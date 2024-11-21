21/11/24 – Ice and snow, very cold day ahead – Morning Weather Forecast UK – Met Office Weather

A bitterly cold start to the day today, with gusty winds bringing an especially chilly feel to the far north. Wintry showers will affect the northern half of Scotland, pushing south through the day with some areas of Northern Ireland and northwest England seeing showers. A band of rain and snow will push into southwest England on Thursday morning, with snow accumulations expected particularly in upland areas. This will move northeast through the day to also affect the south of England and Wales. Elsewhere remaining dry and very cold for the time of year. There is a yellow warning in effect for Scotland for snow and ice. Yellow warnings are also in effect for Northern Ireland, north Wales, northwest England, and eastern coasts for ice. A yellow snow warning is also in effect for southwest England. - This is the Met Office UK Weather forecast for the morning of 21/11/24. Bringing you today’s weather forecast is Clare Nasir.