23 Petty, Petty, Petty People Who Took Something From Their Ex For Revenge When They Got Divorced

If you've ever had a rough breakup, you may have fantasized about doing something petty to your ex on your way out. Well, some people took things even further (and some took it way too far). Recently, on Reddit, divorced people shared the most random petty thing their ex took in the divorce, and their stories are so wild. Here are some of the top comments:

1."I was doing a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle during the separation. On the way out after coming to get his stuff, he took a piece out of the puzzle box. I never got it back."

2."My rock collection. I started it when I was a kid and collected cool rocks from different places I'd traveled around the world. 30+ years of cool rocks. Three years later, I'm still mad."

—getmeasodaplease

3."We had gone no contact, and he didn't show up to the divorce hearing. It was an uncontested and simple divorce, so no big deal. Except when the judge started reviewing the documents, she said, 'Do you know an Eduardo Sanchez?'"

"When he was served papers, he signed a false name, and nobody, including my attorney, thought to check until we were in court. No way to prove it, but I could tell from the judge's eye roll that he was fucking me over one last time.

So, he took an extra month from me and additional legal fees because my incompetent attorney refused to admit that they had absolutely failed me on the most basic action."

—filthyantagonist

4."I came home one day, and the house was empty. Like completely empty. Even the ice cubes were taken out of the freezer. What kind of sick bitch takes the ice cubes out of the freezer?"

5."My cousin's ex used the joint account to buy ziplock bags and a scale and then proceeded to count out half the bandaids, Tylenol, flour, sugar, etc."

—iowanaquarist

6."THIS IS MY MOMENT!!! He left the condo after months of begging. I was working. Said he was going to take half of everything. I came home, and he did as he said. Eventually go to the fridge to make dinner. Open fridge. He LITERALLY CUT THE CARTON OF EGGS IN HALF!!!! I laughed my ass off and never mentioned it to him, and now we are great friends who co-parent our daughter wonderfully."

—Striking_Guava_5100

7."I'm the petty one. I took the doormat. I still don't know why to this day."

8."My ex took half of the DVD collection, including movies they hated, just out of pettiness."

—Jade-Radiant111

9."One time, a woman came into the bar I was working at and was tipping big. She was cute, respectful, and, again, great tipper. It turns out that she was the now ex-wife of one of the shittier regulars, and she was there to make him uncomfortable."

"He tried complaining about her being there, and I kicked him out. This lady became a friend of mine, but she's so petty that she took her ex-husband's watering hole from him."

—Master_Air_8485

10."Every nail clipper (we had at least four), every flashlight (we had three), every can opener (we had at least three), and the step ladder I bought because I’m short and he’s not. Also the biggest pan from our pan set. I hate that guy."

11."A big ass duffel bag of dildos. He literally took a bag of dicks. I sometimes wonder how he explained this when meeting new partners. Something about being a single male with a giant collection of dildos just makes me chuckle. Have the dicks, man. Go forth and prosper. I literally have no more fucks to give."

—filthyantagonist

12."My ex collected Scottie dog figurines and the like. Someone had given me a bottle of black and white scotch for Christmas. He insisted the bottle was his because it had a Scottie dog on it. He didn’t even drink!"

—LifeHappenzEvryMomnt

13."My ex and I split medical costs for our kids 50/50. Once he insisted that I repay him 50% of the cost of a Benadryl our son took at his house during a visit."

14."My ex took a beautiful baker's rack that my mom had bought for me a few months before she passed away. He knew how much it meant to me, and I still think about it 20 years later."

—One_Tart3517

15."He dug in his heels on the waffle maker that he didn't even know how to use because of his 'need to cook for myself now.' Left all the pots and pans, the toaster, the microwave, the slow cooker, and the Wüsthof set, but he NEEDED that waffle maker in order to cook."

—sanedragon

16."My ex wanted us to split the washer and the dryer. Idiot."

17."The silverware. She left me the plates but no utensils to eat with, lol."

—Sawoodster

18."He had given me a couple of books during our marriage. When he gave them to me in a box of my stuff after the divorce he had torn out the cover pages where he had written me a personal message. And this was a guy who broke up with me because he was cheating. Go figure."

—WayOlderThanYou

19."The lids to my entire set of stainless steel pots and pans. Only the lids."

20."It was me who was petty. He demanded every CD and DVD we owned. So he got them, with no plastic cases. Just a bunch of discs thrown haphazardly in a box. I left the box outside in a puddle."

—BagelwithQueefcheese

21."He let me have my cat back like we had agreed upon in the agreement. However, I was not allowed to take her bed, litterbox, food dishes, etc. And no to the cat carrier also. He only let me have the actual cat. In case you’re wondering — no, he didn’t have any other cats."

—Squeaky45

22."My ex-husband took the towel rail and the toilet roll holder off the bathroom walls when he moved out."

—venus_envy7

23.And finally, "My puppy. He gave her away, but the joke's on him. Two years later, the people he gave her to surrendered her to the pound, and I was able to readopt her. I've had her for seven years now and thank my lucky stars every day!"

Do you have a petty ex? Or are YOU the petty one? Share your story in the comments.