New Year 2025 LIVE: Sydney celebrates New Year with spectacular fireworks as bad weather hits UK celebrations

The world has started to welcome the New Year - with spectacular fireworks displays lighting up the night sky over Sydney and Auckland.

An estimated one million people are estimated to have lined the streets to take in the show at 1pm GMT in Australia’s biggest city - with nearly 500million around the world watching it on TV.

New Zealand had already rung in 2025 with a stunning light show in Auckland at 11am GMT.

Japan and South Korea will join them just after 3pm GMT, with China to follow just an hour after.

In the UK, bad weather has forced the cancellation of some New Year’s Eve events, including in Edinburgh and Blackpool.

Officials in London are closely monitoring the forecast ahead of the New Year Fireworks over the Thames.

There are 39 timezones across the globe, which means that it takes 26 hours for the entire world to welcome the New Year.

Follow all the latest from the celebrations below...

In pictures: Sydney NY fireworks

13:18 , Michael Howie

Here a few pictures of the dazzling display...

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sydney celebrates 2025 with spectacular fireworks show

13:12 , Michael Howie

Australia’s biggest city Sydney is seeing in 2025 in traditional fashion with a stunning extended fireworks show over its famous harbour.

More than 1million people were expected to gather for event, which includes a performance from singer Robbie Williams.

Most of Japan shuts down ahead of nation's biggest holiday

12:50 , Daniel Keane

Much of Japan has shut down ahead of the nation's biggest holiday, as temples and homes underwent a thorough cleaning, including swatting floor mats called "tatami" with big sticks.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth - alluding to the reptile's shedding skin.

Stores in Japan, which observes the zodiac cycle from January 1, have been selling tiny figures of smiling snakes and other snake-themed products.

Other places in Asia will start marking the Year of the Snake later, with the Lunar New Year.

(AP)

Revellers gather in Sydney ahead of iconic fireworks display

12:25 , Daniel Keane

(Getty Images)

Boat race in Dorset cancelled due to bad weather

12:06 , Daniel Keane

A homemade boat race set to be held in Poole, Dorset, on New Year’s Day has been cancelled because of the expected poor weather.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said in a statement: “Unfortunately the Bathtub Race is now cancelled due to the severity of the swell of the water forecast for New Year’s Day and the incapability of the Rescue Ribs to launch.

“The classic car and vintage vehicle event is still going ahead on Poole Quay from 10am-12.30pm.”

NYE fireworks cancelled in Newcastle due to weather

11:47 , Daniel Keane

Two fireworks displays planned for 6pm and midnight on Newcastle’s Quayside have been cancelled because of the weather.

Newcastle City Council said: “Safety always comes first, and the forecast has made it clear that continuing would pose risks to those attending, as well as our event teams working on-site.

“Newcastle’s Quayside is a special place to mark New Year’s Eve, and we understand how disappointing this news will be for both residents and visitors, including those who’ve travelled to our city.

“We’re incredibly proud of the community spirit Newcastle always shows, and we hope everyone can still find ways to safely welcome 2025 with family and friends.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience, and we wish you all a very safe and happy new year.”

'Family fireworks' light up the sky in Sydney ahead of main event

11:44 , Daniel Keane

The "family fireworks" light up the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, three hours ahead of the main show at midnight in Sydney on New Year's Eve.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pictured: Fireworks at Auckland's famous Sky Tower

11:17 , Daniel Keane

New Year celebrations in New Zealand (Sky News)

New Zealand rings in the New Year

11:05 , Daniel Keane

Firework ceremonies are underway in New Zealand as the country rings in the New Year.

It becomes the first country to kick off New Year’s celebrations - with Australia to follow shortly.

Pictured: Australians gather outside Harbour House in Sydney ahead of fireworks display

10:40 , Daniel Keane

(Getty Images)

What country celebrates New Year's first?

10:15 , Daniel Keane

Most Britons associate the first New Year’s Eve celebrations with Australia and New Zealand.

However, there are several other countries which will beat them to 2025.

Kiritimati Island - also known as Christmas Island - is among 11 islands in the central Pacific Ocean that will be the first to ring in the New Year.

With a population of just 1,692 people, celebrations are likely to be small.

Sydney to repeat iconic fireworks ceremony

09:47 , Daniel Keane

Sydney will ring in 2025 with its iconic fireworks ceremony over the harbour.

More than a million people are expected to gather in the Australian capital for the ceremony, which is usually watched across the world.

They will begin at 1pm UK time.

(Getty Images)

Could weather threaten UK's NYE celebrations?

09:24 , Daniel Keane

London’s City Hall has said it is “monitoring the weather” ahead of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations after some of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festivities were cancelled due to bad weather.

Almost every part of the country is covered by at least one of the multiple Met Office weather warnings between Monday and Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning of heavy rain and snow is currently in force across most of Scotland for Monday and Tuesday, while an amber warning for rain is in place for an area around Inverness on Tuesday.

Read our full story here.

What is happening in London to mark NYE?

09:09 , Daniel Keane

There is no shortage of things to do in London this evening to celebrate the New Year.

The annual fireworks display run by City Hall will take place in central London, though tickets to the event have sold out.

For those who would prefer to celebrate the New Year in a club, the Standard has put together a list of the best nights across the capital here.

Welcome

08:52 , Daniel Keane

Welcome to our live coverage of New Year’s celebrations across the world.

New Zealand is gearing up for a big party to ring in 2025.

The country’s most famous fireworks display will take place at Auckland’s Sky Tower at midnight.

Music festivals are also taking place in various cities across the country.