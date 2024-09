BBC

New York Times journalist Rory Smith says Erling Haaland's antics at the end of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal was the first time he has seen the Manchester City striker "peacocking". Haaland threw the ball at the back of Gabriel's head after City's late equaliser - described as a "coward's move" by former Gunners striker Ian Wright - thundered into Thomas Partey shortly after, and was then involved in heated discussions with Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal players after the full-time whistle.