21-year-old shot in stomach left dying in the street, NC cops say. 18-year-olds charged

A pair of 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old in North Carolina, deputies said.

An afternoon call Jan. 8 about a man possibly shot on a Clemmons street corner led deputies to find 21-year-old Damilyon Monroe with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Two people have since been charged following the shooting, deputies said.

Monroe was shot in his stomach, so first responders gave him CPR and other medical assistance, according to the sheriff’s office. He later died from his injuries on the scene, deputies said.

Two 18-year-olds, Wiley Ywaskevic and Alexandra Patton, were arrested Jan. 9, according to Forsyth County inmate records. Both were charged with first-degree murder and were given no bond, jail records show.

They were booked at Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clemmons is about 40 miles southwest of Greensboro.

