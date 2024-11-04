2025 Oscars Best Costume Design Predictions

Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design — Could Paul Tazewell Make ‘Wicked’ Awards History?

2025 Oscars Predictions:

Best Costume Design

Denzel Washington - Gladiator 2

Weekly Commentary (Updated Nov. 4, 2024): The buzz around the technical categories at the upcoming Oscars is reaching a fever pitch, with “Wicked” anticipated to be a force to be reckoned with, especially in the costume design arena.

At the helm of this potential triumph is renowned costume designer Paul Tazewell, an Oscar-nominated, Emmy and Tony Award-winning visionary, who first garnered Oscar attention for his work on Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of “West Side Story,” made history as the first Black male costume designer to receive an Academy Award nomination. Only one Black costume designer has won previously: Ruth E. Carter, who shattered records by becoming the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars for her innovative threads in “Black Panther” (2018) and its sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022). Tazewell’s eye for detail and authenticity is brilliantly worn by stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in “Wicked,” whose work promises a fusion of whimsical fantasy and sophisticated craftsmanship.

In this year’s race, Tazewell will likely face Janty Yates, another industry stalwart who claimed the Oscar in 2001 for her iconic work on “Gladiator.” Yates returns with “Gladiator II,” and audiences and industry voters will see the gritty, opulent Roman aesthetics that made the original film a triumph on full display.

Also vying for gold is Jacqueline West, a seasoned artisan with five Oscar nominations under her belt but yet to secure the win. Her distinguished portfolio includes nominations for “Quills” (2000), “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), “The Revenant” (2015), “Dune” (2021) and “Killers of the Flower Moon” (2023). West’s collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve on the film’s second installment finds her designs playing a crucial narrative role, as they embody the spirit of Villeneuve’s dystopian world-building.

Meanwhile, Colleen Atwood, a titan of costumes, is back with a vengeance. Currently tied for the second-most nominations in the category with a remarkable 12 nods (a record she shares with “Furiosa: A Mad Max Story” designer Jenny Beavan and the late Dorothy Jeakins), Atwood’s four wins — for “Chicago” (2002), “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2005), “Alice in Wonderland” (2010), and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016) — could put her within reach of another piece of recognition. This year, she is in the running with “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the sequel to Tim Burton’s cult classic that Warner Bros is positioning for tech prizes. Known for her fantastical and often gothic aesthetic, Atwood’s return to Burton’s zany world is edgy and has her as a dark horse.

More to come as the season unfolds.

** denotes the film is not yet dated or can open in 2025.

And the Predicted Nominees Are

Rank Performer & Film 1 “Wicked” (Universal Pictures) — Paul Tazewell 2 “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures) — Janty Yates 3 “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.) — Jacqueline West 4 “Maria” (Netflix) — Massimo Cantini Parrini 5 “Nosferatu” (Focus Features) — Linda Muir





Next in Line

Rank Performer & Film 6 “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros.) — Colleen Atwood 7 “Blitz” (Apple Original Films) — Jacqueline Durran 8 “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures) — Arianne Phillips 9 “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix) — Francine Jamison-Tanchuck 10 “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” (Warner Bros.) — Jenny Beavan





Other Contenders

Rank Performer & Film 11 “The Brutalist” (A24) — Kate Forbes 12 “Saturday Night” (Sony Pictures) — Danny Glicker 13 “Queer” (A24) — J.W. Anderson 14 “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) — Virginie Montel 15 “Bob Marley: One Love” (Paramount Pictures) — Anna B. Sheppard 16 “Better Man” (Paramount Pictures) — Cappi Ireland 17 “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment) — Laura Montgomery 18 “Firebrand” (Roadside Attractions) — Michael O’Connor 19 “Megalopolis” (Lionsgate) — Milena Canonero 20 “The Book of Clarence” (Sony Pictures) — Antoinette Messam

Eligible Titles (Best Costume Design)

** This list is incomplete and not yet finalized. Not all films have distribution or release dates. All are subject to change.

More Information (Costume Design)

2024 category winner: “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) — Holly Waddington

2024-2025 Oscars Calendar and Timeline (all dates are subject to change)

Eligibility period: Jan. 1, 2024 – Dec. 31, 2024

General entry, best picture, RAISE submission deadline: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

Governors Awards: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Preliminary voting begins Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT.

Preliminary voting ends Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT.

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024

Eligibility period ends: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024

Nominations voting begins Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT.

Nominations voting ends Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT.

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

Final voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT

Final voting ends: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT

Scientific and Technical Awards: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

97th Oscars: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Oscars Prediction Categories

About the Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

