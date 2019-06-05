These Are the 23 Team USA Players Vying for Women’s World Cup Gold This Summer

Career Highlights: An important fixture on the 2012 gold medal-winning FIFA U-20 World Cup Team in Japan, Brian played collegiately at the University of Virginia and won U.S. Soccer Young Female Athlete of the Year in 2014. The next year, Brian was the youngest member of the U.S. World Cup Team, playing in all six games of the tournament and starting in four, per U.S. Soccer. In 2016, she made her first Olympic team.
Cool Fact: Brian grew up on St. Simon’s Island, a 3-mile-wide island in Georgia, and if she weren’t a pro soccer player, she’d want to be a pro surfer, according to U.S. Soccer.