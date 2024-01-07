24 Hours in Police Custody: Double murder two-part special

A triple stabbing that left two men dead following a pub fight will feature in a TV documentary this week.

A two-episode special of 24 Hours in Police Custody documents the murders of Adam Fanelli and Patrick Howard in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire.

Mr Fanelli was fatally stabbed while Mr Howard was knifed and run over by a car during the attack on 13 November 2022.

The Channel 4 programme follows the police investigation, which resulted in two men being jailed for life.

Anthony Bennison, 25, was convicted of two counts of murder while Nicholas Papworth, 33, was cleared over Mr Fanelli's death, but found guilty of murdering Mr Howard.

Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna said: "My plea to those watching these episodes is to consider the impact a moment of rage has had on the loved ones of the victims."

Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were fatally injured on Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis, on Sunday, 13 November

The trial at Luton Crown Court outlined an evening of "utterly senseless violence".

Mr Howard and his friend Mason Jordan were at The Crown pub on 12 November, 2022.

Mr Jordan, who was very drunk, threw a punch at Papworth and they got into a brief fight.

They were separated by others, including Mr Howard, who then left the pub with Mr Jordan.

Bennison and Papworth chased their victims down on Tithe Farm Road using their cars "as weapons"

Bennison went after the men in his car, driving towards them at speed, and later returned in his BMW followed by Papworth, who was driving a Volkswagen.

Mr Fanelli, who knew Mr Jordan and Mr Howard, left his home when he heard shouting and an engine revving.

"Bennison and Papworth both used their cars as weapons, driving fast at Mason Jordan, Patrick Howard and Adam Fanelli," said prosecutor Simon Denison KC.

Bennison stopped his car in the middle of Tithe Farm Road and fatally stabbed Mr Fanelli twice in the chest, before knifing Mr Mason, who survived with serious injuries.

Bennison then stabbed Mr Howard in the neck before Papworth drove over him and dragged him along the road.

Det Ch Insp Khanna said the case was "complex and highly emotive".

"This incident took place in the heart of tight knit community, of which the victims were very much a part of.

"People who knew them sadly witnessed the attack, bravely came to their aid and ultimately helped us ensure those responsible were brought to justice."

Through community support and CCTV footage, officers identified a number of individuals believed to be involved in the incident, while uncovering the events that preceded the murders.

Det Con Jacob Hobday said viewers "will get a unique look at how numerous teams and officers worked to identify and convict those responsible for this appalling crime."

"Without the support of the Houghton Regis community, we would have faced greater challenges bringing those responsible to justice," he added.

The two-part special airs on Monday and Tuesday evening.

