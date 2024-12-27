2025 Lemon Law Updates: A closer look at consumer impact

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US crude exports to China plunged by almost half this year as shifts in the nation’s economy weighed on demand and it bought more barrels from other countries including Russia and Iran.Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayExports of US oil to China plunged to 81.9 million barrels over the course of the year, down 46% from 150.6 million barrels last year, according to data from Kpler. That knocked China down to the sixth-largest buyer