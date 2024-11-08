2025 Grammy nominations in full

The nominees for the 2025 Grammys have been announced.

CBS News’s Gayle King and comedian Jim Gaffigan, along with several past Grammy winners, including Kylie Minogue, Ben Platt and last year’s Best New Artist winner, Victoria Monét, shared the list of nominees during a Friday (November 8) livestream.

Only recordings commercially released in the US between September 16, 2023 through August 30, 2024 are eligible for 2025 nominations.

Winners will be revealed during the live ceremony on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Find the full list of Grammy 2025 nominations below. This list will be updated as the nominations roll out.

Album of the Year

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles - “Now and Then”

Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”

Charli XCX - “360”

Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

Chappell Roan - “Good Luck Babe!”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D Mile” Emile II

Ian Fithcuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Latin Pop Album

Best Country Album

Best Country Solo Performance

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

doechii

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Khruangbin

Teddy Swims

Song of the Year

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - “Spaghettii”

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - “Kehlani (Remix)”

Latto - “Big Mama”

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - “3:AM”

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - “Residuals”

Coco Jones - “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko - “Guidance”

Muni Long - “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA - “Saturn”

Best Alternative Music Album

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - “Neon Pill”

Fontaines DC - “Starburster”

Kim Gordon - “Bye Bye”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - “Song of the Lake”

St Vincent - “Flea”

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines DC - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Best Pop Dance Recording

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - “Us.”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - “Bodyguard”

Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX - “Apple”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Best Rock Performance

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best R&B Song

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best Rap Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Album