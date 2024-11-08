2025 Grammy nominations in full
The nominees for the 2025 Grammys have been announced.
CBS News’s Gayle King and comedian Jim Gaffigan, along with several past Grammy winners, including Kylie Minogue, Ben Platt and last year’s Best New Artist winner, Victoria Monét, shared the list of nominees during a Friday (November 8) livestream.
Only recordings commercially released in the US between September 16, 2023 through August 30, 2024 are eligible for 2025 nominations.
Winners will be revealed during the live ceremony on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Find the full list of Grammy 2025 nominations below. This list will be updated as the nominations roll out.
Album of the Year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles - “Now and Then”
Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”
Charli XCX - “360”
Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck Babe!”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D Mile” Emile II
Ian Fithcuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best Latin Pop Album
Best Country Album
Best Country Solo Performance
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
doechii
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Khruangbin
Teddy Swims
Song of the Year
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - “Spaghettii”
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - “Kehlani (Remix)”
Latto - “Big Mama”
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - “3:AM”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Muni Long - Revenge
Usher - Coming Home
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - “Residuals”
Coco Jones - “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Jhené Aiko - “Guidance”
Muni Long - “Made for Me (Live on BET)”
SZA - “Saturn”
Best Alternative Music Album
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant - “Neon Pill”
Fontaines DC - “Starburster”
Kim Gordon - “Bye Bye”
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - “Song of the Lake”
St Vincent - “Flea”
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines DC - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Best Pop Dance Recording
Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - “Us.”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - “Bodyguard”
Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX - “Apple”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”