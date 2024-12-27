2025 Lemon Law Updates: A closer look at consumer impact
California's 2025 Lemon Law changes tighten filing deadlines, remove used car protections, and add new legal barriers, sparking concerns they favor manufacturers over consumers.
California's 2025 Lemon Law changes tighten filing deadlines, remove used car protections, and add new legal barriers, sparking concerns they favor manufacturers over consumers.
NEW YORK (AP) — An Alabama woman who says she was raped by Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs when she was 13 can proceed anonymously, for now, in her lawsuit against the rap moguls, a judge ruled Thursday.
(Bloomberg) -- US crude exports to China plunged by almost half this year as shifts in the nation’s economy weighed on demand and it bought more barrels from other countries including Russia and Iran.Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayExports of US oil to China plunged to 81.9 million barrels over the course of the year, down 46% from 150.6 million barrels last year, according to data from Kpler. That knocked China down to the sixth-largest buyer
A higher cost of living and poor planning has prevented me from retiring. Now, I'm moving to a less expensive area so I can work less.
Are you planning for retirement? If so, you've most likely heard retirement gurus and other influential people say that you need at least $1 million saved. Would you be surprised to learn that this...
As global markets navigate a landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainty, investors are keenly observing the implications of recent rate cuts and economic data. With U.S. stocks experiencing volatility amidst these developments, dividend stocks can offer a degree of stability and income potential for those seeking resilience in their portfolios during uncertain times.
BI analyzed nearly 1,500 cases to obtain data on prisoner litigation. We found that constitutional protections have been dramatically weakened.
Electric vehicles had another whirlwind year around the globe, driven by buyers in China, and growth in parts of Europe and the United States, despite headwinds.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason LaCroix felt privileged to work from home, especially as a father to two young children. He needed flexibility when his son, then 6, suffered a brain injury and spent 35 days in intensive care.
(Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. absorbing Nissan Motor Co. could give the two struggling Japanese brands the scale they need to take on China’s BYD Co., sales figures released Wednesday show.Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayHonda, which earlier this week sketched out plans for a deal that amounts to an acquisition of Nissan, sold 3.43 million cars globally in the first 11 months of 2024. Nissan said it sold just over 3 million.China’s biggest aut
Alibaba and E-Mart Seal $4 Billion Deal to Dominate South Korea's E-Commerce Market
Matt Borie, Chief Intelligence Officer for Osprey Flight Solutions, explains why early indications in their investigation suggest a Russian anti-aircraft system may have downed an Azerbaijan Airlines jet.
Uber and Foodpanda did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. Delivery Hero said in a statement Uber may either appeal the commission's decision or terminate the acquisition.
Children’s book illustrator Xu Lingling, 39, says she plans to participate in China’s private pension plan, which has been rolled out nationwide to supplement its dwindling public pension system. Xu said a lack of financial security she foresaw in her later retirement years is one of the main drivers of her high savings rate and her lack of current spending. China’s economy is plagued by a lack of domestic consumption because citizens are nervous about their own financial security.
Key Insights Uchi Technologies Berhad's estimated fair value is RM4.96 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity...
2024's energy landscape was marked by fluctuating oil demand, a natural gas boom, and a nuclear renaissance, amidst ongoing challenges in the renewable energy sector.
Mango, cherry and lemonade-flavored vapes - they’re delivered by mail carriers like any letter, pamphlet or package. One problem: It’s illegal in most cases to ship those products. Still, vapes arrive regularly on the doorsteps of homes across the nation as companies flout laws regulating online sales of the products, including a ban on shipping e-cigarettes through the U.S. Postal Service. The internet is flooded with online retailers, some that advertise on social media, others that change nam
Nearly 80 percent of U.S. toys are manufactured in China, one of the countries the president-elect has threatened to target with immediate charges on imports
(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. agreed to form a joint venture for its South Korean operations with E-Mart Inc.’s e-commerce platform to better compete in the country’s fast-paced online retail sector.Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayAliExpress International and Gmarket are creating a 50-50 JV, according to a stock exchange filing by E-Mart which confirmed a report by Bloomberg News. The companies plan to make further investments in th
Chinese battery manufacturer CATL said on Thursday it plans to seek a listing in Hong Kong, a Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing showed. CATL plans to issue offshore H-shares and apply for a listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, it said in the filing. CATL's board has approved the plan, but the proposal is pending approval from regulators, including the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the company said.
(Bloomberg) -- As Donald Trump prepares to fulfill a lengthy list of campaign promises, the president-elect’s vow to ensure that all remaining Bitcoin is “made in the USA” may prove to be one of the most challenging to keep. Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayTrump made the pledge in a post on his Truth Social account in June after meeting at Mar-a-Lago with a group of executives from crypto miners, the companies whose massive, high-tech data cent