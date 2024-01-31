21-year-old from Shelbyville dies after boat crash in South Carolina
21-year-old from Shelbyville dies after boat crash in South Carolina
21-year-old from Shelbyville dies after boat crash in South Carolina
A camera inside Flagler County's Matanzas High School captured the moment 17-year-old Brendan Depa attacked the paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch. In a news release the day after the Feb. 21, 2023 attack, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it was "absolutely horrendous" and "unprovoked."
A 26-year-old man died after a truck carrying four people crashed on a ramp while trying to evade Halton police early Monday morning, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.At about 3:45 a.m. ET, police stopped the driver of the pickup truck for speeding on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) highway at Guelph Line in Burlington, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette wrote in a media statement. The driver then fled police.The truck was found after it crashed at the Brant Street off ramp, the SIU s
OTTAWA — An Ontario court's order to retry a "Freedom Convoy" protester could have implications for the ongoing trial of the protest's two key organizers. The Superior Court of Justice ordered a retrial last week for Allen Remley, a convoy participant who had been acquitted on a mischief charge. Remley was acquitted last year by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, who is also presiding over the criminal trial for organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. The court ordered a retrial after concluding Pe
NOTE: There is no audio for the first 28 seconds of the video. This is bodycam video of the arrest of 17-year-old Brendan Depa after he allegedly attacked a paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch.
A Leamington driver has been charged after a vehicle with a paper copy of a licence plate was found on the road, Ontario Provincial Police say.Essex County OPP say an officer on patrol on Jan. 22 ran a check on a vehicle plate and discovered it was invalid.When conducting a traffic stop, the officer found the licence plates were paper. A 45-year-old was charged with driving under suspension, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle and operating an unsafe vehicle.The vehicle was towed from t
The Yukon government has ordered that two cabins built upon placer claims near Little Atlin Lake be taken down.Citizens with the Carcross/Tagish First Nation say the cabins have long flouted the law — antiquated mining laws in desperate need of overhaul. One of the cabins was two-storeys and complete with a foundation.A government spokesperson confirmed a complaint was filed after the CBC News published a story about the issue last year.The cabins were built in the late 1990s, before the territo
The man decided to use the women’s restroom after finding the men’s restroom was full, police said.
Italian Ilaria Salis has reportedly endured harsh conditions in a Budapest jail while awaiting trial.
The Toyota Motor Corp. said it has stopped shipments of engines for 10 models that had their output data manipulated on Monday.
A 48-year-old woman from the western Newfoundland community of Heatherton is facing dozens of charges of causing unnecessary suffering to animals following a police investigation that began in 2022.RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said officers first visited the farm on April 12, 2022, and found farm animals they believed were being neglected and subjected to cruel treatment."When police attended the property a number of goats were found deceased and a number of other animals appeared to be extremely ma
Mahek Bukhari set a plan in motion to silence her mother’s former lover after he threatened her family with blackmail, Holly Evans writes
The couple travelled across England in taxis and ended up living off-grid before their arrest in East Sussex last February, jurors heard.
Aditya Verma "could not even remotely assume" his Snapchat message would cause such drama, a Spanish judge said.
A brutal attack on a paraprofessional by a student that was caught on video inside a Flagler County high school has ignited a debate over what punishment a student with special needs should receive for the attack.
Bohuslav Horvath is jailed after attacking the 12-year-old as she slept at her home in Sheffield.
WINNIPEG — Police said Monday advances in DNA technology and an extensive investigation helped in the arrest of a Vancouver man in the killing of a Manitoba woman nearly 17 years ago. Kevin Queau, a 42-year-old from Vancouver, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Crystal Shannon Saunders, whose body was found in 2007. "While investigators worked tirelessly and brought the investigation to a successful conclusion, at the end of the day this does not bring back Crystal," Supt
An Amber Alert was issued for the child when her father kidnapped her from her mother’s home, police said.
EDMONTON — Alberta's highest court has dismissed a former Ontario truck driver's bid for a third trial in the 2011 death of a woman in an Edmonton hotel. Bradley Barton was sentenced to 12 1/2 years for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman who bled to death in a bathtub. Gladue, 36, was a sex worker Barton had hired for two nights. "The appellant was convicted of manslaughter. He appeals that conviction, arguing certain evidence should not have been admitted at trial
Two Canadians planned to conduct assassinations in the U.S. on behalf of Iran's intelligence services, according to allegations in a newly unsealed indictment.
A counselor testified Monday that he was “caught off guard” when the parents of a Michigan teenager refused to voluntarily take the boy home from school when confronted with a violent drawing their son made hours before he opened fire and killed four students. Shawn Hopkins said Oxford High School didn’t demand that Ethan Crumbley go home because there were no discipline issues that day. Instead, Hopkins said he offered “multiple pages” listing mental health providers in the area and urged James and Jennifer Crumbley to seek help for their son as soon as possible.