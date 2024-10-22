23 Bosses Who Took Advantage Of Their Employees By Sleeping With Them

Reddit user justheretosnoop13 asked the community, "What are some subtle signs that your married boss might be secretly involved with a coworker?"

People confessed some intriguing stories of bosses having romantic situations with their employees, and chat, they're truly unbelievable.

Their experiences were so eye-opening, they inspired the BuzzFeed Community to share their own stories of taken bosses hooking up with their employees.

So, here's what they had to say:

Note: Some submissions include topics of suicide and sexual assault. Please proceed with caution.

1."I once worked somewhere where the married general manager (based in my office) was having an affair with a young female employee from customer service (based in an office in another city). I only found out because while visiting that office, a hot fellow 20-something invited me back to her apartment after a work event (I wasn't her supervisor, had nothing to do with her or her work/department — we were both junior level). We were getting hot and heavy on the couch when suddenly her housemate entered the apartment with the general manager from my office right behind her. They were clearly drunk and frisky, and all he said was, 'Oh, shit. I'll have to explain this later.' Then he simply disappeared into the bedroom with the girl from customer service and had some very loud sex."

"It was extra awkward because I sat right outside the office of the general manager and had to see him every day after this. And I'd been to his home for Christmas parties and met his wife and kids several times.

He never said a word to me about it.

The woman I hooked up with told me that her housemate and the GM had been hooking up for over two years."

—u/BendyFriendy

2."My old chief financial officer exclusively hired women in their twenties and only went to happy hour when it was 'his turn' (our C-level execs rotated on going and buying the first round). He dropped hints about being in an open relationship. When it was 'his turn,' his whole team was there; if it wasn't, he took only them to a different spot and paid for everything himself. I've never seen a CFO share the same dinner and even fork with an employee before. It ended when a dozen other employees and I were pulled into the CEO's office, where several lawyers were waiting to interview us. From what I heard, his severance clause was voided and they clawed back his equity grants (it was a private company, so he couldn't have sold them)."

—u/Wloak

3."My [married] mom got me a job at her office when I was in high school. There were always rumors of her and her boss hooking up (the adult employees had no problem telling me this). It was pretty much confirmed when they came in together and my boss’s hands matched the fake tan on my mom. 🫤"

—ambershoey

4."My boss was sleeping with the woman I went on to replace. Before I worked there, they were caught sneaking out of a room together at a work conference. She was moved to a different office location of the same company — then her husband died in his 50s of a heart attack. The boss and this woman then showed up to the funeral together. I was then hired to replace her position based on my looks (she actually hand-selected me during my company interview, and I found out later it was because she found me 'suitable'). For the next year or so, he bought me dinner every week, coffee daily, and kept drinks in the office. I knew he was sort of coming on to me, but I was young and unaware of the situation. Then the boss moved to another country out of nowhere — they both had spouses and kids at the time of their affair."

—jneeds2021

5."My boss was in a relationship with a male coworker of mine. She always gave him paid leave, they often went to 'business dinners,' and they 'conveniently' went to the same gym. I had 11 years of experience working for that company, and he had two. Guess who got promoted?"

—u/Glittering-Coconut71

6."Worked for a company where a sex-worker ring was uncovered. One of the custodial staff (who was married) got busted for having her coworkers solicit men inside the company to perform oral on them in the conference rooms. One manager’s husband (who also worked for the company) got busted paying these girls for this business, and they soon divorced. The 'leader' of the whole thing was also married to a manager in another department. They hid it very well from the public, but the rumor mill around work spread it internally throughout our area. Pretty sure the lead lady went to jail and is now divorced as well."

—cb__

7."One day I was telling my coworkers a boring story about something I bought at a strip mall near our office the day before. Later one of my coworkers came up to me and made it a point to mention that I may have seen her car in the strip mall parking lot, but it was only because (can't remember the reason she said). It was weird as hell to randomly mention this to me, so I was like, oooookay, thanks for letting me know. Later that day our boss came up to me and made it a point to mention that I may have seen his truck there, but it was only because of (insert other random reason I can't remember). Oooookay...I had NOT noticed either vehicle in the parking lot, and they both gave themselves away. Maybe they thought I was letting them know I saw them by telling my boring shopping story? Anyway, I guess my married boss and my married coworker were banging."

—renloveslemmy

8."I knew a guy who had five babies with five different women where we worked. Most of them were secretaries, and not always his own secretaries. The stuff that went on in that place was wild."

—u/stirred-and-shaken

9."I worked with this one restaurant manager who was newly married, and his wife was pregnant and almost due. He decided to have sex with whichever coworker was interested in him in the bathroom at work when the restaurant was closed. There was no telling how many were involved, and I don't know how long it was going on for — I just worked there. Anyway, he died by suicide one night. But signs I saw prior to that event were mainly that he flirted with literally every female employee, and the ones who were intimate with him made it very obvious."

—u/Puzzleheaded-Toe-760

10."I actually caught my boss having an affair. They tried very hard to hide it — I never saw them in the same room or sit next to each other, but I caught them kissing. They were both married, and he was a self-described 'family man.' He was a fucking asshole, and I hope his wife found out."

—u/Blueeyesindisguise

11."This actually happened at my work. My cubicle was in the same aisle as the director's admin. It started with just some rumors because people often saw them together at lunch. He'd go off to a conference in Vegas or Boston, and she'd take vacation at the same time. He eventually got fired for expense account issues. She ended up pregnant, stayed on for a few weeks afterward, but then was also let go. She was really nice, and I felt quite bad for her."

—u/frank-sarno

12."At my company one of the high-level partners was having an affair with one of his subordinates, a really beautiful girl. Her husband also worked for the company, but he was kind of a 'loser,' so I don’t blame her for wanting to upgrade. But the executive had a wife and kids who relocated with him to our location. The girl got pregnant, and shit hit the fan. The partner got transferred back to whence he came, and his career got tanked. He had to settle for being somewhat rich instead of really rich — he divorced his wife and married his affair partner who resigned voluntarily. Apparently, they are living quite happily."

—bluegreen123

13."A woman was hired at my job as a secretary. After she'd worked there for two months, my coworkers and I noticed she began going to lunch with our married boss. It started off as once or twice a week and over time became every single day for sometimes two to four hours. They would also just leave work early and not come back. From there, it was obvious that he was cheating on his wife. It became even more obvious when his wife started showing up to the office because she suspected something was going on. I quit that job, but I later found out that my boss got fired for having the affair when his wife had a 'meltdown' at the office and tried to fight the secretary. The secretary didn't get fired, but one day my old boss stormed the office and told her to quit the job and leave with him. She never showed up to the job again after that."

—u/Such_Management_2411

14."We once got a request from a middle manager for a lock on his office door. He said it was for protection of 'sensitive info' in his office, but we all heard the gossip about him getting caught on the desk doing something nasty to a female coworker. Boss man said to install the lock anyway — just make sure it only locks from the outside."

—u/notyourvader

15."My boss at a company I used to work at was constantly on the prowl for a younger woman to hook up with. He was married to his high school sweetheart (they were 19 when they got married) and had only been intimate with each other. My boss hooked up with a younger woman in our company who was a single mother with financial problems. My boss would regularly give her money when she needed it — there were all sorts of rumors floating around the office about their relationship."

"While this affair was going on, someone else in the company (I had my suspicions who but was never sure) apparently hired a private detective to follow my boss and his mistress around until he caught them one day entering and leaving the motel where they were doing the deed. This PI shot a bunch of pictures of them, and whoever hired him sent the pictures to my boss’s wife (who was a stay-at-home mom).

The pictures arrived at my boss’s house while he was at work, and the wife opened the package that contained about two dozen very incriminating photos.

I guess all hell broke lose when my boss got home from work that evening. The next day he came in two hours late to work, and I could tell something was wrong. A few days later, I found out that his wife threw him out of the house and eventually filed for divorce. My boss stayed in a motel the night his wife threw him out, and then got his own apartment.

Eventually, the word of what happened spread throughout the whole company, and my boss wound up leaving by mutual agreement with a pretty substantial severance package. The woman he was having the affair with also left the company shortly after my boss did, and that was the last I heard about either one of them."

—sidneykaler

16."There was an affair between a married 30-something male manager at the department store I worked at and an 18-year-old female supervisor in the same department. Both worked on Sundays when I was working (which was often a quiet day). They would both disappear for hours at a time for 'stocktaking' or 'ordering,' and they were nowhere to be found. They also acted super flirty together. The most awkward part? He was actually the stepdad of a girl who worked there part-time, too."

—louisiana54

17."I've worked in several medical offices over the years, and at one we had a doctor who started banging his medical assistant. He was married with kids, and she was separated with a bunch of kids. She ended up pregnant but miscarried, his wife found out what was going on, and then constantly called the office. He left the medical group before he could get in trouble — it was nuts. She used to vent to some of us girls there, and we had to just pretend it was 'normal' and offer her a sympathetic ear."

—bluerose2384

18."She was working partially from home and coming to the office a day or two per week, and he was working in another location. And guess who was waiting for her at the subway station when she was there? She initially was sleeping at some family place when coming to the office (literally her mother-in-law's apartment), but at some point she needed a hotel. Expense reports came with two-stay taxes. I was sitting against a wall at a board meeting right behind him, and I saw lingerie pics from her coming in with a text saying something like, 'Sorry I couldn't make it to our location yesterday — had to bury my husband's father. I'll be there tonight — here's an appetizer.' She was hired as a junior jurist without a degree and 10 years later was general counsel."

—u/bestaflex

19."I walked into the filing room and witnessed her (married to someone else) on her knees getting down to business on him (also married to someone else). It was at that moment I thought there was a small possibility something might be going on between them."

—u/TigerMyth

20."My male boss and female coworker would walk into the office literally like one minute apart. Then she would spent most of the day in his office with the door closed. She used to walk out of the main door to use the bathroom, and he used to go out the back door. The front of the office was glass, so you’d see them round the corner to the bathrooms. They were single-use bathrooms and pretty large, too, so they could do whatever they wanted. 20 minutes later, they’d come back together. I don’t think he cared about the rumors, but she was engaged with kids, so I think she tried to hide it 😂."

—u/KeyApricot224

21."Two of my bosses attempted to have an affair with me — TWO. They singled me out, treated me differently, spent copious amounts of time talking to me, and visited my desk more often than other employees'. One is the president of the company, but the general manager just got fired last week because he 'attempted to bang me.' Oh, and they also kept me around longer when I had to go to their offices."

—u/yuickyuick

22."I worked for a fast food chain when I was 19, and we got a new manager from another store. He had been an assistant manager and was promoted. Apparently, they promoted him to get away from the other assistant manager who was married and he was having an affair with (it didn't work). She was always at our store 'helping out,' and they often disappeared to the storage closet. It was so uncomfortable."

—rosesandhollyhocks

23.And finally, "The son of one of our upper managers came to work at our warehouse. Not surprisingly he very quickly worked his way up the ladder (despite being mediocre at best with every job he was given). He ended up leapfrogging about 20 employees (myself included) and was essentially gift-wrapped a management position with a six-figure salary to start."

"There are about 60 men and only nine women who work in our department, so we thought it was a bit weird that three of the nine women got pregnant right around the same time. Turns out that two of the three were knocked up by (you guessed it!)...

He told them both to keep it a secret, so neither of them knew about the other, and neither of them knew he was married! Supposedly, all this 'activity' took place after work hours, so technically, he didn’t 'break any rules.'

Even so, corporate is deciding what to do with him because it definitely shows poor judgment on his part. All of this just came to light last week, so no decisions have been made yet (to my knowledge at least). But this is the shit that happens when you promote someone who doesn’t deserve it, didn’t earn it, and lacks the maturity to handle it."

—jmacxjr

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.