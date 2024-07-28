21 People Who Are Straight Up Having A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you just had the absolute worst week, just remember...

1.The person who must have angered that specific rock:

A large boulder has fallen onto a car parked beside a house on a street, causing significant damage to the car. No people are visible
u/ewaters46 / Via reddit.com

2.The person who is straight up blanketed in thistle:

Person with white hair styled messily, adorned with thistles, viewed from the side against a plain backdrop
u/neverthelessjess / Via reddit.com

3.The person who found a rare treasure in their delicious meal:

A partially eaten burrito with bits of onion, cilantro, and cheese on a crumpled fast-food wrapper
u/theesqueebles / Via reddit.com

4.The person who got a nice whiff of pure, uncut foot:

A bare foot is resting on top of the armrest of an airline seat, intruding into the personal space of the passenger seated behind
u/sturny / Via reddit.com

5.The person who is stuck in telephone purgatory:

Phone screen displaying a call in progress for 4 hours, 39 minutes, with the number (800) 325-3732. Buttons include Speaker, FaceTime, Mute, Add, End, and Keypad
u/adoboseasonin / Via reddit.com

6.The person with the tiniest bananas in town:

Close-up of a hand holding three tiny bananas between thumb and forefinger, with a garden backdrop visible
u/leanmoraes / Via reddit.com

7.The person who gets a laser beam of light every single morning:

A neatly made bed with gray bedding is bathed in sunlight streaming through closed wooden shutters. A nightstand beside the bed holds books and a lamp
u/itsraininginsocal / Via reddit.com

8.The person who had some delicious candy coated ants:

A hand holds a piece of pink and green cotton candy next to an opened Charms Fluffy Stuff Cotton Candy bag
u/macmommy111 / Via reddit.com

9.The person who almost had the most trash day ever because of trash:

A damaged exterior house corner with significant burn marks, charred siding, and burnt insulation. A tall decorative flower garland is visible on the wall nearby
u/weary86 / Via reddit.com

10.The person who might just want to turn around and drive home:

A large spill of red liquid on a warehouse floor surrounded by pallets and boxes
u/zebradolken / Via reddit.com

11.The person whose Sisyphean task of mowing the lawn shall never be complete:

A lawnmower sits in the middle of a grassy lawn, with a residential street and houses visible in the background under a clear sky. No people are present
u/ashijique / Via reddit.com

12.The person whose sky is falling:

Living room with a large hole in the ceiling, drywall and insulation collapsed onto a fallen couch. The rest of the room appears cluttered but undamaged
u/dondafreak / Via reddit.com

13.The person who gets to experience the joy of watching this little bugger turn into a majestic butterfly:

A pink spoon with chicken, corn, and a caterpillar-like worm in a creamy sauce
reddit.com

14.The person whose luggage got a sweet, chocolatey surprise:

Open suitcase on a carpet; contents include spilled protein powder, clothing items, a small canister, and other miscellaneous items. Visible feet in socks at the bottom
u/cjthecookie / Via reddit.com

15.The person who was kind enough to share some fries with their friendly neighborhood squirrel:

A squirrel is outside on a step near a glass door, next to a paper bag
u/stevenashattack / Via reddit.com

16.The person whose laundry got the world's worst Tide Pod:

A washing machine filled with clothes has frozen over, showing ice buildup around the drum
u/thewetbandito73 / Via reddit.com

17.The person who experienced true pie tragedy:

Spilled meal with a small blue container on the ground near a car door. Broken glass is scattered around. The meal appears to include rice and possibly vegetables
u/ninjavilla / Via reddit.com

18.The person whose dang car is melting:

A rearview mirror reflects the image of button-up pants, placed in a way that makes them appear as if someone is in the back seat
u/hollowwolf15 / Via reddit.com

19.Ol' Spaghetti Shoes:

Two hiking boots filled with spilled spaghetti and sauce under a desk with tangled wires
u/millre01 / Via reddit.com

20.The person who created a delicious spicy breakfast treat:

A close-up of a tray of cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting. A hand holds jars of Simply Organic cayenne and cinnamon spices above the tray
u/sideshowstan / Via reddit.com

21.The person who loves their dog very much, I'm sure:

A bed covered in scattered feathers, with a Boston Terrier sitting on the floor next to the bed. The caption on the image reads, "Holy FUCK"
u/ipbcod / Via reddit.com
