2025 Grammy Awards: See full slate of performers, presenters from Billie Eilish to SZA

In addition to being an award show, the Grammys serves as a massive concert for music lovers both in-person or at home.

Stars like Shakira, Coldplay, Stevie Wonder and John Legend will all take on the stage inside the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles as trophies are being handed out. Nominees are also slated to perform, including pop stars like Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is also scheduled to perform while an appearance by her "Wicked" costar Ariana Grande, another Grammy nominee, was not announced ahead of Sunday.

The ceremony will also include a variety of stars presenting categories, from SZA and Queen Latifah to Will Smith. Taylor Swift, who is nominated for six categories this year, will not perform at the ceremony but is slated to present an award.

Sunday's show comes after several major artists performed at a FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood Thursday night to raise money for LA communities affected by the devastating Southern California wildfires. Last month the Recording Academy announced that the Grammy Awards would continue with the ceremony while also raising funds for wildfire relief efforts and honoring first responders.

Here's who is performing at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

See list of 2025 Grammy performers

Who is presenting at the Grammys?

Who is the Grammys host?

Trevor Noah will be hosting the 67th Grammy Awards for his fifth consecutive year.

Contributing: USA TODAY's Anna Kaufman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is performing at the 2025 Grammys? See full list of artists