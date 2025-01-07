23-year-old woman injured in shooting on Milwaukee's east side
Workers at nearby businesses told WISN 12 News they took cover after someone opened fire Saturday near Oakland and Locust.
Linda De Sousa Abreu was charged after a video of the activity was shared on social media.
Court documents allege Carissa Smith, 30, would pay her underage students in cash or give them alcohol and drugs in exchange for sex
Lauren Kyle took to her Instagram to make a worthwhile announcement.
The 22-year-old woman was reportedly a law and international relations student at the University of Navarra in Spain
A Winnipeg man has been charged with voyeurism after police say he took photos of a 10-year-old girl as she was changing in a fitness facility.The Winnipeg Police Service was called to a multi-use fitness centre in the Grant Park area for a report of sexual assault on Saturday just before 5 p.m., a news release said on Monday. The girl was changing in a private stall in a gender neutral change room when her father noticed a man was taking photos of her with his phone in the next stall over, poli
A Turkish national flew from Paris to the islands of St-Pierre-Miquelon in hopes of sneaking into Canada, but with no idea how. That is, until he met a Canadian sailboat owner in a bar, who offered to transport him across the 25-kilometre stretch of ocean separating the French archipelago from the south coast of Newfoundland.That plan, hatched over drinks, didn't go smoothly for either man, as detailed in the sworn affidavit of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigator filed last month
Mukesh Chandrakar's corpse was found with severe injuries consistent with a blunt-force attack, police say.
Lisa Campbell-Goins allegedly had a feeding tube placed into her granddaughter
Kraig Walter Benson shot and killed his wife Jenny Benson and bartender Logan Gardner in August 2023
Ania Kaminski and her father, Stanislaw, were found dead in two separate locations in Calgary, Canada
No sex on Saturdays, Sundays, or one of three obtuse 40-day periods throughout the year. Also, no imagining things. Or mouth stuff.
A child sexual abuse scandal that revealed how gangs of mostly Pakistani men had groomed, trafficked and raped young white girls more than a decade ago, has returned to the political agenda in Britain following criticism from Elon Musk. Musk, a close ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to quit over what he said was Starmer's failure to tackle the scandal when he was the country's leading prosecutor, accusing him of being "complicit in the rape of Britain". Starmer has defended his record as head of the Crown Prosecution Service, saying he tackled the gangs head on.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief said Monday that she has fired a police officer who in 2023 struck and killed a graduate student from India while responding to an overdose call.
The pair, who have reportedly dating since 2021, announced their engagement on Friday, Jan. 3
New Brunswick RCMP have released the names of a man and woman whose bodies were discovered in a burnt-out SUV in Chipman in November.Robert Waugh, 47, and Victoria King, 23, both of the Fredericton area, have been identified as the victims of the double homicide, using dental records and DNA, Cpl. Hans Ouellette told CBC News on Monday.Their bodies were found Nov. 25 inside a white Chevrolet Equinox "that had been consumed by fire" off Midland Road, about 60 kilometres northeast of Fredericton,
"He won't be a 'John Doe' anymore," said family members of James Raymond Stewart.They recently travelled from the United States to Amherstburg, Ont., to visit his gravestone for the first time, according to an OPP YouTube video.Feet of two of Stewart's family members are shown at his gravesite. This is the first time his family was able to see where he was buried after finding a genetic match. (OPP/YouTube)Stewart's body was discovered May 29, 2003 at the Livingston Channel in the Detroit River
The Bruins made the right call bringing in this forward.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the few NFL teams to go into Week 18 with actual stakes at hand against the Saints. Tampa Bay needed a win (or Falcons loss) in order to lock up the NFC South, but that wasn't the only thing on the team's mind: Mike Evans was so close…
Former Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt will return to court this year despite being acquitted on charges of uttering threats against a group of teen boys.The Crown filed a notice of appeal at the Calgary courthouse, asking a Court of King's Bench Justice to overturn the acquittals and substitute convictions or, alternatively, order a new trial. In a written statement provided to CBC News, Fildebrandt called the prosecutors' office "losers.""They're embarrassed that they got their backsides slapped
As "Black Monday" in the NFL spurs more coach firings from around the league, keep track of all the latest rumors and news with our live updates.