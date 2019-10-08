For $220K, This 1973 Alpine A110 1600S Could Be Yours

Here's your chance to own a rally racing legend.

As if having the opportunity of buying an Alpine A110 isn't rare enough, this example being sold privately through the Gooding & Company auction house is said to be just one of 81 examples in existence. Designed with the sole purpose of being a rally-racing sports car, the A110 went on to achieve success in the World Rally Championship (WRC) by winning the overall title in 1973.

For $220K, This 1973 Renault Alpine A110 1600S Could Be Yours More

According to the listing, this 1973 Alpine A110 1600S is a rare VC model, which was created as a Group 4 rally racing client competition setup. The VC seems special enough since it shares a stronger chassis with factory works cars, but this one adds an extra dose of rarity – one of just 81 A110 VC cars to be produced at Alpine's factory in Dieppe, France – to be an even more special offering on the market. If you want a car with some pedigree, this 1973 Alpine A110 has you covered. The car you see here ran in the Tour España and the Trofeo Baleares on the island of Mallorca, and it was awarded First in Class at the 2015 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance and 2016 Art in Motion Concours d’Elegance.

The 1973 Alpine A110 was the first year that this cars was equipped with the larger 1.6-liter inline-four from Renault, which featured electronic fuel injection, and all models came with a five-speed manual transmission. Inside, this car is ready for racing with sport bucket seats with four-point racing harnesses as well as a roll bar. For a little extra style, this A110 has a cool, modern stance with its wide, two-tone wheels, while the Group 4 racing exhaust should give this car a menacing exhaust note.

This incredible rare 1973 Alpine A110 1600S is currently being sold under consignment by Gooding & Company for $220,000. These cars don't come up for sale very often, but adding this one to your collection is definitely going to cost you.

Related Articles...









