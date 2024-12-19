24 Of The Best Last-Minute Gifts In Amazon's Christmas Sale

Amazon

I reckon the world’s biggest procrastinators are actually stressed-out perfectionists.

Christmas proves my point, doesn’t it? You spend so long trying to find the perfect, tear-jerking pressie for that special someone ― one that proves how much you *get* them ― that you might not have actually selected something by the time the special day rolls around.

If that’s you, fear not. Not only do Amazon have a list of last-minute offers that should arrive in time for Christmas*, but some of them are on sale too.

Here are the best deals:

*Items will arrive in time for Christmas as of the time of writing, in our location. Check your item’s description to see if it’ll turn up in time from your shopping date and to the recipient’s area.

Keep them comfy for 35% less with this irresistably soft blanket hoodie. It's one size fits all!

£12.99 (originally £19.99)

Personally, I never moved past Britney Spears' Fantasy perfume, so I'm glad it's 33% off now.

£10.00 (originally £15.00)

Save a scent-sational 64% on Jennifer Lopez' Live perfume.

£15.99 (originally £44.00)

This mini Hotel Chocolat selection is 50% off at the moment.

£5.48 (originally £10.95)

There's 31% off this mahoosive (like, nearly half a kilo) Maltesers truffles box.

£9.50 (originally £13.75)

If they're always listening to a true crime podcast, they'll love solving this cold case in a box (though they might never detect you spent 15% less to get it).

£16.90 (originally £19.90)

How sweet is this 20%-off Twinings tea selection?

£12.00 (originally £15.00) for 40 teabags

L'Oreal's viral Telescopic mascara is perfect for the makeup lover in your life. It's 41% off!

£7.09 (originally £11.99)

I own (and love) this soothing Feather & Down pillow spray myself; I just wish I'd waited for its current 37% price cut.

£5.05 (originally £7.99)

Their sleep-summoning magnesium body butter is a third off right now too.

£6.33 (originally £9.50)

I'm obsessed with this 36%-off Thomas Sabo charm which reads

I'm obsessed with this 36%-off Thomas Sabo charm which reads "I love you to the moon and back."

£25.54 (originally £39.74)

Save 36% on this Dove Restore bath kit.

£15.49 (originally £24.13)

Bring the family together for 36% less with this Exploding Kittens card game.

£14.89 (originally £19.99)

And the makers of Exploding Kittens have also created word game Poetry For Neanderthals, now 25% off!

£14.99 (originally £19.99)

No, I probably wouldn't reccomen d gifting Olay's duo anti-ageing set to someone else; but at 56% off, it'll make a guilt-free present for moi.

£11.39 (originally £24.00)

You can't go too far wrong with some Neal's Yard Remedies geranium and orange hand cream (especially when it's 32% off).

£8.80 (originally £13.00)

And while their foaming bath blend smells amazing, its 39% price cut isn't to be sniffed at.

£14.62 (originally £24.00)

Gift the crafter in your life this 37%-off water marbling kit.

£15.63 (originally £24.99)

They'll be able to serve you their own

They'll be able to serve you their own "Christmas dinner" with this 27%-off wooden toy set.

£16.00 (originally 21.99)

This friendship bracelet comes in silver, rose gold, or gold colours. It just so happens to be down by 37% right now too.

£14.43 (originally £18.99)

Save 28% on this Paw Patrol fire engine.

£7.20 (originally £9.99)

I reckon I'll buy two pairs of these 935 Sterling silver dangle hoop earrings.

£7.99 (originally £9.99)

Delight Rick And Morty fans witht his 25%-off wallet and keyring set.

£10.49 (originally £13.99)

How cosy do these 15%-off slipper socks look?

£9.34 (originally £10.99)

