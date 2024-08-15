21 pipe segments of Bearspaw south water main need rehabilitation, 16 to 18 dig sites expected

Earlier this month, the City of Calgary announced that the city's most critical feeder main needs further urgent repairs following its rupture on June 5. As a result, Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions are set to return on Aug. 26. (Ivanoh Demers/CBC - image credit)
City of Calgary officials announced on Thursday that crews will be conducting repairs on 21 segments of the Bearspaw south feeder main in total along 33rd Avenue and 16th Avenue N.W.

"We will conduct these repairs first, then there will be an additional two pipe segment repairs on Parkdale Boulevard and near Crowchild Trail," Michael Thompson, general manager of infrastructure services, told reporters.

"We have increased the number of pipe segments to be repaired as there are additional repairs that are adjacent to the urgent repairs that are currently needed and we are taking care of all of them at the same time."

Thompson says because a number of the locations involve multiple pipe segments, there will be 16 to 18 excavation sites.

"This is our current plan, but it's important to note that it may change as our work evolves, as we expose the pipe and inspect its physical condition."

The announcement comes after the city revealed that the Bearspaw south feeder main — the city's most critical treated water main — needs further urgent repairs following its rupture on June 5.

As a result, Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions, which are the most restrictive stage, are set to return on Aug. 26.

More to come

