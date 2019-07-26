23-Year-Old Boxer Hugo Santillán Dies After Sustaining Injuries in Fight

Argentine boxer Hugo Santillán died on Thursday following injuries he sustained in a fight on Saturday, marking the second death in the sport of boxing this week. He was 23.

In a statement on its website, the World Boxing Council explained that Santillán died at the San Felipe Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina after being hospitalized following his fight with Eduardo Abreu on Saturday.

“The World Boxing Council and its President, Mauricio Sulaimán Saldívar, send Hugo’s family and friends their deepest condolences, at this time of deepest grief,” the statement read.

According to The Guardian, Santillán’s nose began to bleed in the fourth round of the bout on Saturday, but he continued on and finished the fight. As the result of the fight was being announced, he fainted and was taken to the hospital.

“Upon admission to the hospital, he had successive kidney failure and he did not come out of his coma,” Dr. Graciela Olocco from the San Felipe Hospital told The Guardian. “He had swelling of his brain and he never recovered consciousness. The swelling continued to worsen and it affected the functioning of the rest of his organs.”

Olocco said that the boxer underwent surgery for a clot on his brain and went into cardiorespiratory failure twice before he died from cardiac arrest, ESPN reported.

Santillán, the son of boxer Hugo Alfredo Santillán, made his pro debut in 2015 and had a record of 19 wins, six losses and two draws, according to ESPN.

Santillán’s death comes just days after the death of boxer Maxim Dadashev, who died on Tuesday morning, also just days after a fight.

Dadashev suffered serious brain damage during the fight, as he took blow after blow to the head and body from opponent Subriel Matias. Dadashev’s trainer, Bud McGirt, threw in the towel just before the start of the 12th round.

“I saw him fading and when he came back to the corner [after the 11th round], my mind was already made up,” McGirt told ESPN of Dadashev, who had moved to California from Russia for his training. “I was just asking him out of respect, but my mind was made up. I wasn’t going to let him go out there.”

After leaving the ring, Dadashev vomited uncontrollably and was noticeably dazed, according to Deadspin. He was taken to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center in Maryland. Once there, he was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors worked to relieve a subdural hematoma.

The death of both men has caused alarm for some in the boxing industry.

On Thursday, longtime boxing promoter Lou DiBella tweeted that Santillán’s death was “unacceptable, HAUNTING, and sickening to watch.”

“This has been a terrible week,” he wrote. “As a sport/industry, we have to look in the mirror….I have to look in the mirror…”