetry Grammy Award categories
Best R&B performance
Best traditional R&B performance
Best R&B song
Best progressive R&B album
Best R&B album
Best rap performance
Best melodic rap performance
Best rap song
Best rap album
Best spoken word poetry album
Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental and Musical Theater Grammy Award categories
Best jazz performance
Best jazz vocal album
Best jazz instrumental album
Best large jazz ensemble album
Best Latin jazz album
Best alternative jazz album
Best traditional pop vocal album
Best contemporary instrumental album
Best musical theater album
Country and American Roots Grammy Award categories
Best country solo performance
Best country duo/group performance
Best country song
Best country album
Best American roots performance
Best Americana performance
Best American roots song
Best Americana album
Best Bluegrass album
Best traditional blues album
Best contemporary blue album
Best folk album
Best regional roots music album
Gospel and Contemporary Christian Grammy Award categories
Best gospel performance/song
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
Best gospel album
Best contemporary Christian music album
Best roots gospel album
Latin, Global, African, Reggae and New Age, Ambient or Chant Grammy Award categories
Best Latin pop album
Best música urbana album
Best Latin rock or alternative album
Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)
Best tropical Latin album
Best global music performance
Best African music performance
Best global music album
Best reggae album
Best New Age, ambient or chant album
Children's, Comedy, Audio Book Narration and Storytelling, Visual Media and Music Video/Film Grammy Award categories
Best children's music album
Best comedy album
Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)
Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media
Best song written for visual media
Best music video
Best music film
Package, Notes and Historical Grammy Award categories
Best recording package
Best boxed or special limited edition package
Best album notes
Best historical album
Best engineered album, non-classical
Best engineered album, classical
Producer of the year, classical
Production, Engineering, Composition and Arrangement Grammy Award categories
Best immersive audio album
Best instrumental composition
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
Classical Grammy Award categories
Best orchestral performance
Best opera recording
Best choral performance
Best chamber music/small ensemble performance
Best classical instrumental solo
Best classical solo vocal album
Best classical compendium
Best contemporary classical composition
