22,000 potholes filled in Baltimore

CBC

An Ottawa couple is calling out the Children's Aid Society (CAS) because they believe the agency unfairly rejected their application to become foster parents due to its concerns over their struggles with infertility. Alana and Alec Jenkin had hoped to welcome a foster child into their home with the help of CAS Ottawa (CASO) in September 2021.The couple said before embarking on what turned into a nearly year-long application process, they were honest with their case worker about their difficultie