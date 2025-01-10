Warning London temperature set to drop to -6C on coldest night of winter as parts of UK face -20C freeze

Warning London temperature set to drop to -6C on coldest night of winter as parts of UK face -20C freeze

Temperatures will continue to plummet in the coming days with parts of the UK reaching -20C on Friday night, while the capital could see lows of -6C.

Weather warnings for ice were in place across the majority of Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as large parts of the east of England after Thursday was the coldest UK night in January for 15 years.

Throughout Friday, the capital is set for a cold, dry day, with early freezing fog slowly clearing and temperatures scarcely above freezing. Overnight could see lows of -6C.

Friday night is expected to be the even colder than Thursday and the coldest night of winter across the UK with lows of up to -20°C possible on high ground in the Scottish Highlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said: "It's going to be another cold couple of days, and recovering into the early part of next week.

"Anywhere across the UK is likely to see those temperatures dipping below freezing and likely to see quite severe frost and ice to form overnight tonight."

File:A frozen fountain in Trafalgar Square (PA)

Freezing fog is also forecast overnight across south-east England, and parts of Wales.

It "could be quite stubborn to clear" on Friday morning and may cling on in some areas throughout the day, Mr Eslick said, adding that parts where it lifts will be bright and sunny.

There is a chance of snow across northern Scotland and possibly the very north-east of England on Friday, but this does not appear likely to affect the capital.

Mr Eslick said: "Because that rain is falling on some pretty cold ground, it is likely to turn to icy conditions as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, we are telling people to take care if you are travelling around with these cold temperatures for tomorrow, but at least it's quite settled and away from that freezing fog it will be nice, bright and sunny".

The weather will slowly warm as Monday nears.

Mr Eslick said: “Sunday will still be a chilly one, but not as cold as what we've seen for today and for tomorrow.

"By Monday, we are expecting the temperatures to come back up to what we would expect for this time of year, which is around sort of 7C (or) 8C".

Snow and winds have so far brought travel disruption, with rail lines forced to close.

Manchester Airport closed both its runways on Thursday morning "due to significant levels of snow" but they were later reopened.

Transport for Wales closed some rail lines in the country due to track damage following a period of "heavy wind, rain and snow".

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of schools in Scotland and around 90 in Wales were shut on Thursday.

As icy conditions persist, motorists are being urged to stick to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted.

Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday.

Amber alerts have been extended and will now run until January 12, meaning a rise in deaths is likely, the agency said.