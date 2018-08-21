24 Hours With Maluma, Breakout Star of the VMAs and Music’s Sexiest New Man

Behind the scenes with the Colombian superstar during his epic 24 hours in New York City for the MTV Video Music awards.

If one person stole the show at the Video Music Awards last night, it was Maluma. The Colombian superstar took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall for a history-making performance. The first artist to deliver an all-Spanish set at MTV’s biggest night, he brought the house down with a sexy rendition of his hit “Felices Los 4,” sending the Internet into a frenzy thanks to his silver suit, an army of gold-clad backup dancers, and endless swagger.

Confidence may come naturally, but singing for an audience of A-listers (and millions at home) requires prep. In the 24 hours that led up to his performance, Maluma did just that, breezing into New York via private jet and beginning an epic getting-ready process. With the cameras along for the ride, he took on early morning rehearsals, selecting a dapper Dolce & Gabbana runway look, and snapping red carpet selfies with fans. By the time he was ready to grace the stage, Maluma had already gained kudos from Madonna and the collective heart of social media users. Watch the exclusive Vogue video above, and it’s easy to understand why.

