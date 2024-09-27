22 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Sept. 21-27)
Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
My dog just ate a full bowl of her food then went upstairs to grandma and started shaking like an orphan from a Dickens’ novel until she received cheese. Working the system.
— Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) September 25, 2024
in berlin i stayed in this swedish woman’s apartment and she had a dog named vilma that looked just like this. vilma would bark at me whenever i changed my headwear (“she thinks you’re a new person”) https://t.co/g2E4RqEPfk
— no (@zedonarrival) September 23, 2024
he just wants someone to love & love him unconditionally in return.😭 pic.twitter.com/ljwdUNhZWf
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 25, 2024
Why did I just have a teary-eyed conversation with my dogs in which I explained to them in complex full sentences that just because we brought a baby home it doesn't mean I love them any less like in the infamous Greek tragedy Lady and the Tramp
— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) September 25, 2024
I like this one better https://t.co/F7WNmv4gVJpic.twitter.com/oJB6J0qUSn
— ｋ (@lawfulspice) September 21, 2024
My best friend is out of town, and she venmoed us $100 to take her dog out for lunch on his 10th adoptaversary. pic.twitter.com/ELvy6ns6DL
— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) September 21, 2024
how long does it take a kitten to outgrow the "sudden murderer" phase
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 21, 2024
no disrespect to this beautiful cat. but she did not paint this https://t.co/duYMbUPNki
— sara hinkley (@boneysoups) September 25, 2024
Dog politely drops hints that he's interested in walking..🐕🐾😅 pic.twitter.com/9Orfhjqnh5
— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 25, 2024
saw this diva on reddit like eight months ago and I’m still thinking about her pic.twitter.com/05SAJInEs0
— eli 🤠🕺👽 (@elileo514) September 22, 2024
Dog's confession but adopted a full pedigree "failed" Border Collie sheepdog from a farm. Took him to sister-in-law's place who had a footstool made of real sheep's wool. Turns out reason he's a "failed" sheepdog is coz he's scared of sheep. Apparently even sheep's wool is scary
— Fesshole (@fesshole) September 24, 2024
Her cat won't stop stealing from people 😭 pic.twitter.com/2pXHEt2LA5
— Why you should love animals (@animals_twts) September 27, 2024
Her name is dinkle and she is a fierce hunter pic.twitter.com/u30RMUpxBu
— super goober (@supergoober69) September 22, 2024
Sometimes I’ll come up with a banger name for a cat then be sad I don’t have an extra cat lying around
— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) September 21, 2024
when a girl shows me her bf that’s into fashion this is genuinely what I see https://t.co/AAlL0YqqBu
— stella (@yoonogy) September 24, 2024
Cat got overstimulated and chomped onto my leg and my wife shook her head and said “She’s been watching too many Moo Deng videos.”
— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) September 25, 2024
The most precious boy pic.twitter.com/7FOIHACaCT
— Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) September 27, 2024
if the term “best” is flexible enough to include “deranged” then sure, here you go https://t.co/uNfyiHWDk7pic.twitter.com/nYIvKxY9dM
— Cherie Priest, Allegedly (@cmpriest) September 24, 2024
Unbelievable. We only rate dogs. Please don't send in tiny house dragons. It's really not that hard. Thank you... 12/10 pic.twitter.com/lCdjp5dOqn
— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) September 24, 2024
Cereal anyone? pic.twitter.com/LMvLrsB4fl
— Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) September 25, 2024
Get a dog, they said. It'll be fun, they said..😅😭 pic.twitter.com/mLlLKiksYw
— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 25, 2024
The last thing bugs see in our house… pic.twitter.com/Fbe4dIcBwB
— Cole & Marmalade (@ColeTheBlackCat) September 24, 2024