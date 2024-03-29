24 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Don't Want To Miss

Wedding photography tends to get all the attention, but engagement photography can be exceptional too. These loved-up images of engaged couples demonstrate just that.

Junebug Weddings, a wedding planning website, announced the winners of its annual “Best of the Best Engagement Photo” contest on Wednesday. After receiving thousands of submissions from photographers around the world, their team of judges narrowed the final collection down to just 50 images.

Below, we’re highlighting 24 of our favorite. Check those out and then head over to Junebug Weddings to see the rest of the pictures.

Giuliano Lo Re of Giuliano Lo Re Photography

Sara Rogers of Sara Rogers Photography

Kathleen Whittemore of Kathleen Whittemore Photography

Jasmine Andrews of Jasmine Andrews Photography

Valerie Lisuk of Valerie Lisuk Photography

Nicola Bodle of Fox & Kin

Jennifer Grünauer of Jennifer Grünauer Photography

Nayza Kuznetsova of Clouds Inside Photography

Navodita Kc of Navodita Kc Photography

Nina Twardowska-Lukasik of Nina & Darek

Kristen Cook of Freya Photography

Irezz Pratama of Terralogical

Alex Samsonowska of Alex De Lucca Photography

Andrej Horsky

Devansh Rangani of The Photo Lab

Nico Vinx of The Ferros

Yuliia Kosynska of YUKO.WEDDINGS

Tania Salim of Tania Salim

Amir Amran of The Honey Oaks

Traci Edwards of Adventure and Vow

Juliana Jumper of Juliana Noelle Jumper Photography

Milly Baine of The Rose Reflective

Jim Lee of Jim Lee Vision

Michelle Fiedler of Weddings and Other Stories

