21 Tweets By Women This Week That Are So Funny, They Almost Made Me Forget About Life's Horrors

Hurricane Milton is the name on everybody's lips right now, and all I can say is if you're going to be in Florida when the storm hits, please do everything you can to stay safe!!!

8PM EDT: This is nothing short of astronomical. I am at a loss for words to meteorologically describe you the storms small eye and intensity. 897mb pressure with 180 MPH max sustained winds and gusts 200+ MPH. This is now the 4th strongest hurricane ever recorded by pressure on… pic.twitter.com/QFdqFYFI7o — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) October 8, 2024

Twitter: @NbergWX

Whether you're in Florida or another part of the world, please take a break from the stresses and horrors of life to enjoy the funniest tweets by women this week:

Make sure to follow these funny ladies on Twitter!

1.

love saying yes to plans. love it. hate having to actually follow through with said plans. hate hate hate hate hate hate hate — soup girl (@jasminericegirl) October 9, 2024

Twitter: @jasminericegirl

2.

rage bait often works on me because i was already angry before i read that — perfect angel (@girl__virus) October 8, 2024

Twitter: @girl__virus

3.

people think I’M bad but someone asked for my number in front of my little sister and she wrote it down for him in a gum wrapper, threw it on the ground and said “fetch!” and he did it 😭😭😭😭 — 🎀🧸🎀 (@lovedoveclarke) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @lovedoveclarke

4.

I know a sliced up apple and some sharp cheddar cheese hate to see me coming. — Jonquilyn Hill (@jonquilynhill) October 8, 2024

Twitter: @jonquilynhill

5.

It’s okay to take off your glasses once you feel you’ve seen enough for the day. https://t.co/ePKwNTArvM — Lebo Kgothadi. (@LeboKgothadi) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @LeboKgothadi

6.

I still think Kamala should go on Hot Ones because then Trump would have to and it would literally kill him — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @ohJuliatweets

7.

Conceptually I can’t at all grasp how some people don’t have an inner monologue. Mine never shuts up. It’s words in here all the time. Some of you just have what, peace??? — danielle weisberg for hire (@danielleweisber) October 8, 2024

Twitter: @danielleweisber

8.

This lunch pairs well with watching 9 minutes of a tv show — meghan (@deloisivete) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @deloisivete

9.

after a lot of introspection, i have realized i should not be doing any more introspection — rachel yara (@bugposting) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @bugposting

10.

i actually LOVE that it gets dark at 7pm now. now i can start Reckoning With My Own Insignificance earlier. really frees up the rest of the evening for Mourning What Could Have Been — Meg (@megannn_lynne) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @megannn_lynne

11.

hate when anxiety gives me stomach problems like baby you are supposed to be a mental disorder please stay in your line — ً (@soidoona) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @soidoona

12.

love hearing i’m mean from a man, thanks bitch — jynx (@jynxbby) October 8, 2024

Twitter: @jynxbby

13.

when i say “my body is a temple” i’m talking about him pic.twitter.com/oIepDadHJq — optimusprime (@earth_to_annaa) October 8, 2024

Twitter: @earth_to_annaa / Nickelodeon

14.

sometimes texting your parents is so corporate- coded like “putting this insanity in the group chat/bringing in my sister for visibility” — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @ElyKreimendahl

15.

your birthday as an adult mainly consist of texting back "thanks!" to people you haven't talk to in 5 years. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) October 6, 2024

Twitter: @Eden_Eats

16.

My parents: when we were your age we were married with kids Me: do you think Pingu is neurodivergent — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 8, 2024

Twitter: @hansmollman

17.

looking forward to another week where all the stuff I want to accomplish depends on a sense of self-discipline and executive functioning I've never once possessed in my life — Anjali (@AnjaliVBhatt) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @AnjaliVBhatt

18.

Might start signing off emails with ‘well I hope you’re happy’ — L (@Ann_Hedonia1) October 7, 2024

Twitter: @Ann_Hedonia1

19.

Thinking about the time I walked into the kitchen at 2am and my mom's phone was plugged in and open with the brightness all the way up on Panera Bread's website page for broccoli cheddar soup, not a recipe just the menu item — Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) October 3, 2024

Twitter: @annadrezen

20.

Found a graph in my house and I'm not sure if I should put an end to this study or encourage the scientific process pic.twitter.com/2L2bFmPecj — Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) October 6, 2024

Twitter: @missmulrooney

21.

i have an amount of dishes in my sink that only a strong edible and niche history podcast can fix — Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) October 9, 2024

Twitter: @SydneyBattle

Don't miss the funniest tweets by women last week:

24 Tweets By Women This Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Developed A Single Ab