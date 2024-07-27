2025 Oscars Best Actor Predictions

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor — Joaquin Phoenix, Colman Domingo and Denzel Washington Among A-Listers Destined for Awards Season

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

2025 Oscars Predictions:

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Gladiator 2

Weekly Commentary (Updated July 12, 2024): It’s only summertime, and I’m already excited by the prospects of the upcoming awards season.

A week ago, I thought the best actress race was the most competitive, with the lead actor category lagging. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find that’s far from the truth.

The first trailer for Ridley Scott’s hotly anticipated “Gladiator II” dropped, sending casual pundits and cinephiles over the moon with excitement about what Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal might deliver in their respective roles. Rumors are swirling that the two-time Oscar-winning Washington (“Glory” and “Training Day”) offers one of the strongest performances of his career. There’s even talk that his campaign might mirror the iconic runs of Daniel Day-Lewis in “Gangs of New York” or Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada,” potentially positioning him for a lead acting nomination instead of the presumed supporting run as we may have assumed. Could there be room for Washington and former nominee Mescal (“Aftersun”)? We’ll see if that possibility comes to fruition. Notably, the mere speculation alone is thrilling, especially considering “The Piano Lesson,” which he produced, stars his son John David Washington. Could we be looking at the first father-son duo nominated in acting categories? The mere thought is exhilarating.

But there’s a long road ahead.

Ralph Fiennes, who hasn’t been nominated since “The English Patient” (1997), is said to be remarkable in Edward Berger’s thriller “Conclave” from Focus Features. And let’s not forget Joaquin Phoenix. Coming five years off his win for portraying Arthur Fleck, a.k.a. “Joker,” in the 2019 awards juggernaut, Phoenix is rumored to be “even better” in Warner Bros’ “Joker: Folie à Deux,” where he stars alongside Lady Gaga. During awards season, the studio will undoubtedly push this film with all its might.

Then there’s Greg Kwedar’s powerful “Sing Sing” from A24, finally opening in theaters. This film is bound to thrust its star, Colman Domingo, back into the best actor conversation after he scored his first career nomination last year for “Rustin.”

Two-time nominee Andrew Garfield is set to steal hearts in John Crowley’s romantic drama “We Live in Time.” At the same time, Jesse Plemons is poised to gain momentum after his phenomenal work in Yorgos Lanthimos’ anthology dramedy, “Kinds of Kindness,” which won at Cannes.

Young actors like Elliott Heffernan from Steve McQueen’s World War II epic “Blitz” and Ethan Herisse from RaMell Ross’ adaptation of the best-selling novel “Nickel Boys” could also be in the running.

And let’s not overlook the potential game-changers from acquisition titles. Hot items like “Queer” with Daniel Craig, “The Apprentice” with Sebastian Stan, and “Eden” with Jude Law are still up for grabs, adding even more unpredictability.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2. The full rankings are below. All movie listings, titles, and distributors are not final and are subject to change.

** denotes the performer could be campaigned in lead or supporting, and/or the film could open in 2025.





And the Predicted Nominees Are

Rank Performer & Film 1 Denzel Washington — “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures) 2 Ralph Fiennes — “Conclave” (Focus Features) 3 Joaquin Phoenix — “Joker: Folie à Deux” (Warner Bros.) 4 Colman Domingo — “Sing Sing” (A24) 5 John David Washington — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)





Next in Line

Rank Performer & Film 6 Timothée Chalamet — “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures) 7 Paul Mescal — “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures) 8 Andrew Garfield — “We Live in Time” (A24) 9 Michael Keaton — “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros.) 10 Sebastian Stan — “A Different Man” (A24)





Other Contenders

Rank Performer & Film 11 Daniel Craig — “Queer” (No U.S. Distribution) 12 Ethan Herisse — “Nickel Boys” (Amazon MGM/Orion) 13 Jesse Plemons — “Kinds of Kindness” (Searchlight Pictures) 14 André Holland — “The Actor” (Neon) 15 Hugh Grant — “Heretic” (A24) 16 Michael Shannon — “The End” (Neon) 17 Jesse Eisenberg — “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures) 18 Jharrel Jerome — “Unstoppable” (Amazon MGM) 19 Elliott Heffernan — “Blitz” (Apple Original Films) 20 René Pérez — “In the Summers” (Music Box Films)





Also In Contention

Rank Performer & Film 21 Austin Butler — “The Bikeriders” (Focus Features) 22 Glen Powell — “Hit Man” (Netflix) 23 Sean Penn — “Daddio” (Sony Pictures Classics) 24 Tom Hanks — “Here” (Sony Pictures) 25 Timothée Chalamet — “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.) 26 Missagh Zareh — “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Neon) 27 Jude Law — “The Order” (Vertical Entertainment) 28 Kingsley Ben-Adir — “Bob Marley: One Love” (Paramount Pictures) 29 Cillian Murphy — “Small Things Like These” (Lionsgate) 30 Anthony Hopkins — “One Life” (Bleecker Street)

This list is incomplete and not yet finalized. Not all films have distribution or release dates. All are subject to change.

** denotes could open in 2025 or compete in another category.

André Holland — “The Actor” (Neon)

Sebastian Stan — “The Apprentice” (No U.S. Distribution)

Michael Keaton — “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros.) **

Robbie Williams — “Better Man” (Paramount Pictures)

Austin Butler — “The Bikeriders” (Focus Features)

Barry Keoghan — “Bird” (Mubi) **

Franz Rogowski — “Bird” (Mubi) **

Channing Tatum — “Blink Twice” (Amazon MGM)

Elliott Heffernan — “Blitz” (Apple Original Films) **

Kingsley Ben-Adir — “Bob Marley: One Love” (Paramount Pictures)

Lakieth Stanfield — “The Book of Clarence” (Sony Pictures)

Mike Faist — “Challengers” (Amazon MGM) **

Josh O’Connor — “Challengers” (Amazon MGM) **

Timothée Chalamet — “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures) **

Ralph Fiennes — “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Hugh Jackman — “Deadpool & Wolverine” (Marvel Studios)

Ryan Reynolds — “Deadpool & Wolverine” (Marvel Studios)

Sebastian Stan — “A Different Man” (A24)

Izaac Wang — “Dìdi” (Focus Features)

Timothée Chalamet — “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Jude Law — “Eden” (No U.S. Distribution) **

Michael Shannon — “The End” (Neon)

Hitoshi Omika — “Evil Does Not Exist” (Sideshow)

Paul Mescal — “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Denzel Washington — “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures) **

Tom Hanks — “Here” (Sony Pictures)

Hugh Grant — “Heretic” (A24)

Glen Powell — “Hit Man” (Netflix)

Kevin Costner — “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1” (Warner Bros.)

Justice Smith — “I Saw the TV Glow” (A24)

Nicholas Galitzine — “The Idea of You” (Amazon Studios)

René Pérez — “In the Summers” (Music Box Films)

Joaquin Phoenix — “Joker: Folie à Deux” (Warner Bros.)

Jesse Plemons — “Kinds of Kindness” (Searchlight Pictures) **

Adam Driver — “Megalopolis” (Lionsgate)

Ethan Herisse — “Nickel Boys” (Amazon MGM/Orion)

Brandon Wilson — “Nickel Boys” (Amazon MGM/Orion) **

Nicholas Hoult — “Nosferatu” (Focus Features)

Richard Gere — “Oh, Canada” (No U.S. Distribution)

Anthony Hopkins — “One Life” (Bleecker Street)

Jude Law — “The Order” (Vertical Entertainment)

Gary Oldman — “Parthenope” (A24)

John David Washington — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Joaquin Phoenix — “Polaris” (No U.S. Distribution)

Daniel Craig — “Queer” (No U.S. Distribution)

Jesse Eisenberg — “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Kauchani Bratt — “Rez Ball” (Netflix)

Missagh Zareh — “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Neon)

Colman Domingo — “Sing Sing” (A24)

Cillian Murphy — “Small Things Like These” (Lionsgate)

Jim Carrey — “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (Paramount Pictures)

Glen Powell — “Twisters” (Universal Pictures)

Jharrel Jerome — “Unstoppable” (Amazon MGM)

Tom Hardy — “Venom: The Last Dance” (Sony Pictures)

Blake Cameron Jones — “We Grown Now” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Gian Knight Ramirez — “We Grown Now” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Andrew Garfield — “We Live in Time” (A24)

Daniel Zovatto — “Woman of the Hour” (Netflix)

2024 category winner: Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

2024-2025 Oscars Calendar and Timeline – Full awards season calendar here

Eligibility period: Jan. 1, 2024 – Dec. 31, 2024

General entry, best picture, RAISE submission deadline: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

Governors Awards: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Preliminary voting begins Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT.

Preliminary voting ends Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT.

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024

Eligibility period ends: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024

Nominations voting begins Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT.

Nominations voting ends Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT.

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

Final voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT

Final voting ends: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT

Scientific and Technical Awards: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

97th Oscars: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Oscars Prediction Categories

— — Best Picture Director Actor in a Leading Role Actress in a Leading Role Actor in a Supporting Role Actress in a Supporting Role Original Screenplay Adapted Screenplay Animated Feature Production Design Cinematography Costume Design Film Editing Makeup and Hairstyling Sound Visual Effects Original Score Original Song Documentary Feature International Feature Animated Short Documentary Short Live Action Short Casting (coming in 2026)

About the Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

