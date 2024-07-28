21 People Who Are Straight Up Having A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you just had the absolute worst week, just remember...

1.The person who must have angered that specific rock:

2.The person who is straight up blanketed in thistle:

3.The person who found a rare treasure in their delicious meal:

4.The person who got a nice whiff of pure, uncut foot:

5.The person who is stuck in telephone purgatory:

6.The person with the tiniest bananas in town:

7.The person who gets a laser beam of light every single morning:

8.The person who had some delicious candy coated ants:

9.The person who almost had the most trash day ever because of trash:

10.The person who might just want to turn around and drive home:

11.The person whose Sisyphean task of mowing the lawn shall never be complete:

12.The person whose sky is falling:

13.The person who gets to experience the joy of watching this little bugger turn into a majestic butterfly:

14.The person whose luggage got a sweet, chocolatey surprise:

15.The person who was kind enough to share some fries with their friendly neighborhood squirrel:

16.The person whose laundry got the world's worst Tide Pod:

17.The person who experienced true pie tragedy:

18.The person whose dang car is melting:

19.Ol' Spaghetti Shoes:

20.The person who created a delicious spicy breakfast treat:

21.The person who loves their dog very much, I'm sure: