21 People Who Are Straight Up Having A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You
If you just had the absolute worst week, just remember...
1.The person who must have angered that specific rock:
2.The person who is straight up blanketed in thistle:
3.The person who found a rare treasure in their delicious meal:
4.The person who got a nice whiff of pure, uncut foot:
5.The person who is stuck in telephone purgatory:
6.The person with the tiniest bananas in town:
7.The person who gets a laser beam of light every single morning:
8.The person who had some delicious candy coated ants:
9.The person who almost had the most trash day ever because of trash:
10.The person who might just want to turn around and drive home:
11.The person whose Sisyphean task of mowing the lawn shall never be complete:
12.The person whose sky is falling:
13.The person who gets to experience the joy of watching this little bugger turn into a majestic butterfly:
14.The person whose luggage got a sweet, chocolatey surprise:
15.The person who was kind enough to share some fries with their friendly neighborhood squirrel:
16.The person whose laundry got the world's worst Tide Pod:
17.The person who experienced true pie tragedy:
18.The person whose dang car is melting:
19.Ol' Spaghetti Shoes:
20.The person who created a delicious spicy breakfast treat:
21.The person who loves their dog very much, I'm sure: