21-year-old woman falls out of car and is hit by another vehicle, Mansfield police say

A woman who called her mother to pick her up after she got too drunk to drive fell out of the vehicle and was hit by at least one other driver early Sunday, according to Mansfield police.

The woman sustained major injuries but is in stable condition and expected to survive, police said in a news release.

Officers got a call from the woman’s mother around 1:14 a.m. that the 21-year-old woman had fallen out of the car on Farm Road 917 and was hit by an other vehicle, according to the release. The mother turned her car around and drove back, finding her daughter and calling 911.

She told police she didn’t stop immediately because there was other traffic behind her, police said.

When officers arrived they found the woman unconscious but breathing, according to the release. She had major injuries and officers and medics performed life-saving efforts until she could be transported via CareFlight to John Peter Smith hospital.

No arrests have been made as Mansfield police continue investigating what happened, according to the release.

Mansfield police are asking anybody who witnessed what happened or who has any video, such as dash camera video, to contact Officer Casey Knowles at casey.knowles@mansfieldtexas.gov.