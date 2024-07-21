£230k hired Lamborghini abandoned on side of road after driver crashed and fled

A £230k supercar was abandoned on the side of the road after the driver who hired it 'crashed into a pole and fled'. Shocking footage shows the Lamborghini Huracán with a huge dent in its bonnet after the collision on Wapping High Street, London, on Friday (19 July). A passersby claims two men were travelling in the light blue Italian supercar and had been "doing laps" along the busy road, in the Tower Hamlets borough of the city, at around 4pm. The witness claims the car span out of control and hit the pole - narrowly missing a pedestrian and a jogger. The occupants - believed to be in their late 20s or 30s - then made a dash for it before police, fire service and the owner arrived on the scene.