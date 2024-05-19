Up to 23,000 criminals will escape jail under Government plans to scrap short sentences

Up to 23,000 criminals will escape jail under plans by the Government to scrap prison sentences of less than a year for most offenders, according to an analysis of official data.

The Government’s sentencing bill will create a new legal presumption that offenders facing jail terms of under 12 months should instead be “punished” in the community through unpaid work such as cleaning up neighbourhoods and scrubbing graffiti off walls.

Burglars, thieves, shoplifters, some violent offenders, drug dealers and drink drivers will be eligible to be placed on suspended prison sentences rather than being sent straight to jail.

An impact assessment of the legislation by the MoJ calculates that some 63 per cent of the offenders could be expected to get suspended sentences under the most likely “central” scenario.

This would mean 22,934 offenders who were jailed for under 12 months in the year to June 2023 could have benefited from the presumption against prison, according to the analysis by Rory Geoghegan, a former No 10 adviser on crime and founder of the Public Safety Foundation.

This could have included: 3,852 convicted shoplifters sentenced on average to prison terms of 2.1 months; 1,658 found guilty of common assault (average sentence 2.7 months); 1,537 convicted of assault of an emergency worker (4.2 months); 1,597 burglars (5.2 to 8.1 months); and 345 drug dealers (8.2 months).

Biggest overhaul in decades

The bill represents the biggest overhaul of sentencing policy for decades with the most serious offenders locked up for longer and alternative community punishments to rehabilitate criminals with lesser offences. It comes amid a prison overcrowding crisis where the MoJ is close to running out of jail spaces.

The legislation has been held back by the Government because of concerns over a backlash from Right-wing Tory MPs, including former home secretary Suella Braverman, who oppose the principle and have tabled amendments demanding tougher sentences for prolific offenders such as thieves and shoplifters.

Ministers insist they remain committed to pushing through legislation although they may have to rely on Labour to secure its passage through parliament. It is thought unlikely Labour will oppose the plan but may abstain as it faces the same prisons crisis as the Tories if Sir Keir Starmer wins the election later this year.

Rishi Sunak has already been hit by damaging criticism about prison overcrowding which has seen more than 1,000 offenders released up to 60 days early from jail. From Thursday, governors will be able to free offenders up to 70 days before their scheduled release dates.

Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Geoghegan, a former police officer, said the short sentence plan was “dangerous and misguided” and should be abandoned, as it was when a version of it was originally mooted in 2019 by the then-justice secretary David Gaulke.

“We should expect this law to embolden criminals, to empower and encourage them to assault police, to lead them on dangerous pursuits, and to encourage or exploit others into doing the same – safe in the knowledge that the only consequence will be an ineffectual suspended sentence,” said Mr Geoghegan.

“As a police officer, I have seen the impact on victims when the system they put their faith in fails them. It happens too frequently as it is. Allowing even more criminals to dodge prison only adds insult to injury.

“There can be no denying that the criminal justice system is at breaking point – but the answer must be to turn it around, not to press on with something akin to poorly-managed decline.”

Prison expansion

He urged the Prime Minister to introduce emergency legislation to secure future prison expansion, convene Cobra to find a way to deliver “Nightingale” prisons, and overhaul the terms and working conditions of prison officers to recruit and retain more of them.

Amendments to the sentencing bill by Mrs Braverman have the backing of more than 40 MPs and would impose automatic two-year jail sentences on criminals who have committed 45 offences and require immediate jail sentences to be the starting point for any criminal who committed a fifth successive offence.

“As Home Secretary I fought to make sure we were locking up more dangerous criminals and keeping the public safe. We cannot go soft on burglars, sex offenders and violent criminals,” she said.

“The current plan to allow thousands of thugs, thieves and violent criminals to walk free instead of going to jail for sentences under 12 months will endanger the public. I urge the government to accept my proposals which put public safety first.

“We simply cannot fail victims of crime and I would not be able to look people in the eye knowing I hadn’t tried to stop these dangerous plans to let criminals walk free into our communities.”

An MoJ spokesman said: “The sentencing bill will ensure the most horrific murderers who kill with sexual or sadistic conduct face life in prison and force rapists to spend every day of their custodial sentence behind bars.

“Prisoners who serve less than a year in jail are twice as likely to reoffend than those who are given suspended sentences so our new presumption against them will cut crime further.

“Offenders who pose significant risk to individuals or breach courts orders will be automatically excluded and judges will always retain the power to lock people up if necessary for public safety.”

Law change will embolden criminals, and empower and encourage them to assault police

By Rory Geoghegan

The failure to expand prison places and to develop serious community sentences that we can all have confidence in has put the Government in an unenviable position.

The sentencing bill currently before parliament proposes the near-total abolition of prison sentences of 12 months or less.

The Government’s own central estimate says nearly two-thirds of offenders will be eligible – meaning nearly 23,000 convicted criminals who would have been sent to prison instead leave the courtroom, smirking at their victims and free to persist in their criminality.

There are some attempts to exclude stalkers, domestic abusers, those already under supervision or who breach a court order from these measures – but for most, including prolific offenders, it will be a virtual guarantee of a ‘get out of jail free’ card.

The sentencing data tells us this will include thousands of shoplifters, thousands of violent thugs who assault members of the public and police officers, right through to crack and heroin drug dealers, burglars, sex offenders and more.

If you are currently on the receiving end of a prison sentence of a year or less, you will very likely have proven yourself to be a threat to public safety – and often a repeat, persistent and unremorseful one.

Where that isn’t the case, and it was some sort of “moment of madness”, a prison term serves no less an important function: signalling our disdain for unprovoked “out-of-character” violent assaults, affray, or similar.

Police officers who already feel on the back foot thanks to a mixture of weak leadership, a toxic anti-police climate among too many politicians, and a dangerously unfit accountability regime, will soon face a new threat.

Criminals will know whether they are in the 63 per cent of offenders who are all but guaranteed a suspended sentence for their criminality.

They’ll know – better than anyone – what amount of criminality would have earned them a 12-month prison sentence, and that they can now expect to get away with.

We should expect this law to embolden criminals, to empower and encourage them to assault police, to lead them on dangerous pursuits, and to encourage or exploit others into doing the same – safe in the knowledge that the only consequence will be an ineffectual suspended sentence.

The Government accepts that some 40 per cent of criminals who stand to benefit from this change will find themselves back in prison within short order. Their claims that these measures will reduce crime ring hollow. The “business case” relies upon misleading and fundamentally flawed “re-offending statistics”.They fail to take account of the incapacitation effect of prison and only count re-offending where individuals have actually been caught.

The abolition of short prison sentences has been a dream of prison abolitionists, some penal reformers, and Tory wets for many years.

The last time we saw a government attempt it was in the dying days of Theresa May’s tenure. It was dangerous and misguided then – and it is no less so today. Victims of crime who report their crime, support a prosecution, and attend court to give evidence are doing all the right things. They deserve the justice and protection afforded by a prison sentence, not to be made fools of.

As a police officer, I have seen the impact on victims when the system they put their faith in fails them. It happens too frequently as it is. Allowing even more criminals to dodge prison only adds insult to injury. There can be no denying that the criminal justice system is at breaking point – but the answer must be to turn it around, not to press on with something akin to poorly-managed decline.

The Government’s credibility on law and order – as with immigration – is in tatters, or close to. There’s not much time, but the Prime Minister should be acting decisively to protect the public. If that means emergency legislation to secure future prison expansion, convening Cobra to find a way to deliver “Nightingale” prisons, and overhauling the terms and working conditions of prison officers to recruit and retain more of them, he should be doing it.

While he is at it, he should clear out those officials who have consistently proven themselves incapable of running our prisons.

Those with good sense on the Left and Right should be in agreement on this. Margaret Thatcher remarked that “to protect the citizen as he goes about his lawful business should be the prime duty of government”, while Sir Tony Blair described it as a “miscarriage of justice ... when courts don’t have the secure places to put people.”

Running out of prison places should be a never-event. With a general election looming the Prime Minister doesn’t have long to evidence his good sense on law and order. If now isn’t the time for bold action to deliver on this core duty of government, when is?

Rory Geoghegan is the founder of the Public Safety Foundation