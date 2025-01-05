23-year-old shot on Milwaukee's east side
The Milwaukee Police Department said no arrests have been made yet.
"I [thought to myself], ‘Oh, no, this is not going to happen today,’ ” Linda Rosa recalled of the incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two more family members convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family received lengthy prison terms on Friday for their roles in the 2016 shootings, as prosecutions near completion in what has been described as the most heinous crime in modern Ohio history.
The 43-year-old actor, who was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Jan. 1, was charged with two DUIs last year
Montreal police say they arrested two suspects Friday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Montreal Mafia member Moreno Gallo, in May 2023.Iacono, 39, was shot five times in broad daylight on May 16, 2023, in the parking lot of her beauty salon, Salon Deauville in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.The two suspects, aged 28 and 31, will appear at the Montreal courthouse today and will remain detained while awaiting further legal pro
Christopher Cooper was given a life sentence for murder of Kelvin Ebans in Gorseinon last year.
Jacob Johnson, 40, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Summer Roney, 30
Time is running out for Nimisha Priya, who was convicted for the murder of a Yemeni man in 2017.
Yolanda Saldívar killed 23-year-old Selena in 1995
A federal judge may order Rudy Giuliani held in contempt next week in the defamation of two Georgia election workers. Here's why Trump can't help him.
A 26-year-old Saint John man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, whose body was found on a west side street early Christmas Eve morning. Diego Alejandro Osorio Angarita appeared in a Saint John courtroom on Friday morning.His wife, 30-year-old Nicsy Arboleda Rodriguez, was found fatally injured on Lancaster Avenue on Dec. 24.A translator helped Angarita through the court process Friday, and duty counsel Shanna Wicks requested the case be adjourned without electio
Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 innocent people in the early morning hours on New Year's Day
The tech billionaire has continued his social media criticism of Sir Keir Starmer for the Government’s handling of the UK’s ‘rape gangs scandal’.
A northern Ontario man who was the victim of road rage and almost killed is reflecting on the scary incident.James Turner of New Liskeard told CBC Sudbury he hopes the man who deliberately rammed an SUV into his car on Highway 11, near Temiskaming Shores on Monday, gets the help he needs."I really sincerely hope this person is able to be a functional member of society who helps their neighbours, and loves people, and is able to recover from this situation and is a beneficial member of society,"
The children of a Pictou County man accused of sexually abusing them when they were minors are disappointed a judge would not accept his guilty plea in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday.Douglas Guthro, 86, was charged in April with 16 counts of sexual violence after his son and two daughters came forward to make complaints in November 2023. His children, now in their 50s, claim he frequently sexually assaulted them between 1971 and 1990. Defence lawyer Pavel Boubnov told Justice Frank Hoskin
Raymond Fernandez and Martha Beck were suspected of killing multiple women whom they lured through personal ads in the 1940s
"When I opened the blanket, I see a little baby, blinking their eyes," said Mamadou Hafiz Jallow, who was at a mosque down the street when the baby was left at his home
Dozens of protesters gathered outside RCMP headquarters in Edmonton Friday as the families of two men killed in a northern Alberta highway crash last summer called for accountability.The demonstration was organized by friends and relatives of Tyler Mansell-Duboski, 33, of Edmonton, and Laurent Isadore, 38, of Driftpile First Nation. The men died on Aug. 31 near the hamlet of Faust, about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.They were in a convoy of motorcycles on a charity ride when a semi-truck
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state autopsy has ruled that a Black man found hanging in an abandoned Alabama home in late September died by suicide — a conclusion that contradicts a private autopsy commissioned by his family, which found no definitive evidence he died by suicide.
The child will now take "12 to 14 days to heal," according to his mother
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 31-year-old woman from Meadow Lake who had been reported missing earlier Saturday has been found and is safe.The woman had last been seen at a home north of Lloydminster, which sits on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, around 1:15 a.m. CT on Saturday, RCMP previously said.They said the person who reported her missing indicated she may have been assaulted, and RCMP said they were concerned for her safety.In an update Saturday afternoon, RCMP said she had "been located safe