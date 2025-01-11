What are the 2025 Grammy Award categories? Full list ahead of music's biggest night

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
Music fans rejoice – the industry's biggest night is nearly here. Whether you're into pop, rock, gospel or opera, the Grammy Awards are the annual celebration of music's finest, from its singers and producers to writers and sound engineers.

The 67th Grammy Awards is set for Feb. 2 with 94 distinct awards, spanning hundreds of artists across several genres. At this year's ceremony, recordings were to have been released between Sept. 16, 2023 and Aug. 30, 2024 in order to be nominated.

Ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards, here are all the categories, as listed on the official Grammys website:

General field Grammy Award categories

  • Record of the year

  • Album of the year

  • Song of the year

  • Best new artist

  • Producer of the year, non-classical

  • Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Pop and Dance/Electronic Grammy Award categories

  • Best pop solo performance

  • Best pop duo/group performance

  • Best pop vocal album

  • Best dance/electronic recording

  • Best dance pop recording

  • Best dance/electronic album

  • Best remixed recording

Rock, Metal and Alternative Grammy Award categories

  • Best rock performance

  • Best metal performance

  • Best rock song

  • Bets rock album

  • Best alternative music performance

  • Best alternative music album

R&B, Rap and Spoken Word Poetry Grammy Award categories

  • Best R&B performance

  • Best traditional R&B performance

  • Best R&B song

  • Best progressive R&B album

  • Best R&B album

  • Best rap performance

  • Best melodic rap performance

  • Best rap song

  • Best rap album

  • Best spoken word poetry album

Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental and Musical Theater Grammy Award categories

  • Best jazz performance

  • Best jazz vocal album

  • Best jazz instrumental album

  • Best large jazz ensemble album

  • Best Latin jazz album

  • Best alternative jazz album

  • Best traditional pop vocal album

  • Best contemporary instrumental album

  • Best musical theater album

Country and American Roots Grammy Award categories

  • Best country solo performance

  • Best country duo/group performance

  • Best country song

  • Best country album

  • Best American roots performance

  • Best Americana performance

  • Best American roots song

  • Best Americana album

  • Best Bluegrass album

  • Best traditional blues album

  • Best contemporary blue album

  • Best folk album

  • Best regional roots music album

Gospel and Contemporary Christian Grammy Award categories

  • Best gospel performance/song

  • Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

  • Best gospel album

  • Best contemporary Christian music album

  • Best roots gospel album

Latin, Global, African, Reggae and New Age, Ambient or Chant Grammy Award categories

  • Best Latin pop album

  • Best música urbana album

  • Best Latin rock or alternative album

  • Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

  • Best tropical Latin album

  • Best global music performance

  • Best African music performance

  • Best global music album

  • Best reggae album

  • Best New Age, ambient or chant album

Children's, Comedy, Audio Book Narration and Storytelling, Visual Media and Music Video/Film Grammy Award categories

  • Best children's music album

  • Best comedy album

  • Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

  • Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

  • Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)

  • Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

  • Best song written for visual media

  • Best music video

  • Best music film

Package, Notes and Historical Grammy Award categories

  • Best recording package

  • Best boxed or special limited edition package

  • Best album notes

  • Best historical album

  • Best engineered album, non-classical

  • Best engineered album, classical

  • Producer of the year, classical

Production, Engineering, Composition and Arrangement Grammy Award categories

  • Best immersive audio album

  • Best instrumental composition

  • Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

  • Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

Classical Grammy Award categories

  • Best orchestral performance

  • Best opera recording

  • Best choral performance

  • Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

  • Best classical instrumental solo

  • Best classical solo vocal album

  • Best classical compendium

  • Best contemporary classical composition

