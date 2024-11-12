23 people arrested after 100 shots fired near Toronto recording studio, police say

TORONTO — Police say 23 people have been arrested after close to 100 shots were fired between two groups near a recording studio in Toronto last night.

Toronto Police Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue says it's "remarkable" that no one was injured in the gunfire exchange that happened in the area of Queen Street West and Sudbury Street around 11:20 p.m.

She says a stolen car pulled up to a recording studio and three suspects exited the vehicle to open fire on a group of people gathered outside.

Pogue says that escalated into an exchange of gunfire between two groups, with some of the bullets striking an unmarked police cruiser with officers inside who were in the area for an unrelated investigation.

She says officers were able to box in the stolen car as the suspects tried to flee, but two of them managed to escape and are still on the run.

Pogue says a subsequent investigation resulted in the arrests of 23 people and seizure of 16 firearms, some of which were found in the recording studio.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press